(Some Guy)   Trial lawyers react to covid19 the only way they know how   (law.com) divider line
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Second most:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Must be a libertarian.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If this leads to a judgement against Chinese assets in a US court, and is enforced, look the fark out.

We have a lot more of our stuff over there, than they have of their stuff over here.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's going to Tsu China?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's going to sue General Tsao?
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sliding Carp: Second most:

[Fark user image 275x183]


Original headline referred to it as "the most American way ever"  That's why.

/come at me, mods
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 No way this can open a can of worms
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC...people, in general, are farking morons
 
d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good luck showing a direct line to China.
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it's worthless in court, but so long as China gets shellacked over this, I'm happy.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand why a nationwide task force couldn't be formed and quarantine the autoimmune disease carrying and elderly instead of putting the entire country on lockdown.

I know the autoresponse "You care more about money than lives!!!"  Not true.  If our economy crashes, we won't have the resources to help.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck getting a whole country to show up for their court date wow!!!
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The funny thing will be if/when trump comes out in support of this.

/no drinking
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sliding Carp: Sliding Carp: Second most:

[Fark user image 275x183]

Original headline referred to it as "the most American way ever"  That's why.

/come at me, mods


No, the most American way to react to COVID-19 would be to shoot it.
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they want to be a player on the world stage perhaps they should bring their medical practices and state propaganda crap into the 21st century. Are we just gonna sit by and let them fugg up again and again?
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<yawn>

Someone call me when we file negligent homicide charges against Mango Mussolini for dismantling the pandemic response office that could have greatly reduced the impact of this.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DEMAND RAND!
 
geduld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to sue Sicily over letting those plague ships into port back in 1347. I lost people, man!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scotchcrotch: I don't understand why a nationwide task force couldn't be formed and quarantine the autoimmune disease carrying and elderly instead of putting the entire country on lockdown.


Um, because that wouldn't be logical.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Invincible
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: scotchcrotch: I don't understand why a nationwide task force couldn't be formed and quarantine the autoimmune disease carrying and elderly instead of putting the entire country on lockdown.

Um, because that wouldn't be logical.


I was going to go with: it would be even more costly and less effective at saving lives. But yours works.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: scotchcrotch: I don't understand why a nationwide task force couldn't be formed and quarantine the autoimmune disease carrying and elderly instead of putting the entire country on lockdown.

Um, because that wouldn't be logical.


And locking down the country for an indeterminate amount of time is logical?  Two weeks aren't gonna do shiat for this virus except cause cabin fever.  Then people will get out and the whole process will be for naught.
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first thought was: "how close is this lawyer to Trump*?" A member of Mar A Dump-o, litigated nickel 'n dime shiat for Dumpy and what not.....this is a classic Trump* lawyer move.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invincible: Dodo David: scotchcrotch: I don't understand why a nationwide task force couldn't be formed and quarantine the autoimmune disease carrying and elderly instead of putting the entire country on lockdown.

Um, because that wouldn't be logical.

I was going to go with: it would be even more costly and less effective at saving lives. But yours works.


Really?

Because most people susceptible to this already have infrastructures in place- nursing homes, retirement communities, etc.

Establishing new protocol and staffing up these places seems a hell of a lot cheaper than shutting down the whole country.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scotchcrotch: Invincible: Dodo David: scotchcrotch: I don't understand why a nationwide task force couldn't be formed and quarantine the autoimmune disease carrying and elderly instead of putting the entire country on lockdown.

Um, because that wouldn't be logical.

I was going to go with: it would be even more costly and less effective at saving lives. But yours works.

Really?

Because most people susceptible to this already have infrastructures in place- nursing homes, retirement communities, etc.

Establishing new protocol and staffing up these places seems a hell of a lot cheaper than shutting down the whole country.


Many people don't develop symptoms for up to two weeks after being infected.  As costly and disruptive as a two-week "shelter in place" order is, by the end of it, anyone who's been infected should be showing symptoms, and anyone who isn't can reasonably be assumed to not be infected.

Assuming, of course, that people actually listen to experts.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: [frinkiac.com image 640x480]


500? That's an unreasonable judgement!

