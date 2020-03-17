 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   Did we say expect two weeks of self-isolation? We meant two years   (vox.com) divider line
99
    More: Scary, Infectious disease, Epidemiology, Vaccination, Infection, social distancing, Smallpox, South Korea, favorite people  
•       •       •

2231 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2020 at 4:46 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



99 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine.  If it's going to be that long, where do I sign up to get my ass to Mars?
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm going to be so weird by the end of this. I'm already considering shaving my head.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds like the Fark community is going to get a whole lot bigger.
 
hershy799
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I can do this for a few months. But a year plus? I'd rather die. Just send me to some leper colony, give us food and booze, lock the gates, and let G-d sort it out.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Two years? Fark it, I'll takes my chances.
 
Marine1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It'll be interesting to see when we hit the tipping point of "Listen, most of these people are living on borrowed time anyways, and the rest of the country has to pay bills and eat."

My bet is... three months.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We'll have a vaccine before then.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah the economy is farked if that happens. Hell the economy is farked if it lasts more than a month.
 
Earl Green
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FortyHams: I'm going to be so weird by the end of this. I'm already considering shaving my head.


Probably a better idea than being the 30th dude of the day to sit in the barber's chair within a foot of the barber who's been breathing their exhaust all day.
 
anuran
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
By that point even more will have died of poverty brought on by unemployment, homelessness, lack of health insurance, so on and so forth.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FortyHams: I'm going to be so weird by the end of this. I'm already considering shaving my head.


I'm considering shaving your head, too.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

shastacola: We'll have a vaccine before then.


Fark user imageView Full Size


We could have a vaccine right now, it would take at least a year to vaccinate 70-80% of people to have herd immunity.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FortyHams: I'm going to be so weird by the end of this.


Way ahead of you. I was weird before it was edgy!
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Amateurs.

I'm already in my 5th year.
 
skinink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
World War C. Is Brad Pitt played by Brad Pitt?
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Fine.  If it's going to be that long, where do I sign up to get my ass to Mars?


I think you have to sign up from the rooftops. Or something like that.
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm not worried because when the tough get going there's one darn thing millennials can be counted on to do and that is sacrifice their own personal conveniences and happiness for the good of society.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Or you know, all the ones at risk stay home till we get a vaccine and all the others go to work as usual.

We do that or we'll have the biggest economic depression in history.
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dothemath: I'm not worried because when the tough get going there's one darn thing millennials can be counted on to do and that is sacrifice their own personal conveniences and happiness for the good of society.


Just like the boomers have!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yeah the economy is farked if that happens. Hell the economy is farked if it lasts more than a month.


We just need more bailouts.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Uh no. Half the country will be bankrupt. They closed bars and restaurants in my state yesterday, and there's already a list of bars that are going to close due to missing the St. Patrick's Day holiday and closing for a month (minimum). And that's the impact from closing up shop for literally one day.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ShankatsuForte
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Marine1: It'll be interesting to see when we hit the tipping point of "Listen, most of these people are living on borrowed time anyways, and the rest of the country has to pay bills and eat."

My bet is... three months.


I'm already running into that pretty consistently off my FB feed, especially from those who work as servers/waitresses. People in local groups that I'm members of, have all generally been chatting via Discord and they're already really stir crazy, and for most of us (here in Iowa) it's been like 3 days..

So I'd say more like 3 weeks until that becomes the majority opinion.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There is no way people can survive economically living under house arrest for a year and a half.  Most people can't go a week without a paycheck.  I've been coming around to the cold, hard reality that there will simply have to be a middle ground, and that will mean recognizing that we are going to have to risk this virus killing a lot of people for our society to survive.

By all means, lock things down completely for a few weeks or so, so that easy to access, comprehensive testing can take hold nationwide.  After that, we have to let some restrictions lapse, and see where that takes us.  At some point, even several hundred thousand potential deaths gets outweighed by potential societal collapse.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Marine1: It'll be interesting to see when we hit the tipping point of "Listen, most of these people are living on borrowed time anyways, and the rest of the country has to pay bills and eat."

My bet is... three months.


6 weeks is more or less the breakeven point where the economic damage of the shutdown costs more in human lives than letting hundreds of thousands of sick and elderly just die.

More to the point -- the educational years lost in the young outweigh the value of the elderly.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
self-isolation is not the same as social distancing.  Bad headline.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hershy799: I can do this for a few months. But a year plus? I'd rather die. Just send me to some leper colony, give us food and booze, lock the gates, and let G-d sort it out.


Fark user imageView Full Size



You're wise to avoid English vowels, it would be unwise to stir his ire.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FlyingFarmer: dothemath: I'm not worried because when the tough get going there's one darn thing millennials can be counted on to do and that is sacrifice their own personal conveniences and happiness for the good of society.

Just like the boomers have!


We could sacrifice the boomers for the good of society.  Not just random killing.  Do it with style.  Like the Aztecs.
 
Mrs. Todd's Mechanic [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Media 101: The "expert" that makes the most outlandish prediction gets published.
 
mudpants
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lolmao500: shastacola: We'll have a vaccine before then.

[Fark user image 646x405]

We could have a vaccine right now, it would take at least a year to vaccinate 70-80% of people to have herd immunity.


You don't need herd immunity levels with a vaccine. Like with H1N1, you triage the vaccine for the elderly and the immunocompromised. The young are more carriers than afflicted. Think chickenpox.

You get there eventually, but you have time before the young and healthy need a vaccine.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Son:  Dad, just because you work from home doesn't mean you aren't obligated to wear pants.
Me:  Nuh-uh, it's a pantsdemic!
 
Thunderpickle [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
lolmao500: >>  shastacola: We'll have a vaccine before then.  [laugh-even-harder.jpg

We could have a vaccine right now, it would take at least a year to vaccinate 70-80% of people to have herd immunity.

