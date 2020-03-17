 Skip to content
Well, this is a problem which has sorted itself out. Thank you, Jesus
    Dumbass, Spirituality, Prayer, Religion, Jesus, God, Boaz Church of God Sunday morning, Christianity, Monotheism  
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
bamapolitics.comView Full Size
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let me guess: he preaches prosperity gospel.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I am somewhat moved over the fact that all it takes to disassemble God's church is the threat of sickness by germ spreading

And by "disassemble God's church", he means "lose money at the collection plate".
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: But I am somewhat moved over the fact that all it takes to disassemble God's church is the threat of sickness by germ spreading

And by "disassemble God's church", he means "lose money at the collection plate".


I hope he personally counts the cash.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been to Boaz. This is to be expected, they're good on god-fearing and stupid...not much else sadly.

Kinda anywhere outside the Huntsville or B'ham metro area, it's gonna be like this.

Roll (Cough, Wheeze) Tide.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: [bamapolitics.com image 531x641]


JHFC, what an absolute moron!  Hey, maybe God doesn't want people coming together right now, asshole!  Maybe you are the one somehow (never sure how that would be possible if there was a real god) subverting God's will.  The simple fact that you don't care about parishioner heath and well being says everything anyone needs to know about your self-serving, anti-Christian nature.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me of that one joke about the guy waiting for "a sign" and god being pissed off that he sent a bunch of signs....
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: But I am somewhat moved over the fact that all it takes to disassemble God's church is the threat of sickness by germ spreading

And by "disassemble God's church", he means "lose money at the collection plate".


Yeah...about that...isn't there something in the farking BIBLE about "not praying in public"?

Pray at home...if they need others to maintain their faith...it wasn't that strong to begin with.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If praying cured anything nobody would be sick or die.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Superstition is a hell of a drug.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting fact: the religion my parents forced me to practice is the one true religion. Guess I got lucky!
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he's putting his faith to test. Let's see how that turns out. But he's right about the early church not being timid. They also didn't ride around and rolls Royces.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Boaz-o.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of times (particularly on political threads,) people say things like "Imagine how people would act if they really believed in Jesus."

Unfortunately, this is how. (For some versions of Jesus, anyway.)

When your franchise of Christianity teaches that a) Prayer and anointing can convince God to do miracles if you really really believe, that b) Jesus promises of protection to his followers were true, and that c) sometimes God tells you to do something foolish in order to work miracles and be a witness to the world, then sometimes you will get true believers doing really stupid shiat like this.

/ "Thou shalt not tempt the Lord thy God" does not erase all the places in the Bible where God tells them to do dumb things then rewards them for having the faith to be dumb
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the Bible visiting the sick would be an act of kindness. They would be in need, shunned, alone, and in need. A devout person might be the only help they get.

Now that health care and medicine is a thing, gathering in an epidemic is an act of selfishness (God will help ME! Not you!)  and ignorance. And maybe greed, if the collection plate is this guy's concern.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're already sick, mingling with other sick people is probably okay.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ himself told us how to do social distancing.

Matthew 18:20

"Where two or three are gathered in my name, there I am with them"
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If you're already sick, mingling with other sick people is probably okay.


Nope. Not in the least.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: I have been to Boaz. This is to be expected, they're good on god-fearing and stupid...not much else sadly.

Kinda anywhere outside the Huntsville or B'ham metro area, it's gonna be like this.

Roll (Cough, Wheeze) Tide.



This is one aspect of southern culture that makes me laugh WAY too hard..People that are so
willfully ignorant and I'd even go so far as to say anti-intellectual, worship at the altar of COLLEGE
football...People that would NEVER step foot on a college campus to actually LEARN anything,
will sit in a parking lot hours before a game, and pay top dollar to watch college football games.
Getting so wrapped up in the hoopla and rivalry between schools that they never attended!!!

How some mouth breather who lives in a trailer in east-pine-tree shiathole Alabama can get so
wound up over a school sports team at a school they never, and would never, go too, AMAZES me..
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boaz, AL Pastor Invites Coronavirus Infected To Service

I like tacos as much as the next person, but not that much.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pacified: Interesting fact: the religion my parents forced me to practice is the one true religion. Guess I got lucky!


Whoa!  Will you please share with us?  Is Bob really the truth and the light?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

I think it's safe to say that no one here is splitting the atom.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: At least he's putting his faith to test. Let's see how that turns out. But he's right about the early church not being timid. They also didn't ride around and rolls Royces.


