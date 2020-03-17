|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: Fark's going into "9/11 mode" this week. Here's what that means
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-03-17 3:12:52 PM (39 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
665 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2020 at 3:42 PM (24 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share: more»
Share this link:
Article Comments close
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
So this past week seems like it's lasted a decade. Every day is 9/11 all over again, and I don't mean from a panic perspective, I mean the pace at which new impossible things are happening is incessant. At any rate, for the near future, Fark is going to be shifting to a 9/11 footing, which was the first time we switched to a mostly real news format. I'm still going to try to keep it funny, but just so everyone is aware, that won't necessarily be the prime reason articles are greenlit for the near future.
Usually when I greenlight links, I set them to go live sometime in the future - lately I've been pushing them live immediately. That's probably going to continue as long as things stay serious.
Additionally, we'll be posting more non-news related links to see how everyone's doing. Feel free to submit them, let us know what you need. Farkers are a weird bunch, but when the going gets tough, they always come through like superheroes.
Submitters' corner: You guys are crushing it with your submissions, as usual. I did want to drop a note that it finally happened - as much as I personally like beating a joke into the ground I'm actually finally getting over the "x is closed, y out front should have told you" riff, so let's keep that one to a minimum. Also to the Farker who figured out I will probably greenlight about anything I retweet, thank you so much for saving me an extra step. Finally, remember to do more than just summarize the article, add a great riff as well. Even if it's weird. Especially if it's weird. We could use more weird these days.
On this week's Fark and Schnitt podcast, we compare New York City versus Kentucky experiences during Covid times, although Todd's coworkers testing positive while he was on-air takes first prize. Plus, I announce some changes coming to Fark as we move to a war footing. And some of this is actually funny - have a listen.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
sithon gave a reason for not identifying as one of the "athetits" some jerk wanted to give "the corona virus" to
scottydoesntknow reacted to news that Tom Hanks tested positive for COVID-19
iheartscotch had a question about Tom Hanks' diagnosis
HighlanderRPI shared good news for all of us in these virusy times
Olympic Trolling Judge made a suggestion for replacing NBA games - and then it happened!
TheSwizz knew exactly why the Disney parks had to close down for now
Prank Call of Cthulhu took exception to another Farker's comment
King of Monkeys wouldn't let anyone get in the way of good hygiene
Trocadero figured that this guy might feel like he got a little too Big
Prank Call of Cthulhu told us what happened with Rapmaster2000's hoarding
elvisaintdead showed why young and healthy people need to engage in social distancing
Bonus FarkStaff Picks:
Fun thread: Farkers generated hand washing infographics based on song lyrics
Fun thread: To blow off some steam, Farkers shared COVID-19 jokes and memes
Smart:
italie had a suggestion that wound up happening for a lot of people
mjjt shared information about what went wrong in Italy
Polezni Durak felt betrayed by a bigot's bad spelling
Gubbo pointed out a bad omen on Fark
Archie Goodwin compared a headline about Italy to what a similar one would say about the U.S.
fragMasterFlash defended comparing our current situation to "The Stand"
MattytheMouse thought that a lot of people who are hoarding supplies are making questionable choices
Iamos explained that "elective surgery" doesn't mean what people commonly think it means
asciibaron described how people who work in bars feel about someone who goes to a bar alone and gets annoyed if anyone tries to talk to them
optikeye shared a story about being stranded when a cruise ended early because of a hurricane
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
hardinparamedic shared a great source for information about COVID-19. Thank you I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account for calling attention to this post and explaining why it's such a helpful link
CSB Sunday Morning: The change an hour can make
Smart: No Catchy Nickname had an hour turn out to be very, very long
Funny: Redwolfhollow experienced a crisis due to not knowing about the time change
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread where Farkers share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening (if you're posting an intro, you'll want to write it out first so you can copy and paste it in for the Boobies).
