(Ars Technica)   WHO to America: Who are you to do social distancing without testing? You'll end up with a teenage wasteland   (arstechnica.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sally take my hand
We'll travel south 'cross land
Put out the fire
And don't look past my shoulder....

Based on that, I'm guessing that Lot's Wife was named Sally.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTFA: "'We don't want everybody taking this test. It's totally unnecessary," President Trump said in a press briefing Friday.'"

I don't have enough facepalm memes for this.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Explanation stolen & poorly remembered from Reddit:

COVID-19 is a game of tag, but nobody knows what team they're on until they've been tagged out for a couple days. Which is why it's better to test people ahead of time.
 
JayCab
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Spermbot: FTFA: "'We don't want everybody taking this test. It's totally unnecessary," President Trump said in a press briefing Friday.'"

I don't have enough facepalm memes for this.


Yep. The intent is to keep the reported numbers low. Friend of my wife from Colorado just reported that her doctor sent her to get tested at the hospital, and the hospital told her that she probably has it but that they wouldn't test her because she hadn't been to China (and that the state lab would not process it).
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
To help the POS POTUS' numbers, only those age 12 and younger will be tested.  Also because the POS POTUS will be dating them one day!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
Opacity
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
WHO on March 11- it's a pandemic, you morons (looking at the US)

WHO on March 17- it's a pandemic, and you morons still don't understand one common outcome of contact with someone showing no symptoms at all is death (looking at the US)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Trump: Can't have number of cases go up if you don't test. Win for me.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: Trump: Can't have number of cases go up if you don't test. Win for me.


Doesn't work when the states are testing. Which is why US number keep increasing durning the day as states report in

US now 6052 case, +1389 from yesterday, 101 deaths, +15 from yesterday.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Over The Edge (1979) End Credits with The Who's Baba O'Riley
Youtube CL1CgN-2yNk


///movie makes a grown kid cry.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How did we reach a point where testing for a disease is even remotely controversial?
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sick Romero is posting in this thread.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: How did we reach a point where testing for a disease is even remotely controversial?


penis swab
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/PNbBDrceCy8
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And the CDC has not updated their testing stats for 4 days now.  This is totally falling on the states

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/cases-updates/testing-in-us.html
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bungled testing will be the cause of a lot of deaths. We're letting Typhoid Mary run free.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Trumpolini doesn't like tests because he's never passed one in his life.
 
ladyfortuna
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Walker: Trump: Can't have number of cases go up if you don't test. Win for me.

Doesn't work when the states are testing. Which is why US number keep increasing durning the day as states report in

US now 6052 case, +1389 from yesterday, 101 deaths, +15 from yesterday.


Monroe County NY just had our first death confirmed this afternoon :(
 
