 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Idiot wants coronavirus to depopulate the Earth. Why are you interested? Hot idiot (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
60
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

1627 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2020 at 3:24 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



60 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She and others have watched one too many cartoon villains. The debate isn't whether the earth is ruined, the earth will not be destroyed by us, we are making it uninhabitable by us. The cucarachas will not mind taking over from the planet one bit.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All boobs, few brains.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks like her whole body would melt if she sat by a campfire.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Playboy model Victoria Bonya has said it will be better for half the world's population to be wiped out than the Earth to die

AKA the Thanos Argument.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and of course she's Russian.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was told she was hot. That was a lie. The idiot part? It's true.
 
Relatively Obscure [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You have a ready ability to eliminate one person from the earth, and haven't done so. Why.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hot?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You first sweetie
 
Nimbull
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ladies first.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Half the people on Fark were wishing for this a scant three months ago.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Me thinks she overestimated her usefulness to society.
 
pacified
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Half the people on Fark were wishing for this a scant three months ago.


Well, for the long term health of the species, a culling would be great for just about everything. Now who lives and who dies? Above my pay grade.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bonya is a funny name.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Relatively Obscure: You have a ready ability to eliminate one person from the earth, and haven't done so. Why.


If she was really dedicated she would off herself now. Guess she is just a poser.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Relatively Obscure: You have a ready ability to eliminate one person from the earth, and haven't done so. Why.


Thanks to the NRA, she has the ability to eliminate far more than that.
 
geggy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
#boomerremover
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Alright, playboy lady, let's do this.
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Already proposed years earlier by another hot idiot.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cretinbob: and of course she's Russian.


I was guessing she was before I clicked the link. They have a peculiar combination of some of the most beautiful women on the planet and a tendency towards a very......... let's say, "blasé" opinion on lots of people dying.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She'll change her tune once her babushka bomb goes off
 
Nullav
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Y'know, I can't see any "humanity got Thanos'd" situation that doesn't result in the remaining half causing another baby boom due to increased wealth due to reduced demand for everything destroying prices.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pacified: Thong_of_Zardoz: Half the people on Fark were wishing for this a scant three months ago.

Well, for the long term health of the species, a culling would be great for just about everything. Now who lives and who dies? Above my pay grade.


I read the last sentence as: "Above my gay parade."
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pacified: Thong_of_Zardoz: Half the people on Fark were wishing for this a scant three months ago.

Well, for the long term health of the species, a culling would be great for just about everything. Now who lives and who dies? Above my pay grade.


sounds like you joined the dead list with the rest of us.
 
gonzoduke
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Mankind as a whole has become worse than a locust which eats everything in its path and does not leave a living thing!"

I have found my soul mate. Bathe her and bring her to me

"For me, it is better to lose half of humanity instead of losing the whole planet. Myself, I am ready to die as well just to save our world."

"Material life has sucked us in, in such a way that we are destroying ourselves, but we don't feel sorry for ourselves! But the planet is sorry for the pain in our heart."

WTF? Off with her head!
 
pacified
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: pacified: Thong_of_Zardoz: Half the people on Fark were wishing for this a scant three months ago.

Well, for the long term health of the species, a culling would be great for just about everything. Now who lives and who dies? Above my pay grade.

I read the last sentence as: "Above my gay parade."


Whynotboth.jpg?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Relatively Obscure: You have a ready ability to eliminate one person from the earth, and haven't done so. Why.

Thanks to the NRA, she has the ability to eliminate far more than that.


The NRA has established Second Amendment rights for Russians?  Wow, their nefarious tentacles really are everywhere!
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pacified: Thong_of_Zardoz: Half the people on Fark were wishing for this a scant three months ago.

Well, for the long term health of the species, a culling would be great for just about everything. Now who lives and who dies? Above my pay grade.


It's pretty simple.

Who dies:
- people who have "discovered the secret to cheap air travel" by horribly abusing the "one carry-on that must meet these dimensions" rule on airlines
- people who stop and block the aisle in order to "catch up" with their friends in crowded grocery stores
- people who immediately stop moving as soon as they walk through a doorway or step off an elevator
- people who have their car alarms set to "chirp" or honk the horn to signal that the door is locked
- people who take their "fur babies" into stores and other inappropriate locations

By my reckoning, that should be about half...
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: cretinbob: and of course she's Russian.

I was guessing she was before I clicked the link. They have a peculiar combination of some of the most beautiful women on the planet and a tendency towards a very......... let's say, "blasé" opinion on lots of people dying.