Make it a thousand.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: scotchcrotch: Invincible: Dodo David: scotchcrotch: I don't understand why a nationwide task force couldn't be formed and quarantine the autoimmune disease carrying and elderly instead of putting the entire country on lockdown.

Um, because that wouldn't be logical.

I was going to go with: it would be even more costly and less effective at saving lives. But yours works.

Really?

Because most people susceptible to this already have infrastructures in place- nursing homes, retirement communities, etc.

Establishing new protocol and staffing up these places seems a hell of a lot cheaper than shutting down the whole country.

Many people don't develop symptoms for up to two weeks after being infected.  As costly and disruptive as a two-week "shelter in place" order is, by the end of it, anyone who's been infected should be showing symptoms, and anyone who isn't can reasonably be assumed to not be infected.

Assuming, of course, that people actually listen to experts.


Please, people didn't listen when they *knew* they had it.  Why would they care now?
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's skip the expensive step, and just stick "IMPEACHED" on them;  The IMPEACHED People's Republic of China.

There.  Done.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawyers get 327 million dollars. Everyone else gets a 5 dollar off coupon for the nearest  Chinese restaurant.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scotchcrotch: Dodo David: scotchcrotch: I don't understand why a nationwide task force couldn't be formed and quarantine the autoimmune disease carrying and elderly instead of putting the entire country on lockdown.

Um, because that wouldn't be logical.

And locking down the country for an indeterminate amount of time is logical?  Two weeks aren't gonna do shiat for this virus except cause cabin fever.  Then people will get out and the whole process will be for naught.


To be fair, the point of the quarantine measures isn't designed to stop the the outbreak - It's to slow down the rate of hospital admissions so we don't overwhelm our healthcare system and available ventilators like italy.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: scotchcrotch: Dodo David: scotchcrotch: I don't understand why a nationwide task force couldn't be formed and quarantine the autoimmune disease carrying and elderly instead of putting the entire country on lockdown.

Um, because that wouldn't be logical.

And locking down the country for an indeterminate amount of time is logical?  Two weeks aren't gonna do shiat for this virus except cause cabin fever.  Then people will get out and the whole process will be for naught.

To be fair, the point of the quarantine measures isn't designed to stop the the outbreak - It's to slow down the rate of hospital admissions so we don't overwhelm our healthcare system and available ventilators like italy.


Good point.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Dodo David: scotchcrotch: I don't understand why a nationwide task force couldn't be formed and quarantine the autoimmune disease carrying and elderly instead of putting the entire country on lockdown.

Um, because that wouldn't be logical.

And locking down the country for an indeterminate amount of time is logical?  Two weeks aren't gonna do shiat for this virus except cause cabin fever.  Then people will get out and the whole process will be for naught.


As others have said, it's to stall the spread, not stop the disease outright.

Even if you quarantine the old and those who know they're susceptible, you're still going to get some percentage of the "healthy" that come down with a severe case of COVID-19 - either those who had underlying medical issues they weren't aware of, or those who just got unlucky and developed a bad case without any comorbidities.  Remember that obesity is a factor in worsening the prognosis, and something like 25% of Americans are obese - and that's not even including how many of them have undiagnosed pre-diabetes.

That percentage is smaller than it would be among the elderly, but it's still going to be in the range of ~5% needing hospitalization.  Given how contagious this thing is, it would spread quickly in major population areas.  If 10% of people in a major city got infected, and 5% of those needed hospitalization, you'd quickly overwhelm local hospitals.

If a nationwide quarantine is going to affect the economy and stock markets, than middle-aged people dying because they couldn't get into a hospital, even with good health insurance, would be much, much worse.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kb7rky: JFC...people, in general, are farking morons


And shouldn't they be held accountable for being morons
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: I don't understand why a nationwide task force couldn't be formed and quarantine the autoimmune disease carrying and elderly instead of putting the entire country on lockdown.

I know the autoresponse "You care more about money than lives!!!"  Not true.  If our economy crashes, we won't have the resources to help.


Only if you keep relying on the concept of cash. Sure. But, that is it. That's the only barrier. That and you being so stubborn about keeping cash.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thehighesttree: If they want to be a player on the world stage perhaps they should bring their medical practices and state propaganda crap into the 21st century. Are we just gonna sit by and let them fugg up again and again?


