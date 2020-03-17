 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Nearly 90% of us may be walking around with stealth coronavirus. Have a nice day   (nypost.com) divider line
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just assume I have it and go about my day accordingly. I don't go out and risk other people, I just hang out at home and keep my due diligence regarding my health. Until we have a proper grasp on what exactly is going on, it's the safest course of action in my eyes.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And spring has sprung here, so seasonal allergies are kicking in. Dry cough? I've had one for years, partly due to acid reflux and partly due to various B.P. meds. So I pretty constantly have mild cold-like symptoms. The reflux has calmed down some since I have lost weight. Would love to lose enough to come off the B.P. meds completely.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you click a NYPost article, you will get the virus.

Lesson is, never click a NYPost article.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's not what the article said. subby has a reading comprehension problem
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm walking with the virus later to get some beers then, I guess.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 1 hour ago  
113% of Fark submitters don't understand basic math.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, that's not what TFA says...
 
RadicalMiddle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not 90% of us. The way to see is it that any number the government puts out should be multiplied by 10.
 
sirgrim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm on my third punch, after five I get a free bacterial infection.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: And spring has sprung here, so seasonal allergies are kicking in. Dry cough? I've had one for years, partly due to acid reflux and partly due to various B.P. meds. So I pretty constantly have mild cold-like symptoms. The reflux has calmed down some since I have lost weight. Would love to lose enough to come off the B.P. meds completely.


The paranoia levels will be rising with the pollen counts.  Even though upper respiratory symptoms are NOT associated with COVID-19.
 
keldaria [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby must have the virus I guess because the article is talking about 86% of those infected do not know not that 90% of us have it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a public service, I have stopped blasting my diahrea all over the streets  and on the doors of buisnesses.  I live in CA, so this is a major sacrifice for me.  Also spelling.  I have given up on that.  (joke is on you guys, I never cared anyways.)
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not at all what the article said.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the secret to winning; start massively infectious, but with no dangerous symptoms. Once everybody has it (even Greenland!), you mutate into a super deadly form.

Oh wait, we're not taking about Plague Inc?
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor Science: 113% of Fark submitters don't understand basic math.


I'd be more likely to believe this if it were coming from Professor Math.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everytime I cough (which is often, thanks family genes and hereditary throat issues), I swear everyone within 75 feet of me is staring at me like I just slapped their grandma.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone mentioned yet that Subby is farking stupid?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just test everyone in the country. Seems like our capacity is 2600 a day, so uhhh. Well. Uhh.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Irish Whiskey is what the Dr Ordered!  I believe they call it rapture!


Those left(meek) will inherit the earth!  Not sure if it's my time or not!  But this is absolutely exactly end days no?

Thanks China!
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't spell stealth without the ending to health, so I'm not afraid of you, ninja coronavirus!
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hate to tell you subby, that would be good news. It would make the mortality rate much lower overall given that most places, even China, were not fully checking for asymptomatic people.

Remember China's definition of 80% mild means "does not require a hospital to not die" so if there's thousands more with it and nothing wrong the threshold for a full system collapse raises significantly and lessening efforts will relatively quickly get herd immunity.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, subby. It's going to like 9/11 times a thousand!
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most everyone has a corona virus in them right now
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: Everytime I cough (which is often, thanks family genes and hereditary throat issues), I swear everyone within 75 feet of me is staring at me like I just slapped their grandma.


It's funny you say that. When I was watching the last presidential address, I was joking about how many people in the room were trying not to cough. Total Salem moment.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those on FARK........


It has been a wonderful journey
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*cough*

excuse me.
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow 90% of us may have it? So much for this whole social isolation dealy then eh?

/GJ subby, lol
//GJ mods
///GJ everyone!
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor Science: 113% of Fark submitters don't understand basic math.


Math is hard. Let's go shopping!
 
keldaria [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Just test everyone in the country. Seems like our capacity is 2600 a day, so uhhh. Well. Uhh.


