 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Business Insider)   More than half French Coronavirus patients in intensive care under 60   (businessinsider.com) divider line
34
    More: Scary, World Health Organization, Jerome Salomon, Epidemiology, country's top health official, older people, Death, half of France, intensive care  
•       •       •

441 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2020 at 3:42 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that just because they're letting a lot of people over 60 die?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Is that just because they're letting a lot of people over 60 die?


I was going to ask the same question.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many are smokers?
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: How many are smokers?


All. All French people smoke.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
THis is what I've been screaming back at the people who tell me it's no worse than the flu!

The last time I had the flu, it put me in the hospital at age 40.

I'm not sure why everybody is just fine with actually being so dang sick that you get the wheezing and the mudbutt.

Corona virus is JUST like influenza... but with a slightly higher kill rate and much more contagious, apparently.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is it because it's the elderly at risk?

Or is it because they're in triage mode and the young are getting first call on the beds while the older ones die?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So much for that "Boomer Remover" hastag.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's France. They were likely born wearing a beret and smoking a cigarette.

/be well wherever you are
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hoblit: THis is what I've been screaming back at the people who tell me it's no worse than the flu!

The last time I had the flu, it put me in the hospital at age 40.

I'm not sure why everybody is just fine with actually being so dang sick that you get the wheezing and the mudbutt.

Corona virus is JUST like influenza... but with a slightly higher kill rate and much more contagious, apparently.


It's only 20 to 40 times more lethal.  That's all.
 
Harlee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: So much for that "Boomer Remover" hastag.


Yep. Karma's a biatch.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hoblit: I'm not sure why everybody is just fine with actually being so dang sick that you get the wheezing and the mudbutt.


AFAIK, CORVID doesn't give you the sh*ts. This is why all this hoarding of TP going on is idiotic.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

flamark: NewportBarGuy: How many are smokers?

All. All French people smoke.


And they have no farking clue about personal hygiene.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not enough red wine to build up immunity?
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Hoblit: I'm not sure why everybody is just fine with actually being so dang sick that you get the wheezing and the mudbutt.

AFAIK, CORVID doesn't give you the sh*ts. This is why all this hoarding of TP going on is idiotic.


There have been a few cases ("up to" 10%) of Covid-19 with "Gastrointestinal presentations", usually before developing a fever.

So, maybe a little sh*ts?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No surprise, the French surrender to everything else at the drop of a hat, what would make the C-virus different?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So is that 51% or 99%?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Spain and Germany are where it's at now.
They both passed S. Korea.

/darn
 
bigfire
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Is that just because they're letting a lot of people over 60 die?


Nice spoiler alert!

THANKS FOR RUINING HOW THIS EPISODE ENDS!
 
Marine1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: So much for that "Boomer Remover" hastag.


It's Boomer Doomer. Rolls of the tongue a lot easier.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Spain and Germany are where it's at now.
They both passed S. Korea.

/darn


Spain I can understand, but what the hell did Germany ever do to deserve this???
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Hoblit: I'm not sure why everybody is just fine with actually being so dang sick that you get the wheezing and the mudbutt.

AFAIK, CORVID doesn't give you the sh*ts. This is why all this hoarding of TP going on is idiotic.

There have been a few cases ("up to" 10%) of Covid-19 with "Gastrointestinal presentations", usually before developing a fever.

So, maybe a little sh*ts?


Well, if we're gonna use the sh*ts as a possible symptom, it's gonna be hard to tell who's got it and who don't this week, what from everyone eating copious amounts of corned beef & cabbage today.
 
skyotter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
80% of the 2009 H1N1 pandemic victims were under 65
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Is that just because they're letting a lot of people over 60 die?


Heavy smokers, no filters.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

flamark: NewportBarGuy: How many are smokers?

All. All French people smoke.


This is fairly accurate.  My wife and I were just there last summer and I've never seen anything like it.  Especially up in Normandy, you see families where any kids from tweenage on up are lighting butts with mom and dad.  Now they are a lot thinner than us so I guess we may get an experiment on obesity vs smoking as respiratory comorbidities.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Cafe Threads: Is that just because they're letting a lot of people over 60 die?

Heavy smokers, no filters.


There was a large difference in China between male and female fatality rates. But there's also a large difference in smoking, something like 55% of Chinese men smoke, but less than 10% of the women.

So this may be the same thing.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Salomon did not give a detailed breakdown of the intensive-care figures, so it's unclear how many are significantly younger than 60.

So we know jack shiat about these numbers, and for all we know he pulled them out of his ass.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: How many are smokers?


Fark name checks out and hit the lights.

I was in Paris last year and I swear smoking and people watching are the national past times.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: So is that 51% or 99%?


Europeans are generally older on average than Americans and Canadians. Hence the high mortality rates and the high levels of severe or critical cases. They are also doing "tirage" more ruthlessly, denying help to the elderly and the very ill on the theory that they are bad risks. They are only bad risks if you are short of beds or they are already moribund. Give them treatment and many of them will survive, lowering the mortality rate, and making the excuse for Malthusian and Neo-Darwinian Capitalist Triage weaker.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: brantgoose: Cafe Threads: Is that just because they're letting a lot of people over 60 die?

Heavy smokers, no filters.

There was a large difference in China between male and female fatality rates. But there's also a large difference in smoking, something like 55% of Chinese men smoke, but less than 10% of the women.

So this may be the same thing.


Good post. I love the facts. But yes, the same is still true in Europe also. Lots of smokers, heavily biased towards men. Americans and other "modern" nations have already gone through an advanced state of political correctness and medical hypochondria. Americans believe in "cures". The Europeans are more cynical and pessimistic, and often don't believe in "cures" except as a social vacation, as in spas and watering spots.

Both the US and some Europeans (Germans and the French especially) are big on "natural" things like hiking and homeopathy.

Need I mansplain homeopathy to North Americans? I don't think so. It was a German invention in the 18th century. Neo-post-enlightenment crap. As common among the right as the left.
 
Miami-Hoosier
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: flamark: NewportBarGuy: How many are smokers?

All. All French people smoke.

This is fairly accurate.  My wife and I were just there last summer and I've never seen anything like it.  Especially up in Normandy, you see families where any kids from tweenage on up are lighting butts with mom and dad.  Now they are a lot thinner than us so I guess we may get an experiment on obesity vs smoking as respiratory comorbidities.


I quit smoking a long time ago, but couldn't give up eating >way more than I need to<.  Yea - self inflicted.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: [Fark user image 425x318]


One of my favourite Simpsons clips.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.