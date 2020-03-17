 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   How did you think Florida would handle a pandemic?   (wfla.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
not well
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does meth treat it?  If no, probably not well.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The gators will eat well?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guns and crystal meth...
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one will notice anything. Old people falling over dead. Young people coughing their lungs out....passing out in the street. A little mayhem here and there. Business as usual.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas is going to be worse.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth and alligators. Duh.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poorly. Very poorly.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That depends - is it endemic to the panhandle?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard takes Florida, beating the late Trump & Biden with a total of 5 votes.
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoke it or shoot it.  Can they do anything else down there?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naked, on fire, hopped up on goofballs and carrying an inflatable lobster...
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alex_Lee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is one way to get rid of those old Red voters.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand you have the potential of thousands of seniors getting sick and dying in a major swing state on an election year.  On the other hand you have a bunch of crooked hotel owners who want to stay open for business and pretend like everything is fine and tell all their guests everything is fine.

It must be like Solphie's choice for Florida's legislatures to choose between those two masters.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If parts of Florida die off there is no reason to address the rising sea level that are already harming southern FL. Letting Miami be taken by the sea will save billions and letting FL revert to its natural state of mosquitoes, gators and a few crazy old people is fine with me. The Keys are the only place worth visiting there anyway.

Florida republican Gov. Ron DeSantis just is not doing his job and failing as a leader.
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just can't panhandle it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably thought the heat and the Floridians would kill off the virus.
Probably thought the virus would have to attend two time share presentations and buy a pass for Disneyworld.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida only has 0.05 state and local public health labs per capita. Wyoming has the most with 1.72.

Well if you ask me, I'd say anything over one lab per person is just excessive.
 
fiddle-faddle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Orlando. I was at an Aldi yesterday. I had my own hand sanitizer and stayed my distance from everything.

Store didn't have anything to wipe down the carts (Publix & Target do), so I handled that with what I brought. I saw one person directly hand a candy bar to the cashier (no gloves, no sanitizer). That's about the time a little 3-year-old boy came up to my cart and put his mouth directly on the wireframe of the cart until his daddy scooped him up. My inner germaphobe did not like that at all. I couldn't wait to get out of there.

There are still events going on tonight for St Paddy's.

I'd say a large chunk of the population here doesn't give a shiat, and never has.
But you already knew that.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The Keys are the only place worth visiting there anyway.


Yeah, sure.  The Florida Keys are great if you like to visit a place that's just trailer parks sitting on sandbars.
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should swinge through those retirement communities like ... I dunno, like the plague
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sense a buying opportunity in the near future. Condos for pennies on the dollar.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God I hope nothing bad happens to Florida. Where else will we get the best news stories from?
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: I sense a buying opportunity in the near future. Condos for pennies on the dollar.


i had been thinking similar.  six month's of ignorance should solve our homeless problem.  lots of openings in our future...
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point I'm confident that Marion & Lake Counties (The Villages) are covering up any cases.  Given the number of retirees there who just took that first international vacation they've been waiting for their entire lives, it's impossible to keep out.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Floridian here:  While the State itself may not be doing much, individual cities and entire counties certainly are. Where I live, the city just announced that all beaches, parks, etc., are closing today for at least 30 days. Bars/clubs within city limits will close at 5pm for 30 days. Only take-out/drive-through for restaurants. Schools are already closed. All State Universities are closed (online only) through the end of the semester.

The State may not be doing as much as they could but it is the case that local municipalities are doing it on their own.

I just hope most of the rest of the state follows suit.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTFA:  In a new study, consumer website WalletHub,..

Done.  Moving on.
 
fehk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I sense a buying opportunity in the near future. Condos for pennies on the dollar.


Knowing the market here there's people already scanning infection lists somehow
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Over the years we've carefully constructed a barrier population of out-of-state retirees and spring breakers to absorb and reflect the initial damage.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My aunt lives there. She's 70, her husband is 80. Yesterday, they went out with friends for brunch. All senior citizens.

They all gonna die.
 
chieromancer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I just got laid off over the paranoia media porn begin shoved down our throats.
I'm moving to Florida. .
 
Pucca
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My dad is 85 and in good health. I talked to him yesterday and he was talking about going to the dog track. I told him it was probably closed and he was super pissed. I love my dad but he's not taking this seriously at all. I called his girlfriend and she promised me she'd keep him safe and healthy.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
THEY HANDLE IT LIKE IDIOTS...!!!


/i only live here, i am not a native.
//just got out of walmart with a 12 pack....of toilet paper.
 
neongoats
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think they'll fark it up like they fark up most things. But this time a million grandmas will die.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Floridian here:  While the State itself may not be doing much, individual cities and entire counties certainly are. Where I live, the city just announced that all beaches, parks, etc., are closing today for at least 30 days. Bars/clubs within city limits will close at 5pm for 30 days. Only take-out/drive-through for restaurants. Schools are already closed. All State Universities are closed (online only) through the end of the semester.

The State may not be doing as much as they could but it is the case that local municipalities are doing it on their own.

I just hope most of the rest of the state follows suit.


The State mandated school closings already.  Today they mandated bars and clubs close for 30 days starting at 5 pm.  Restaurants will have limited occupancy.  DMV services for licenses and registrations are suspended (if you have an expiring one dont worry about it for now).  All statewide.  Yeah, the beaches and parks are still open depending on municipality.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Remember, Florida has a big population of very wealthy people, who can't understand why the peons are panicking. They understand hurricanes, but not things like this. It also has a great population of the elderly, who will need additional help with things. Both them and the wealthy mainly clog Florida's beaches with their homes.

Plus, many of the wealthy have never experienced a shortage of food -- nor the ridiculous buying up of every scrap of toilet paper. They can have things flown in from over seas with just a phone call. So a Pandemic is basically an alien thing to them.

Don't forget that there are bunches of people who were in the process of moving down here when this started. They're not going to stop the process. (Though I wish they would. The state is getting too crowded.)

Then we have Key West, the bohemian Island where they don't seem to worry about hurricanes and rebuild back where they were when the winds and the rain and the hurricane tides hit. They're kind of laid back. They're also kind of well off. They're in the path of nearly every hurricane. It's kind of iffy if they have any plans for the pandemic.
 