That's a fools errand. A much faster way to figure out how many people have the virus would be to just locate 1 person with the virus and then harvest it and use it to infect everyone so there is no testing needed.
 
Farkhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Panic is spreading faster than the virus.  I'm old enough to remember the toilet paper wars from 1964 to 1985 Mr. Whipple ruled the lands.  Lucky to be alive, give a squeeze in remembrance.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RadicalMiddle: Not 90% of us. The way to see is it that any number the government puts out should be multiplied by 10.


That would also mean we would divide the death rate by 10 as well, no?
 
mdarius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plus?
I fart and walk off.
After I shut the windows of course.
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: RadicalMiddle: Not 90% of us. The way to see is it that any number the government puts out should be multiplied by 10.

That would also mean we would divide the death rate by 10 as well, no?


Yes. About the same as the fl.....waitasecond
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My stealth coronavirus has a ninja suit.  And some of those special ops night vision goggles.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: Everytime I cough (which is often, thanks family genes and hereditary throat issues), I swear everyone within 75 feet of me is staring at me like I just slapped their grandma.


Coughing into the crook of my arm is turning into a nice way to get people to BTFU when they get too close in line etc.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm good. I can hold my breath for 10 seconds.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: that's not what the article said. subby has a reading comprehension problem


I think it's a symptom of reading the Post.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkhole: I'm old enough to remember the toilet paper wars


Fark user imageView Full Size

I've . . . seen things you people wouldn't believe. Rolls of Charmin on fire on the side of the road. I watched Mr. Whipple glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like . . . tissue paper in rain. Time to flush.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Unobtanium: And spring has sprung here, so seasonal allergies are kicking in. Dry cough? I've had one for years, partly due to acid reflux and partly due to various B.P. meds. So I pretty constantly have mild cold-like symptoms. The reflux has calmed down some since I have lost weight. Would love to lose enough to come off the B.P. meds completely.

The paranoia levels will be rising with the pollen counts.  Even though upper respiratory symptoms are NOT associated with COVID-19.


Username checks out. And yep. And the temperature swings here aren't helping. Heat came on last night, but the AC will definitely be running tomorrow (it's supposed to hit 80) and so "chills?!, OMG, do I have a fever?!"
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love her
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame the mods who approve this more than I blame the confused submitter.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfool: Love her
[i.redd.it image 548x539]


Who is "you"?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Craw Fu: Professor Science: 113% of Fark submitters don't understand basic math.

I'd be more likely to believe this if it were coming from Professor Math.


Yes, Math is more pure than Science, but I think Professor Science has the math skills to handle this.  It's not like he's Professor Sociology, amirite?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just heard from a guy I know that he has a 101-degree fever and a cough... we'll see. He's a sports producer -- the guy who stands in a control room during a broadcast and says "this camera, now this camera, now here...."

I haven't been in physical contact with him since, I believe, a Christmas party.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Travolta thought he had the corona virus. Turns out it was just Saturday Night Fever. He is Staying Alive, but he has chills, they're multiplying.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: [quickmeme.com image 450x334]


Well, no, because if each confirmed coronavirus case represents 8.6 other cases, that means the death rate is under 1%
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: oldfool: Love her
[i.redd.it image 548x539]

Who is "you"?


He's oldfool.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Natalie Portmanteau: RadicalMiddle: Not 90% of us. The way to see is it that any number the government puts out should be multiplied by 10.

That would also mean we would divide the death rate by 10 as well, no?

Yes. About the same as the fl.....waitasecond


Yeah, you're probably right: all those hospitals that are beyond capacity and doctors who have been having to triage are all part of the deep state.

Or something.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, many people probably are already infected but you don't want to be the first person in your office/neighborhood/social group to be diagnosed with COVID-19 as you will be the one singled out as causing all of the coming misery. We haven't gotten to the point where those under quarantine are in danger from  torch and pitchfork brigades yet but I have a feeling that shiat is likely waiting in the wings.
 
