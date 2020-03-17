 Skip to content
Old music, new music, unexpected music choices, and the Adventures of Florida Man are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, March 8-14: "Working" From Home Edition
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
So, many of us are "working from home", meaning we spend a good part of the day on the phone with IT trying to sort out the VPN, then taking lunch at the computer desk while trying to sort through the latest news, followed by an hour or two answering emails from people we don't want to talk to before writing emails to people who don't want to talk to us, then surfing the Internet on the tablet so the computer will show that we're on the VPN "doing stuff" and not mindlessly killing time until 5 PM.

But the most dreaded part of the telecommute is the videoconference. I mean, who the hell thought of this? What's the point? I don't want to see any of you people, and I'm damn sure not going to put on a tie while I'm doing it - you're lucky I'm bothering with a shirt. Why do we need to look at each other? This is one of the great things about being stuck at home - we don't have to see each other.

Anyhow, if you're stuck on a company VPN, grab your phone (the mobile version of the quiz is now working swimmingly, in case you haven't tried it) and take the quiz, then come back and tell us how you did and what you love (or hate) about working from home.

Winners and easiest/hardest are in the NotNewsletter in your email.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck!
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I feel cheated. I recently started a new job working mostly from home and I don't get to skip out on any office work. It's like having a blizzard during school vacation week.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
thereformedbroker.comView Full Size
 
bekovich
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Radioactive Man - Uranium
Youtube JF4segJkmd8
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I don't understand why I can't get 100% on these. Every day I read every greenlit story (so that I don't replicate headlines that are already out there when submitting headlines) and yet at least three or four questions of every test is something I never saw. Weird.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Annette Hanshaw - Am I Blue
Youtube cuu-pEEIfuw
 
bekovich
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Radioactive Man - Uranium
Youtube JF4segJkmd8
 
kimwim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size

'working' from home
 