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Funny: GalFriday shared a story about getting permanently banned from Twitter, but winning the argument anyway
Smart: dark side of the moon took time out of a lunch break to save some doggos on the freeway
Smart: croesius posted a bare root pic
Funny: no1curr shared a personal tidbit upon hearing that "the run on tampons has started"
Funny: MissFeasance knew who submitted a thread to complain about being shamed after sending WIE
Politics Funny:
Weatherkiss felt optimistic when Donald Trump announced a news conference
Sub Human corrected another Farker's reaction to Trump's tweet claiming he's doing a better job with COVID-19 than Joe Biden did with H1N1
Mike_LowELL praised the power of prayer
i ignore u countered the claim that Trump's grandfather died from the Spanish flu
bobtheme took a guess at who brought COVID-19 to the Conservative Political Action Conference
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
Fun thread: Farkers shared more illustrations for Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar's "been thinking about life and mortality" tweet
Politics Smart:
Devolving_Spud accurately predicted Trump's performance in Friday's news conference
Chariset had a clever retort to Trump's complaints about news coverage of the White House response to the virus
FlashHarry thought the way Bernie Sanders and his supporters blame "the establishment" seemed familiar
pkjun described how poor stock market performance affects average Americans
styckx had an apt comparison for Trump's "BIGGEST STOCK MARKET RISE IN HISTORY" last week
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
damat01 commissioned the best artist to paint this scene
Circusdog320 caught this pup in a foul mood
DarkJohnson discovered what it takes to be a star player of the sport of ulama
noazark found someone who opposes the use of disinfecting robots in China
hail2daking showed us some Dude enjoying a drink at the park
Terrapin Bound gave this Bronco some friends
CrossEyed revealed the kind of training Starfleet officers go through
damat01 took this contest on a low-speed chase
noazark spotted a surprising attendee of the Yalta Conference
hail2daking convened a gathering of men in white robes
Captions:
For Caption these young researchers:
CrazyCurt discovered how we ended up in this situation
For Have you decided what will be on your tombstone?:
Weatherkiss had no trouble deciding on an epitaph
HighlanderRPI wanted to go with last words for the tombstone
johnny_stingray figured out how to get the last word in an argument
Farktography:
Farktography Contest No. 775: "Melancholia" ended in a tie between FuLinHyu's invisible swingers and Lovesandwich's woman frozen in prayer
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Beyond Fark
We're very sad to have learned of the loss of Farker Mudbuggy. He was a longtime Farker and friend to many in our community. You can pay your respects in Mudbuggy's memorial thread.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another great time on the Quiz last week, but unfortunately for our top finisher, the 1000 club is closed for deep cleaning. Not because of coronavirus, it's just one of the mods left their dirty socks under the couch and Drew has to worry about insurance liability. Congratulations go to FrancoFile, who takes top honors with 1018, followed by RichardII in second with 985 and sugaryvitamin in third with 984. rebelyell2006 made fourth with 978, and Gravitationally Challenged rounds out the top five with 968.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was over a man's choice of vehicles for a low-speed pursuit through the street's of Pittsburgh. Only 29% of quiztakers knew that the domestic violence suspect's choice of an ambulance was in one way a good idea on the surface, being that he was suffering from a gunshot wound, but he would have probably been better off being treated in the back with someone else driving. It's also not really a mode of transportation you can "lose the cops" in.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over what got Miss Staten Island barred from the Staten Island St., Patrick's Day Parade. 87% of quiztakers knew that she had come out as bisexual in an interview the week before. Apparently in Staten Island they have a reputation to maintain, although I'm not sure if it's the reputation they think they have.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over the character Li Shang in the upcoming live-action version of Disney's Mulan. Only 30% of quiztakers knew that the producers felt that in the era of #MeToo, having a commanding general also be the love interest was not a good look. Mulan's love interest in the new movie is a soldier equal to her rank. For the record, Chinese censors had no problem with the character, as the situation is similar to the legend the movie was based on.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about which celebrity had an ironic fall while talking about work and life "balance." 95% of quiztakers knew that it was Oprah Winfrey who had taken a tumble. She did pick herself back up with grace, commenting that "now [it] becomes a meme". I hate to disappoint her, but I just can't come up with a good caption for it. Oprah even gets embarrassed with awesome style.
Congratulations to the winners, and be sure to check out this week's Fark Weird News Quiz.
2020 Fark Fiction Anthology Submission Information (brought to you by toraque)
It's here!
The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology is now open for submissions! We're looking for the best short fiction up to 10,000 words in any of the following genres:
- Fantasy
- Science Fiction
- Humor
- Horror
- Mystery/Suspense/Thriller
As always, entries will be judged by our crack team of editors and Farkers, and the best submissions will be published in paperback and Kindle e-book editions! Best of all, all proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so it's all for a good cause!
Have a story to tell? Want to show your fellow Farkers your literary genius? Send us what you've got!
The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology Official Entry And Submissions Page
You can see what your fellow Farkers have come up with over the previous four years right here!
Heart of Farkness: The 2016 Fark Fiction Anthology
Through a Scanner Farkly: The 2017 Fark Fiction Anthology
Everybody Panic: The 2018 Fark Fiction Anthology
Oh, No, Not Again!: The 2019 Fark Fiction Anthology
· · ·
39 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 39 of 39 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
In Other Media
|