That would be the early church that bravely hid in catacombs?
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My fiancee's mother is a faith healer in the evangelical community.  We were talking with her mother a few days ago and I asked what she would do if someone asked her to heal their COVID-19.  Her response?

"I'd tell them to go see a doctor and get out of my church."

Thankfully not everyone is a complete lunatic right now.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Metallica - Leper Messiah (Studio Version)
Youtube Fm71Khu5-Lk

Spineless from the start
Sucked into the part
Circus comes to town
You play the lead clown
Please, please, spreading his disease
Living by his story
Knees, knees, falling to your knees
Suffer for his glory
You will

Time for lust, time for lie
Time to kiss your life goodbye
Send me money, send me green, heaven you will meet
Make a contribution and you'll get a better seat
Bow to Leper Messiah.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: If praying cured anything nobody would be sick or die.


Oh yes they would. And god would get tired of tallying up votes in each direction.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monsatano: Marcus Aurelius: But I am somewhat moved over the fact that all it takes to disassemble God's church is the threat of sickness by germ spreading

And by "disassemble God's church", he means "lose money at the collection plate".

I hope he personally counts the cash.


And licks his thumb when he counts the cash.
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody forgot that Jesus commanded that you pray in a closet if need be. God doesn't need any particular building for his church.

/that fricking town in English had outdoor services in the middle of the Bubonic plague ffs
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems familiar, somehow.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: At least he's putting his faith to test. Let's see how that turns out. But he's right about the early church not being timid. They also didn't ride around and rolls Royces.


I'm not sure how the worshiping in catacombs so they were not seen and doing everything to blend into the general population is not being timid.  The stories about Christians striding purposefully into the Colosseum to get eaten by lions while never making a peep are just that - stories.  Told after the fact and only after the Christians had taken control of the Empire.  You can boast about having balls of solid adamantium when there is no chance anyone will lift a finger to hurt you.  Any minority religion as balls-to-the-wall brazen and gleeful about suicide-by-legionnaire would have not lasted three weeks.  Say what you will about the Romans, but they were amazingly thorough about ethnic/religious/whatever-else cleansing - they had that shiat down to a well-rehearsed science.  A cult screaming loudly about how they were gung-ho to die for Gawd would have been dealt with easily by two auxiliaries armed with a rusty spork.
 
kp1230
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I've seen this one going around from some of my evangelical friends.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

phalamir: I'm not sure how the worshiping in catacombs so they were not seen and doing everything to blend into the general population is not being timid.


There's the actual early church that hid in catacombs, and the mythical early church that supposedly existed circa 35 CE that walked around zapping cripples with god-rays. I think he's referring to the latter.
 
drlcb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm sure the message will be that the church accepts stocks, bonds, real estate and other "gifts"; but cash is always king. Be sure to update those wills to include your favorite preachers.
Yes I'm a pessimist so Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster gets all my crap when I punch out.
 
geduld
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This guy was a lot more fun then the current ones
Fark user imageView Full Size
when he was in the racket. Bonus Morgan Fairchild.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Jesus doesn't have a great record regarding intervening in emergencies of any kind.
 
TaDu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: What a Boaz-o.


Also a Boaz-hole.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: But I am somewhat moved over the fact that all it takes to disassemble God's church is the threat of sickness by germ spreading

And by "disassemble God's church", he means "lose money at the collection plate".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So with boldness of faith if you have the coronavirus or feel threatened by such, you are most welcome at Boaz Church of God...

What if I'm just Covid-curious?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If you're already sick, mingling with other sick people is probably okay.


Sure, just require a doctor's certification that the person has tested positive and has not yet recovered (thus can't yet re-acquire it).

But this wasn't only for the sick, it was also inviting those who are only worried about it.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Our top priority is not primarily the safety and health of our members, but that they advance in faith and godliness even on occasions at the expense of their safety and well-being.

There are not enough facepalms.

Oh wait, not supposed to touch my face.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kp1230: I've seen this one going around from some of my evangelical friends.

[Fark user image image 360x640]


Have you asked if you can have their stuff?
 
Kitsapian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"It seems the early church wouldn't have made very far with this type of timidity."

The early church's total ignorance about disease probably helped them defeat timidity.  They could diagnose leprosy, but only when a body part fell off.  Otherwise, they were clueless.
 
AllYourFarkIsUs [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark Party this Sunday, who's with me?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Our top priority is not primarily the safety and health of our members, but that they advance in faith and godliness even on occasions at the expense of their safety and well-being.

There are not enough facepalms.

Oh wait, not supposed to touch my face.


Isn't the priority their souls, and saving those won't be complete until they lose their safety and health?
 
