(Right Wing Watch)   Anti-Vax Evangelical pastor keeps services open, asks people to hug, says this whole Coronavirus thing is a plot to kill us with vaccines. Let's see how that works out for them
61
    More: Sick, World Health Organization, Rockefeller Foundation, global COVID-19 coronavirus, Donald Trump, John D. Rockefeller, Jr., Rockefeller family, climate change narrative, global governance  
61 Comments
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Howard-Browne, who was among evangelical leaders who laid hands upon and prayed over President Donald Trump in the Oval Office in 2017, dedicated most of his Sunday sermon to mocking fears about the spread of the coronavirus and calling it a "phantom plague" designed to terrify people into receiving vaccines that will kill them, which he claimed was all part of a plan laid out in a 2010 document called "Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development" produced by The Rockefeller Foundation and Global Business Network.

Interesting position given there's no vaccine for this.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image


Who are people that have never paid taxes for 800 Alex
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, my church just announced online only services through at least May 10. But we have those pesky church members who work at CDC.

Easter season gonna be different this year. I guess Passover and Ramadan, too, though I am unfamiliar with the details of those traditions (other than the bitter herbs).
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call in an airstrike and let's call it a day.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In these times this should be deemed a hanging offense.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Howard-Browne, who was among evangelical leaders who laid hands upon and prayed over President Donald Trump in the Oval Office in 2017, dedicated most of his Sunday sermon to mocking fears about the spread of the coronavirus and calling it a "phantom plague" designed to terrify people into receiving vaccines that will kill them, which he claimed was all part of a plan laid out in a 2010 document called "Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development" produced by The Rockefeller Foundation and Global Business Network.

Interesting position given there's no vaccine for this.


No, but this is the perfect ruse to get a panicked population to accept any injection the government wants to give them without letting it be vetted by a single mom on Facebook.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: In these times this should be deemed a hanging offense.


By the testicles.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DR: Was his last names like Jones or something?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"we're raising up revivalists, not pansies"

Ah yes, "dare to be stupid for Jesus." Many good times will be had, particularly when considering that Evangelicals skew old.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please proceed with all haste and gusto, fundamentalists.

Fark user image
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a tremendous shame that we could not make the small percentage of people who are killed by this virus consist entirely of assholes like this.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.bp.blogspot.com
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death Cult
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Meanwhile, my church just announced online only services through at least May 10. But we have those pesky church members who work at CDC.

Easter season gonna be different this year. I guess Passover and Ramadan, too, though I am unfamiliar with the details of those traditions (other than the bitter herbs).


The fasting and self-reflection part of Ramadan won't be an issue.  The iftar (meal that breaks the fast after sundown) is not going to be normal at all.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user image

Who are people that have never paid taxes for 800 Alex


If those brows were any lower, they'd be moustaches
 
pehvbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not enough of them will die to matter and someone else down the chain will die because of one of these assholes.  There will be no justice here just a group of self righteous jerks congratulating themselves because 'it was no worse then a cold' and an occasional 'he was called home by God'.  They will learn nothing except to keep doing what they did.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waco this wacko.
 
Miami-Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Howard-Browne, who was among evangelical leaders who laid hands upon and prayed over President Donald Trump in the Oval Office in 2017, dedicated most of his Sunday sermon to mocking fears about the spread of the coronavirus and calling it a "phantom plague" designed to terrify people into receiving vaccines that will kill them, which he claimed was all part of a plan laid out in a 2010 document called "Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development" produced by The Rockefeller Foundation and Global Business Network.

Interesting position given there's no vaccine for this.


Well the deep state is going to make it and inject it into everyone and make them get gay married and track them. Study it out man!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only these knobs were a danger to just themselves.

*sigh*
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the joke used to go "why was the anti-vaxer's four year old crying? ...Mid-life crisis."
But now I just think it's because they were molested by a priest.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: In these times this should be deemed a hanging offense.


Why?  If it thins the herd of fundamentalist MAGAts, is it really a bad thing?
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Chuckles evolutionly......
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Toxophil: Well, the joke used to go "why was the anti-vaxer's four year old crying? ...Mid-life crisis."
But now I just think it's because they were molested by a priest.


why_not_both.jif
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Well, as long as they don't hug any non-believers then fark em. Hope they all get infected.
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

wage0048: jmr61: In these times this should be deemed a hanging offense.

Why?  If it thins the herd of fundamentalist MAGAts, is it really a bad thing?


Those fundamentalist MAGAts will spread it to normal people before they die.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

groppet: Diogenes: Howard-Browne, who was among evangelical leaders who laid hands upon and prayed over President Donald Trump in the Oval Office in 2017, dedicated most of his Sunday sermon to mocking fears about the spread of the coronavirus and calling it a "phantom plague" designed to terrify people into receiving vaccines that will kill them, which he claimed was all part of a plan laid out in a 2010 document called "Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development" produced by The Rockefeller Foundation and Global Business Network.