It would be very hypocritical for Republicans to think that this is China's fault. Remember your personal responsibility; only one person is ever responsible.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: thehighesttree: If they want to be a player on the world stage perhaps they should bring their medical practices and state propaganda crap into the 21st century. Are we just gonna sit by and let them fugg up again and again?

It would be very hypocritical for Republicans to think that this is China's fault. Remember your personal responsibility; only one person is ever responsible.


That is correct, and that person is Obama.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

drayno76: <yawn>

Someone call me when we file negligent homicide charges against Mango Mussolini for dismantling the pandemic response office that could have greatly reduced the impact of this.


I doubt Congress will give permission for that lawsuit
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Invincible: Dodo David: scotchcrotch: I don't understand why a nationwide task force couldn't be formed and quarantine the autoimmune disease carrying and elderly instead of putting the entire country on lockdown.

Um, because that wouldn't be logical.

I was going to go with: it would be even more costly and less effective at saving lives. But yours works.

Really?

Because most people susceptible to this already have infrastructures in place- nursing homes, retirement communities, etc.

Establishing new protocol and staffing up these places seems a hell of a lot cheaper than shutting down the whole country.


Your miss the fact this is a great way to take over the nation and implement martial law.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

anfrind: scotchcrotch: Invincible: Dodo David: scotchcrotch: I don't understand why a nationwide task force couldn't be formed and quarantine the autoimmune disease carrying and elderly instead of putting the entire country on lockdown.

Um, because that wouldn't be logical.

I was going to go with: it would be even more costly and less effective at saving lives. But yours works.

Really?

Because most people susceptible to this already have infrastructures in place- nursing homes, retirement communities, etc.

Establishing new protocol and staffing up these places seems a hell of a lot cheaper than shutting down the whole country.

Many people don't develop symptoms for up to two weeks after being infected.  As costly and disruptive as a two-week "shelter in place" order is, by the end of it, anyone who's been infected should be showing symptoms, and anyone who isn't can reasonably be assumed to not be infected.

Assuming, of course, that people actually listen to experts.


And what are they going to quarantine everyone that was around that person that is now showing symptoms?????
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: scotchcrotch: Dodo David: scotchcrotch: I don't understand why a nationwide task force couldn't be formed and quarantine the autoimmune disease carrying and elderly instead of putting the entire country on lockdown.

Um, because that wouldn't be logical.

And locking down the country for an indeterminate amount of time is logical?  Two weeks aren't gonna do shiat for this virus except cause cabin fever.  Then people will get out and the whole process will be for naught.

To be fair, the point of the quarantine measures isn't designed to stop the the outbreak - It's to slow down the rate of hospital admissions so we don't overwhelm our healthcare system and available ventilators like italy.


So what you're saying is the solution is to just let people die at home?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: scotchcrotch: Dodo David: scotchcrotch: I don't understand why a nationwide task force couldn't be formed and quarantine the autoimmune disease carrying and elderly instead of putting the entire country on lockdown.

Um, because that wouldn't be logical.

And locking down the country for an indeterminate amount of time is logical?  Two weeks aren't gonna do shiat for this virus except cause cabin fever.  Then people will get out and the whole process will be for naught.

As others have said, it's to stall the spread, not stop the disease outright.

Even if you quarantine the old and those who know they're susceptible, you're still going to get some percentage of the "healthy" that come down with a severe case of COVID-19 - either those who had underlying medical issues they weren't aware of, or those who just got unlucky and developed a bad case without any comorbidities.  Remember that obesity is a factor in worsening the prognosis, and something like 25% of Americans are obese - and that's not even including how many of them have undiagnosed pre-diabetes.

That percentage is smaller than it would be among the elderly, but it's still going to be in the range of ~5% needing hospitalization.  Given how contagious this thing is, it would spread quickly in major population areas.  If 10% of people in a major city got infected, and 5% of those needed hospitalization, you'd quickly overwhelm local hospitals.

If a nationwide quarantine is going to affect the economy and stock markets, than middle-aged people dying because they couldn't get into a hospital, even with good health insurance, would be much, much worse.


Sounds like you just advocating letting the very old died
 
dyhchong
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: Sounds like you just advocating letting the very old died


I vote we just set up a firing squad to sort out the old people problem.

Wait, what were we talking about again?
 