Growing up in a nation with the kind of World War II casualties Russia had might cause that.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: pacified: Thong_of_Zardoz: Half the people on Fark were wishing for this a scant three months ago.

Well, for the long term health of the species, a culling would be great for just about everything. Now who lives and who dies? Above my pay grade.

I read the last sentence as: "Above my gay parade."


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

no1curr: All boobs, ..few brains.


All boobs and lips.. few brains  .. FTFY ..
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have to see her knees before I can condemn her remakes.
 
GungFu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She's not wrong, and I'm all in for some human sanitizer for this planet. But it has to be useless people that aren't necessarily missed, like celebrities, royalty, social media 'influencers', heads of religious organisations, Germans.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She's 30% recycled plastic and contaminated medical waste, so she should know about being an unsustainable blight to the planet.
 
Esroc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She's not exactly wrong per se. But if you're gonna make such a statement you gotta be open to being one of the ones who dies. And she doesn't look like the kind of person willing to take one for the team.

/Taking myself out one bottle of tequila and a pack of smokes at a time.
 
bughunter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Bonya is a funny name.


I'd make an "I wanna Bonya" joke, but she looks like she might Polonium me if she hears another one.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
People who propose these "ideas" always seem to assume they'll be in the half that's left standing at the end.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Playboy model Victoria Bonya has said it will be better for half the world's population to be wiped out than the Earth to die

AKA the Thanos Argument.


Yeah... about that....

So Thanos wipes out half of all life. Right now population is about 7 billion. Half of that is 3.5 billion. You know when the Earth had 3.5 billion people? 1970.

Thanos didn't solve shiat. He just set set back our Malthusian destiny by a paltry 50 years. So what.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pacified
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Bootleg: Playboy model Victoria Bonya has said it will be better for half the world's population to be wiped out than the Earth to die

AKA the Thanos Argument.

Yeah... about that....

So Thanos wipes out half of all life. Right now population is about 7 billion. Half of that is 3.5 billion. You know when the Earth had 3.5 billion people? 1970.

Thanos didn't solve shiat. He just set set back our Malthusian destiny by a paltry 50 years. So what.


But once a society reaches a certain level of advancement, the population stops growing. If it wasn't for immigration most of the Western world population would be shrinking. Also, better health leads to longer life expectancy which increases population, but there is an upper limit on that too.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We had about half the earth's population (give or take, it was still under 4b) when I was a kid.  It isn't dramatically better or worse than it was then.  Sure, we're sliding toward extinction, but there were still wars, famine, hatred, disease, all the comforts of home then, too.  Just as many jackasses then as now - they just have better publicists these days.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Meh, not bad.

Too much plastic in that body, though.
 
Esroc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Bootleg: Playboy model Victoria Bonya has said it will be better for half the world's population to be wiped out than the Earth to die

AKA the Thanos Argument.

Yeah... about that....

So Thanos wipes out half of all life. Right now population is about 7 billion. Half of that is 3.5 billion. You know when the Earth had 3.5 billion people? 1970.

Thanos didn't solve shiat. He just set set back our Malthusian destiny by a paltry 50 years. So what.


The dumbest part of an otherwise great adaptation of that comic storyline. I get that general audiences probably wouldn't be on board with Thanos killing half of everything just to make Death's panties moist, but their new motivation is so full of holes and lacking in common sense that it made Thanos out to just be an idiot instead of a maniac.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Masta Beta: Relatively Obscure: You have a ready ability to eliminate one person from the earth, and haven't done so. Why.

If she was really dedicated she would off herself now. Guess she is just a poser.


"For me, it is better to lose half of humanity instead of losing the whole planet. Myself, I am ready to die as well just to save our world."

That's better than my first thought, which is "Can I choose the half?"
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe Greta Thunberg obtained one of those monkey paws and she wished for an immediate global reduction in greenhouse emissions.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Esroc: She's not exactly wrong per se. But if you're gonna make such a statement you gotta be open to being one of the ones who dies.


RTFA
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Target Builder: People who propose these "ideas" always seem to assume they'll be in the half that's left standing at the end.


I'm assuming that nobody has told her what a bonehead she is; it might ruin the chance of them getting laid.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Half the people on Fark were wishing for this a scant three months ago.


Half the people on Fark: Depopulation would be great
Covid19: OK Boomers
Half the people on Fark: Wait, we changed our minds
 
Esroc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Esroc: She's not exactly wrong per se. But if you're gonna make such a statement you gotta be open to being one of the ones who dies.

RTFA


What website do you think you're on?
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.