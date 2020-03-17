 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Daily News)   NYC wants all residents to stay home and keep their distance from neighbors to prevent the spread of coronavirus, except on alternate side of the street parking days when they have to move their cars   (nydailynews.com) divider line
13
    More: Obvious, Public health, Epidemiology, Fox Broadcasting Company, undue amount of stress, Debut albums, Hygiene, Cleanliness, The Butt  
•       •       •

394 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2020 at 8:36 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Priorities. Gotta keep that parking ticket income flowing.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they finally close the schools? They never close the schools.
 
Fast Thick Pants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a helpful pic of what alternate side parking does NOT look like.

Alternate side parking means that left and right sides of the street are cleaned on alternate weekdays, so parking is prohibited for a few hours 1 or 2 times a week. "No parking Sunday" has nothing to do with the price of tea. BAD photo editor!

Anyway, it's already been suspended, see https://mobile.twitter.com/nycasp​ for real info.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: Did they finally close the schools? They never close the schools.


They did close the schools/
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: Did they finally close the schools? They never close the schools.


They closed the school system.

Mayor wants people to shelter in place. Gov Cuomo is opposed.

Mayor needs Gov cooperation to implement shelter in place. So... Schools are closed. Bronx Zoo is closed. Macy's is closed. Bars and restaurants city wide only allowed take out or delivery. You can't park your ass at Starbucks with a laptop.

But no shelter in place restrictions. Not until Cuomo agrees.
 
Fast Thick Pants
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fast Thick Pants: "No parking Sunday" has nothing to do with the price of tea. BAD photo editor!


/Sorry meant "No parking except Sunday" in my defense drunk etc but seriously Daily News should know better!
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone posted on Facebook about getting a parking ticket in Vancouver, WA and utterly lost their mind about it on social media, tagging just about every single Washington elected official he could.  Honestly, I don't blame him.  Collecting parking fines* right now is incredibly-tone deaf.

____
* for things like expired meters and other harmless infractions.  If you're in an accessibility spot or something, you deserve to get your ableist ass towed.
 
Samsonite Swan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm just a country folk (medium East-coast town) who hasn't spent more than a year leaving in a big city (Boston)... but how far away are you parking your car that you're too afraid to move it?
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Samsonite Swan: Maybe I'm just a country folk (medium East-coast town) who hasn't spent more than a year leaving in a big city (Boston)... but how far away are you parking your car that you're too afraid to move it?


It's not a matter of distance, but availability. Finding parking spaces in NYC are like finding a 4 leaf clover. And if you find one, maybe it's metered, or has specific hours. Take that into consideration when you realize that you can only use one side of the street.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
De Blasio pumped iron and swept the streets as NY Burns...

/god what an asshole
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought no one owned a car in NYC because there was no place to park it?
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I thought no one owned a car in NYC because there was no place to park it?


I don't own a car in NYC. But people think I do.

I'll be walking to the corner store, and a car follows me as I slouch my way down the block. And you can sense a mix of resentment and disappointment as they see me turn and walk into the shop. Because they really wanted my parking spot.

But I haven't got a parking spot. Either walking or public transportation suits me fine.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.