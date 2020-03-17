 Skip to content
(WCPO Cincinnati)   Shiat's getting real continued: Police in Cincinnati board up bar, make several arrests, and chase out 40 idiots who confuse social distancing for social drinking...after warning the bar days before not to stay open   (wcpo.com) divider line
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can't tell me how to run my business.
 
gojirast
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I mean Cincinnati is North Kentucky for all intents and purposes. It's no wonder they didn't think Ohio law applied.
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

stuffy: Can't tell me how to run my business.


Dis Murica.
 
wedelw
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
is this Federal ? I want to write "Barr bars bars".... sheeple
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
WTF! They said shelter in place. That is the place I wanted to shelter.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
On Monday night, Queen City Lounge had 40 customers inside drinking and eating from a full buffet.

These fools are going all in.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did they use actual boards?
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Did they use actual boards?


It's in the picture.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
mcgilltribune.comView Full Size

Wanda:
I hate the police, don't you?
Henry:
I don't know, but I seem to feel better when they're not around.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't dead open inside.
media0.giphy.comView Full Size

Don't stop them now. Because they're having a good time, having a good time.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'd love to see how the owner reacted. It'd be like watching one of those pompous libertarians who think they have a right to access all parts of a courthouse at will with whatever objects they want if only they assert their rights only to become writhing bowls of jelly screaming for mercy when reality gently reminds them that nowadays police have tasers and that, yes, in fact, you don't have the rights you just made up in your head.
 
xitnode
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Cold and flu virus-laden droplets may remain infectious for several hours, depending on where they fall. Viruses generally remain active longer on stainless steel, plastic and similar hard surfaces than on fabric and other soft surfaces. Other factors, such as the amount of virus deposited on a surface and the temperature and humidity of the environment, also determine how long cold and flu viruses stay active outside the body.
It's possible to catch the flu or a cold after handling an object an infected person sneezed or coughed on a few moments ago. But personal contact with an infected person - such as a handshake or breathing in droplets from a cough or sneeze - is the most common way these viruses spread."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SBinRR: On Monday night, Queen City Lounge had 40 customers inside drinking and eating from a full buffet.

These fools are going all in.


The police should have boarded up the place after they saw the number of people inside.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh... Anti-social distancing...
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Whatever, I taped my test results to my back...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/YOLO
 
abbarach
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama!
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lower Price Hill. Nuke it from space.


/the only way to be sure
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Tough time to be a Tuesday morning daydrinker
 
Unikitty [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Morons. All of you cavorting in public, stop it. I don't care if you think it's a farking hoax, you're not a scientist and if you are a scientist you aren't out cavorting with the masses like some stupid newb who doesn't understand how infections spread.

STOP IT. STOP IT RIGHT NOW. Let the restaurants fail. Let the retail stores fail. Let it all go to the wayside and we'll get back to a life where convenience doesn't outweigh public safety, you jackasses.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: Whatever, I taped my test results to my back...

/YOLO


You know you could ask everyone to come party at your house to help work on that Mustang project car.  Of course they'd just party and lose your tools I guess.  Maybe I need to rethink this.
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SBinRR: On Monday night, Queen City Lounge had 40 customers inside drinking and eating from a full buffet.

These fools are going all in.


You know, I'm not even surprised anymore. The number of check-ins where people have yelled at me and demanded a discount off their  (already half-price) rate because we aren't offering a breakfast buffet... I had one today that did the heavy breathing "huff and puff" thing (like you'd expect from an eight-year-old that was denied candy) for a solid minute before telling me I had "better" discount her room.

/SMH
 
Unikitty [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jgok: SBinRR: On Monday night, Queen City Lounge had 40 customers inside drinking and eating from a full buffet.

These fools are going all in.

You know, I'm not even surprised anymore. The number of check-ins where people have yelled at me and demanded a discount off their  (already half-price) rate because we aren't offering a breakfast buffet... I had one today that did the heavy breathing "huff and puff" thing (like you'd expect from an eight-year-old that was denied candy) for a solid minute before telling me I had "better" discount her room.

/SMH


"No ma'am, I am not authorized to do that. No where in our literature does it say breakfast is included in our room packages. You're more than welcome to book somewhere else."

Sometimes you just have to slap people really hard to make them stop being assholes.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wedelw: is this Federal ? I want to write "Barr bars bars".... sheeple


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
PROTIP:   if you have pent-up aggression, go to your local mall and look for small groups of teenagers.   Some of them are intentionally coughing on people as a prank.   Stand your ground.
 
Unikitty [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: PROTIP:   if you have pent-up aggression, go to your local mall and look for small groups of teenagers.   Some of them are intentionally coughing on people as a prank.   Stand your ground.


At my local mall, teenagers are not allowed to be in the mall unsupervised. Fake news.
 
Mukster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought you were supposed to maintain 60% alcohol to kill the virus? Or is that only on the outside when washing hands?
 
Samsonite Swan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Those poor people. The all-you-can-eat buffet won't last with them all trapped inside :(.
 
