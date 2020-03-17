 Skip to content
Tired of coronavirus headlines? How about screaming girls on a carnival ride?
24
    Religious group, SARS coronavirus, Latest news corona virus, cow urine' party  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about orgasming women on a carnival ride pedo-subby?

NSFW language
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoiler alert -- those tops stay up.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they screaming because of Coronavirus?
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the new basic biatch uniform?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. Nothing soothes my nerves like shrieking teenage girls.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're probably tired of them too.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Video titled "screaming girls on a carnival ride" contained screaming girls on a carnival ride. This is an outrage

 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: abhorrent1: Video titled "screaming girls on a carnival ride" contained screaming girls on a carnival ride. This is an outrage


Well for one thing, I didn't watch it because I assumed screaming. Second, no where does say that in the title.
You get no edge lord points.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hypable.comView Full Size

/i'd like ta make her scream
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then there's the kinda ride that makes girls' clothes fall off...

[ORIGINAL FULL VIDEO HD] Hilarious moment boyfriend tries in vain to cover his girlfriend
Youtube ZMEdoHuNyFg


/landscape better late than never
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Well for one thing, I didn't watch it because I assumed screaming. Second, no where does say that in the title.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Spoiler alert -- those tops stay up.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Dude, they look to be about 13
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Well, we've now seen the girl's on the right, o's face.
 
bughunter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Michaela will never make it thru space marine training.

"Cierrra" can go down with me on an express elevator to hell.

I SAID: We are on an express elevator to hell! | Alien DC
Youtube CCzD3ONQsmM
 
msinquefield
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: How about orgasming women on a carnival ride pedo-subby?

NSFW language


That was more what I was looking for...you know, ADULT womens...Now, if only there had been some jubblies jiggling around on the ride, I would have left satisfied.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Yes. Nothing soothes my nerves like shrieking teenage girls.


Stay out of my basement.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't think that ride even rises to the level of "carnival"

There's one of those slingshot things in Tom McCall waterfront park in downtown Portland, or there was.

If my family is riding a ride it was designed by engineers and is permanently installed, at least for the season.

Rides "assembled" by a crew who together have 3 teeth?  Hard pass.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PluckYew: I don't think that ride even rises to the level of "carnival"

There's one of those slingshot things in Tom McCall waterfront park in downtown Portland, or there was.

If my family is riding a ride it was designed by engineers and is permanently installed, at least for the season.

Rides "assembled" by a crew who together have 3 teeth?  Hard pass.


LiveLeak immediately redirected me a "congratulations you've won" scam, so I didn't watch the video.

There are permanent slingshots in many amusement parks fwiw.

I've been on Cedar Point's. It was pretty fun.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: PluckYew: I don't think that ride even rises to the level of "carnival"

There's one of those slingshot things in Tom McCall waterfront park in downtown Portland, or there was.

If my family is riding a ride it was designed by engineers and is permanently installed, at least for the season.

Rides "assembled" by a crew who together have 3 teeth?  Hard pass.

LiveLeak immediately redirected me a "congratulations you've won" scam, so I didn't watch the video.

There are permanent slingshots in many amusement parks fwiw.

I've been on Cedar Point's. It was pretty fun.


I'll bet the liability policy at Cedar Point is underwritten by some company like AIG.  Meaning the rides have probably been inspected by someone with a greater than high school education and the company isn't going to attempt to move on in the wake of an accident.

I'll be the liability policy from traveling toothless carnival is probably underwritten by this guy:
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's hours of Slingshot videos on YouTube.

/I get bored.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I tire quickly of those, too.
 
