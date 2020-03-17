 Skip to content
(C|Net)   Here's something that is both a great at-home project AND will obviate your need for toilet paper
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have a 75' garden hose so...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
About all that tp...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Attach a power washer for those hard-to-clean areas, you're good to go!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One application and you can go a week without needing TP.
 
RocketRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, sh*t.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"obviate" is a great word.

That's all I got.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: "obviate" is a great word.

That's all I got.


Thanks, Captain Obviate...
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Does it come with a poop knife hanging hook?
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Protip: if you can't get toilet paper, don't use handkerchiefs or kitchen rolls - or at least don't throw them into the toilet afterwards. Toilet paper is designed to dissolve in water so it doesn't clog sewer pumps. Handkerchiefs and kitchen rolls otoh are designed not to tear even when wet. Dump too many of those into the toilet and the pumps will clog. Even if there were ever a good time to flood your quarter with sewage, pretty sure now isn't it.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kraftwerk Orange: [Fark user image 506x716]


Genius.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's a shame this prescient man didn't live to see this day

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MasterPython
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At what price point does on demand hot water for these start? Because the water comes out really cold here.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonzoduke
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I still need an explanation of how, particularly in public restrooms, spraying fine mists of poop in the air is more hygienic.  Not to mention, I would think you would need something to dry yourself off with after, in which case here in the states, we have TP, so in the end, just use TP.
If the answer is having towels laying around I still don't see that as being hygienic. Gross, actually.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gonzoduke: I still need an explanation of how, particularly in public restrooms, spraying fine mists of poop in the air is more hygienic.  Not to mention, I would think you would need something to dry yourself off with after, in which case here in the states, we have TP, so in the end, just use TP.
If the answer is having towels laying around I still don't see that as being hygienic. Gross, actually.


Well, hopefully you're sitting on the toilet when the water is spraying, and apparently some have a blower attached to dry things out afterwards
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Heel it down the drain you heathens
 
captainstudd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Two weeks ago found a $300 model at home Depot marked down to $70...sealed box, no idea why it was so cheap.  Top of the line .. heated lighted seat, warm water, blow dry, and autocleans the spout.   Bought it to relieve the septic of excess tp and now I'm glad I did.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gonzoduke: I still need an explanation of how, particularly in public restrooms, spraying fine mists of poop in the air is more hygienic.  Not to mention, I would think you would need something to dry yourself off with after, in which case here in the states, we have TP, so in the end, just use TP.
If the answer is having towels laying around I still don't see that as being hygienic. Gross, actually.


Does your butt not cover 95% of the toilet seat hole like the rest of us? Why would it spread the matter further if you're using the water to rinse it off? Gravity still works. A bidet doesn't necessarily eliminate the need for TP. You just use a little bit to dry with and flush that bit.
 
