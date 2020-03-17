 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Coronavirus licked in China. Licked like a tasty pangolin (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm pretty sure this is bullshiat
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China, March 15: "We're down to single-digit new cases per day, we've beaten this!"
China, March 16: 23 new cases....and so it begins again....
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...travel to China for the cure?  I'm very confused with all the info that is coming out.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Third Man: China, March 15: "We're down to single-digit new cases per day, we've beaten this!"
China, March 16: 23 new cases....and so it begins again....


Yeah this is the problem. We aren't going to be able to sustain social distancing for years as they say we might have too. It's unfortunate but I don't see how it is done.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, I'm pretty sure this is bullshiat


I made it as far as the headline, saw "and cured in India", and promptly closed the tab.
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I won't hold my breath.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They may have given that to a patient and they got better.

Tells you nothing. That's why we have double-blind trials, to make sure they actually work.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's the Daily Star. I bet the cure has superb tits.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
China's failing coronavirus numbers are weak compared to ours. Very weak. The US is on the verge of the most tremendous coronavirus outbreak ever seen. A really terrific outbreak. The best, believe me.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Easy Reader: I won't hold my breath.


CDC is recommending you still do so.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We all know someone was farking a pangolin, not eating it.  Carry on.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: We all know someone was farking a pangolin, not eating it.  Carry on.


Carrion.
 
GungFu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Never sure about China, cos they be farkin' nuts.

But I've read Hong Kong is doing just fine now; everything seems to have stabilised, with little new cases or deaths. This is a good sign. Returnees who were escapees at the high of the outbreak are in good numbers, even if they have to self-quarantine for 14 days.
 
orbister
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Yeah this is the problem. We aren't going to be able to sustain social distancing for years as they say we might have too. It's unfortunate but I don't see how it is done.


The UK's original "herd immunity" plan may yet start to look quite sensible.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jaytkay: China's failing coronavirus numbers are weak compared to ours. Very weak. The US is on the verge of the most tremendous coronavirus outbreak ever seen. A really terrific outbreak. The best, believe me.


This post gave me COVID-19.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

orbister: not enough beer: Yeah this is the problem. We aren't going to be able to sustain social distancing for years as they say we might have too. It's unfortunate but I don't see how it is done.

The UK's original "herd immunity" plan may yet start to look quite sensible.


You know how we know you don't know about the expected shortage of hospital beds and equipment?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  
*cough* bullshiat *cough*

Oh crap, I'd better get that checked out.
 