Interesting position given there's no vaccine for this.

Well the deep state is going to make it and inject it into everyone and make them get gay married and track them. Study it out man!


Fine by me.  My dating life isn't going anywhere at the moment.

Plus the brain damage from all the lead makes it easier to trick them into doing stuff.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Toxophil: Well, the joke used to go "why was the anti-vaxer's four year old crying? ...Mid-life crisis."
But now I just think it's because they were molested by a priest.

.jif


Fark user image
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fark user image


Worst. Nike. Campaign. Ever.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.com
 
mattgsx
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Meanwhile, my church just announced online only services through at least May 10. But we have those pesky church members who work at CDC.

Easter season gonna be different this year. I guess Passover and Ramadan, too, though I am unfamiliar with the details of those traditions (other than the bitter herbs).


Yep. On one hand it sucks, but on the other hand I was scheduled all through March and April to run tech, so hey, I got my Wednesday nights back and can do Sunday morning runs again.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Meanwhile, my church just announced online only services through at least May 10. But we have those pesky church members who work at CDC.

Easter season gonna be different this year. I guess Passover and Ramadan, too, though I am unfamiliar with the details of those traditions (other than the bitter herbs).


Both involve large, inter-generational gatherings - nightly for 30 days in the latter case.  So yes - interesting adaptations ahead.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Conservative Christians are much more paranoid Conservative than they are Christian.  The American-right is a national mental-health challenge, not a political movement.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mattgsx: Unobtanium: Meanwhile, my church just announced online only services through at least May 10. But we have those pesky church members who work at CDC.

Easter season gonna be different this year. I guess Passover and Ramadan, too, though I am unfamiliar with the details of those traditions (other than the bitter herbs).

Yep. On one hand it sucks, but on the other hand I was scheduled all through March and April to run tech, so hey, I got my Wednesday nights back and can do Sunday morning runs again.


To the liquor store?  This is Fark.
 
lurkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Can we please put all the conservative idiots who don't believe in COVID-19 into a giant dome together?
 
youncasqua
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

groppet: Well the deep state is going to make it and inject it into everyone and make them get gay married and track them. Study it out man!


I think you're mixing up the Deep State with the Derp State.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

youncasqua: groppet: Well the deep state is going to make it and inject it into everyone and make them get gay married and track them. Study it out man!

I think you're mixing up the Deep State with the Derp State.


I'm not part of the Deep State. I'm part of the Balls-Deep State.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jgok: wage0048: jmr61: In these times this should be deemed a hanging offense.

Why?  If it thins the herd of fundamentalist MAGAts, is it really a bad thing?

Those fundamentalist MAGAts will spread it to normal people before they die.


I isolated myself from them ages ago.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think people, if you let them, will devolve into psychotic children.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wage0048: jmr61: In these times this should be deemed a hanging offense.

Why?  If it thins the herd of fundamentalist MAGAts, is it really a bad thing?


Those people are behind you on line at CVS, coughing on you.  And your gramma.
 
AllYourFarkIsUs [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Anti-Vax in a pandemic: still a thing?  Autism as a cause by vaccines but pandemic?  This is still a thing?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Boo_Guy: Toxophil: Well, the joke used to go "why was the anti-vaxer's four year old crying? ...Mid-life crisis."
But now I just think it's because they were molested by a priest.

.jif

Fark user image


What? Why are you being all wheird?
 
Valiente
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Call in an airstrike and let's call it a day.


Jesus Is My Spotter.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Can we please put all the conservative idiots who don't believe in COVID-19 into a giant dome together?


Do you mean the ones who ACTUALLY don't believe it, or the ones who just say they don't believe it - for political reasons, financial reasons (scamming), or just to toe the political/religious/whatever line? Because the first group is a much smaller group.
True for many other issues, too.
 
CptnSpldng
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, he seems nice.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm good with this just so long as after they go in we brick up all the doors and windows to keep them in there. That way they can't impact anyone else.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fark user image
Chuckles evolutionly......


Evolution never sleeps, but it is unfair to equate Darwinism with Social Darwinism. It was Spencer Herbet who invented the "red in tooth and claw" "social Darwinism" and Darwin himself was a gentle Quaker, married to one of his cousins, Emma, on the Wedgewood side. Wedgewood was an early abolitionist, even in industrial England, and came up with the idea of message buttons, which he first made out of pottery and porcelaine.

"Am I not your brother?" was one of his slogans, God bless old Josiah!

Some Quakers are the best people. Some are like Richard M. NIxon or the 19th century neo-Darwin crew, with Andrew Carnagie's "Gospel of Prosperty" BS.

Darwin is my favourite cousin, despite being way more distant than say, Abraham LIncoln, who was born on the exact same day, February 12th, 1809, if I recall correctly.
 
