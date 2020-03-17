 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   "10 Days Later": What Italians wish they had known, or hadn't disbelieved about the COVID-19 outbreak   (theatlantic.com) divider line
22
    More: Scary, Italy, Olmo Parenti, Italian media, Cost underestimation, increased community spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 patients, Italian citizens, Inflection point  
•       •       •

913 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2020 at 9:46 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Map of the world showing populations with COVID-19

https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboa​rd/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467​b48e9ecf6
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
They should have listened when the warnings were given. Everything else stems from that.

People want to believe their own truth and ignore objective reality because they're dumb as shiat.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
11. Autoplay videos were directly responsible for the spread of the disease
 
Loucifer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Perhaps it's time for the Redeker plan.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: 11. Autoplay videos were directly responsible for the spread of the disease


We're any of them vertical?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Blah, my leftwing nutter boss still thinks it's all BS pushed by Trump to help him win the election.  I hope he dies first.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: They should have listened when the warnings were given. Everything else stems from that.

People want to believe their own truth and ignore objective reality because they're dumb as shiat.


i1.wp.comView Full Size

/no words
//please provide your own captioning
///love you all, stay healthy
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Cubansaltyballs: They should have listened when the warnings were given. Everything else stems from that.

People want to believe their own truth and ignore objective reality because they're dumb as shiat.

[i1.wp.com image 850x496]
/no words
//please provide your own captioning
///love you all, stay healthy


Boss?
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: 11. Autoplay videos were directly responsible for the spread of the disease


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Momzilla59
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have 4 auto-immune related health issues, along with sleep apnea. You better believe I took this seriously. Been self quarantining for almost 2 weeks.

I take not much pleasure in being right and following my instincts.
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A relative who lives in the greater Sacramento area told me today he is certain he and his family have all had it and are currently on the mend. Without testing, there's no way to be certain where we are in this mess.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: They should have listened when the warnings were given. Everything else stems from that.

People want to believe their own truth and ignore objective reality because they're dumb as shiat.


People are really, really bad at assessing risk.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
thisisyourbrainonFark:

[i1.wp.com image 850x496]
/no words
//please provide your own captioning
///love you all, stay healthy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We've-a made a huge mistake-a
 
Kairam
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Cubansaltyballs: They should have listened when the warnings were given. Everything else stems from that.

People want to believe their own truth and ignore objective reality because they're dumb as shiat.

[i1.wp.com image 850x496]
/no words
//please provide your own captioning
///love you all, stay healthy


"If I prove it affects Pence, will you believe me? How about if I have the Fox folks tell it to you?"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"We never should have activated Skynet. There aren't very many of us left now. We use dogs, they can sniff out the newer models. We suggest you do the same."
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Blah, my leftwing nutter boss still thinks it's all BS pushed by Trump to help him win the election.  I hope he dies first.


That's a first for me, in that the theory is Trump created it?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Let reason reign.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
From The Atlantic article linked in TFA

"...the Italian College of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care (SIAARTI) has published guidelines for the criteria that doctors and nurses should follow as these already extraordinary circumstances worsen "

"...The authors, who are medical doctors, then deduce a set of concrete recommendations for how to manage these impossible choices, including this: "It may become necessary to establish an age limit for access to intensive care." "

/ YIKES!!
// #BoomerRemover
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"My friends and I were almost mocking the few people who believed the issue was serious from the get-go,"

That's about 99% of our population in small town Cascadia.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.