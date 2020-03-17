 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   Scenes from the bitter last calls at NYC bars where New Yorkers poured out their souls, left glass water rings on the counters because of the Coronavirus shutdown   (gothamist.com) divider line
    New York City, favorite bars, Fresh Kills Bar, Lower East Side, New Yorkers, final hours, COVID-19 spreads  
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been to many of those bars. Just mind-boggling.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White claw? Oh helllll no.
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
One bar I know is filling up growlers for free to get rid of stock before closing down.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FortyHams: One bar I know is filling up growlers for free to get rid of stock before closing down.


WHY AREN'T WE THERE RIGHT NOW?!

/I might be drinking a lot lately.
//How can you tell?
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: FortyHams: One bar I know is filling up growlers for free to get rid of stock before closing down.

WHY AREN'T WE THERE RIGHT NOW?!

/I might be drinking a lot lately.
//How can you tell?


Botanica on Houston if you're local. They may be out by now cause free beer.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: White claw? Oh helllll no.


Coming soon: "Ain't no martial law when your drinking claws!"
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: White claw? Oh helllll no.


White Claw:

Milleni-Zima
 
