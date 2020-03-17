 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Some of the World's wealthiest are stepping up to help fight COVID-19. Others, not so much   (forbes.com) divider line
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird Richard Branson has always been a douchbag
 
Bimmer Jones [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Donald Trump has chosen to aid the fight against COVID-19 by inoculating additional subjects to test treatments and vaccines.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sozelle: Weird Richard Branson has always been a douchbag


Yep, a self important twat since forever.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
TL/DR: Gates and Zuckerberg have individually pledged at least $100 million to fight it. Lots of sportsball owners are paying their hourly employees even though games are cancelled (and a few are doing stuff with the community, too). Branson and Musk are being the assholes you expect Branson and Musk to be.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm a big fan of Musk (giggity?) but definitely somewhat less so after his response to this.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
James Harden is pledging 10 Million to keep nations strip clubs afloat.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: James Harden is pledging 10 Million to keep nations strip clubs afloat.


In singles.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
7lwy5tgst9-flywheel.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Elon is just mad because we think his truck is stupid.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wasn't there an article on Fark a day or two ago where the CEO of Wholefoods said his employees should just donate their sick days to other employees who needed them.  Instead of you know giving people more sick leave in a pandemic.  What if the employees who donate days then gets sick.  I guess they're SOL.  Not to mention grocery stores are one of the few places open and with lots of people and opportunity to get sick.  Not just with Corona but colds, flu and what not.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: I'm a big fan of Musk (giggity?) but definitely somewhat less so after his response to this.


He has never not been a chode.
 