Sure, but America the vaccine could cost as much as $1000 per dose, and would not be covered by insurance.  I think, that 70% figure is generous.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's going to be interesting to see how our carbon footprint takes a nose dive and what if/any short  or long term effects that will have the environment.    We'll also have a stronger telecommuting presence in place.  One of my lady friends just got sent home with a laptop.  It's going to save her at least 4 hours/day of commuting.  And also give her time to take care of her dying dog.  Also, give more time for people to reflect and remind themselves what is most important in life.  Personally, I've found myself cooking from scratch more often.  Always been meaning to do that.  I'm mostly upset I'm going to have miss Kesha.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If I buckle down, I can go 32 months without a job. This includes severe cutbacks on food quality and some other bills. Realistically it is more like 24 months. If my car goes kaput, the time is cut almost in half. My car is old and has a very good chance of going kaput.

/Unemployment would extend these dates
//after losing jobs before, one learns to save
///a vaccine is the only realistic method to solve this
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

anuran: By that point even more will have died of poverty brought on by unemployment, homelessness, lack of health insurance, so on and so forth.


It was China's plan all along.

Either Murica turns communist or Murica is done.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ShankatsuForte: Marine1: It'll be interesting to see when we hit the tipping point of "Listen, most of these people are living on borrowed time anyways, and the rest of the country has to pay bills and eat."

My bet is... three months.

I'm already running into that pretty consistently off my FB feed, especially from those who work as servers/waitresses. People in local groups that I'm members of, have all generally been chatting via Discord and they're already really stir crazy, and for most of us (here in Iowa) it's been like 3 days..

So I'd say more like 3 weeks until that becomes the majority opinion.


Outside of economic necessity, there is stuff you can do to decompress.  I just went on a 20 mile bike ride.  Out in the sunshine, with a gentle breeze, no people nearby, I am actually safer than sitting at home where I have little disease vectors (aka kids) running in and out.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As cold as it sounds, if given the choice between my children and my parents, my parents will die.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But I can't fap that much!
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There are three scenarios:

Scenario 1) We self isolate for some period of time after deaths peak in a couple months, then give up...deaths go back up again as non-infected get infected by those who had it mild but had cabin fever and we get a second much more draconian self isolation order from some governmental source.  Then we get super scared and hide for 2+ years 9/11 style.

Scenario 2) We self isolate for 4 or 5 months, and enact measures that continue social distancing for some time thereafter (probably a year, maybe longer).  Many sports will be played without fans for an entire season, but we'll be dying for them to be there at all by that point.  There will be new tech and apps developed for entertainment immersion by people suffering under this regime...maybe we get a holodeck someday out of it.

Scenario 3) We do what we're probably going to do, SAY we'll self isolate, but probably give up after a couple weeks where there are no huge death spikes, people will start Ron Pauling about how it was a hoax and whatnot, and THEN we get a massive death spike.  Those people will either be dead or never be public figures again.  On the upside, we'll be over the hump of deaths much quicker, so we'll go back to relatively normal lives in like 6 months...just missing 3+ million older people in the US.  We'll have huge discussions about health care costs and hold hands and sing kumbaya about how we're going to learn so much from this...and then not do that at all.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FlyingFarmer: Just like the boomers have!


Ok so youre a big piece of shiat just like the boomers. Got it.
 
ShankatsuForte
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ShankatsuForte: Marine1: It'll be interesting to see when we hit the tipping point of "Listen, most of these people are living on borrowed time anyways, and the rest of the country has to pay bills and eat."

My bet is... three months.

I'm already running into that pretty consistently off my FB feed, especially from those who work as servers/waitresses. People in local groups that I'm members of, have all generally been chatting via Discord and they're already really stir crazy, and for most of us (here in Iowa) it's been like 3 days..

So I'd say more like 3 weeks until that becomes the majority opinion.


Hell, fark my anecdotal FB feed, just keep viewing this thread.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: FlyingFarmer: dothemath: I'm not worried because when the tough get going there's one darn thing millennials can be counted on to do and that is sacrifice their own personal conveniences and happiness for the good of society.

Just like the boomers have!

We could sacrifice the boomers for the good of society.  Not just random killing.  Do it with style.  Like the Aztecs.


The All-Suicide TV Channel and Pyramid of the Hopeless (Part1)
Youtube cvFyZoTDZ2U
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: As cold as it sounds, if given the choice between my children and my parents, my parents will die.


I don't think that is the choice.  Your kids will survive this either way.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: Son:  Dad, just because you work from home doesn't mean you aren't obligated to wear pants.
Me:  Nuh-uh, it's a pantsdemic!


Perfect dad joke.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is social distancing not self-isolation, people...

Can we have a moratorium on the SCARY tag for 2 weeks, please?
 
patowen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wait a minute - I thought the idea was that we are all going to get it eventually, but we need to take steps to keep from getting it all at once.  

At some point enough of us will have gotten it (and recovered) that the hospital capacity crisis will have passed.  China is there now (it appears).  I think we'll get there too, in a few months.
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: FlyingFarmer: Just like the boomers have!

Ok so youre a big piece of shiat just like the boomers. Got it.


Even worse, a sociopath. And I enjoy the thought of dumb old farks like you drowning in your own lungs!

Happy St Paddy's day!
 
Resin33
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lolmao500: shastacola: We'll have a vaccine before then.

[Fark user image 646x405]

We could have a vaccine right now, it would take at least a year to vaccinate 70-80% of people to have herd immunity.


I think you're underestimating our ability to respond to something as serious as this. Getting the country vaccinated to herd immunity levels would be a top priority, and trillions thrown at it if necessary.
 
Displayed 50 of 99 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.