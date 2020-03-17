 Skip to content
Iran releases 85,000 prisoners in effort to fight COVID-19. What could POSSIBLY go wrong?
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark off with the twitter links.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, Iranian mullahs? Viruses aren't killbots, they don't have a preset kill limit. Just thought you should know.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Iranian Scarface remake?
 
Snarfle
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: Iranian Scarface remake?


Well, at least we get sanitation workers.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sudden outbreak of uncontainable democracy?
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Most of them are political.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You know what. If Iran released me temporarily I would farking report back when they tell me to report back. And I would stay the fark out of trouble. Then again, these are people for whom Iranian prison wasn't enough of a deterrent.
 
bughunter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bekovich
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This virus, thanks to whatever is out there.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: You know what. If Iran released me temporarily I would farking report back when they tell me to report back. And I would stay the fark out of trouble. Then again, these are people for whom Iranian prison wasn't enough of a deterrent.


And perhaps political prisoners. But something tells me they are not releasing political prisoners but low-level offenders. Who probably shouldn't be in prison anyway, anywhere in the world.
 
dryknife
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Iranic.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They've released this monster into the general public?!?!
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Fark off with the twitter links.


This.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Some of them are probably hardened criminals who wore short skirts or worse, were dancing.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: You know what. If Iran released me temporarily I would farking report back when they tell me to report back. And I would stay the fark out of trouble. Then again, these are people for whom Iranian prison wasn't enough of a deterrent.


Screw the honor system!  My car needs me.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Exactly what America should be doing in prisons and jails all across the country.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: Exactly what America should be doing in prisons and jails all across the country.


Why?

Last week people were calling for Trump to institute quarantine camps, sounds like prison would be a natural quarantine camp.  Or you could release them to spread the illness throughout their cities as it is likely that those released have limited access to health care.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This country needs to be concerned about its prison population. My brother used to work in California's system, and it's worse than kindergarten.. One person gets a cold, the flu or any communicable disease - especially viruses - and entire cellblocks have it within a week. This is especially prevalent in the dorms where a lot of inmates are kept due to overcrowding.

Real problem here is that corrections personnel are exposed to all that as part of their jobs, and they will be bringing it home before they know they have it. And the WHO has confirmed that the virus is now certified to be AIRBORNE.

Entire population of a prison on lockdown/quarantine, including staff = not going to be pretty.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Last week people were calling for Trump to institute quarantine camps. Or you could release them to spread the illness throughout their cities as it is likely that those released have limited access to health care.


Which people? Not experts. Prisons and jails and ICE facilities are already ill prepared unsanitary disease-vector-magnets full of sickness and death. Introducing this disease into them would kill thousands. Fewer prisoners are easier to social-distance prisoners. Fewer prisoners means fewer guards which means less possibility of outside viruses being introduced into these facilities in the first place. Release low-level offenders. Release old timers who pose no threat. Release folks who are only in jail because they can't afford bail (cash bail should be ended regardless). Release all of them.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lots could go wrong. What if Americans suddenly got the idea that this is a good thing to do and release thousands of their own prisoners? Private prison profits could crumble. Think of the stockholders.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
NEW YORK CITY BOARD OF CORRECTION CALLS FOR CITY TO BEGIN RELEASING PEOPLE FROM JAIL AS PART OF PUBLIC HEALTH RESPONSE TO COVID-19

Emergency release will minimize the number of people in jail and staff needed on-site during public health crisis. Fewer people in the jails will prevent transmission. Release must prioritize people at higher risk from infection. (PDF)
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mariel boatlift 2.0. Tehran puts them on planes to the USA.
 
