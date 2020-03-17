 Skip to content
(KSDK St. Louis)   Meet Ginger, a VERY GOOD GIRL, who went to her forever home after 7 long years in a shelter. Welcome to this St. Patrick's Day edition of Woofday Wetnose Wednesday
    Labrador Retriever, The Animals, Ellen DeGeneres, shelter dog, Animal shelter, Dog, No-kill shelter, Adoption  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
The first dog I got as an adult, had been in a shelter for three years.  The rescue lady was flat out insane, tried to raise the price, was convinced I wanted to adopt to feed the dog to pitbulls, initially advertised the dog as two years old.

She was severely underweight, her fur was thin, It took months before she would trust me, then another month before she'd trust my kids. She never did get over her fear/hatred for other animals.  She'd trot up to other animals all tail wagging and happy, then go for the throat.  Could not be trained out of it.  She was a good dog.
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Going to weather out the quarantine with a new puppy obtained on Saturday.  Perfect time for a new house-member (though our other dog disagrees).  Below with a St. Patty's Day card for mom.

Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: Going to weather out the quarantine with a new puppy obtained on Saturday.  Perfect time for a new house-member (though our other dog disagrees).  Below with a St. Patty's Day card for mom.

sweet! Welcome!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
In honor of the craziness
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

hi puppies, hi Clarence
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: The first dog I got as an adult, had been in a shelter for three years.  The rescue lady was flat out insane, tried to raise the price, was convinced I wanted to adopt to feed the dog to pitbulls, initially advertised the dog as two years old.

good dog!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: Going to weather out the quarantine with a new puppy obtained on Saturday.  Perfect time for a new house-member (though our other dog disagrees).  Below with a St. Patty's Day card for mom.

What's this cutiepie's name? ♥♥
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
lemurtx [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Daisy and Cuddles
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Dr.Fey: Going to weather out the quarantine with a new puppy obtained on Saturday.  Perfect time for a new house-member (though our other dog disagrees).  Below with a St. Patty's Day card for mom.

What's this cutiepie's name? ♥♥


"Loki"
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Daisy and Cuddles


lemurtx, hi Daisy and Cuddles!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: Bathia_Mapes: Dr.Fey: Going to weather out the quarantine with a new puppy obtained on Saturday.  Perfect time for a new house-member (though our other dog disagrees).  Below with a St. Patty's Day card for mom.

What's this cutiepie's name? ♥♥

"Loki"


the trickster? :-)
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Dr.Fey: "Loki"

the trickster? :-)


Exactly!  Dog of mischief (instead o' god of mischief).  Not his original name, but it only took the pup 24-hours to earn the name change.  Fits him.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: In honor of the craziness
Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 404x504]


Sorry that your life savings was destroyed.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
This is Yumi. Her previous mom just had a baby and decided to rehome her. We made a 400+ mile round trip last Thursday to meet her and bring her home.

She has adjusted really well. She's really bonded with my fiance.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Pavia_Resistance: Fark that Pixel: In honor of the craziness
Sorry that your life savings was destroyed.


he he, wasn't mine. But the hoarding stuff is crazy
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Pavia_Resistance: This is Yumi. Her previous mom just had a baby and decided to rehome her. We made a 400+ mile round trip last Thursday to meet her and bring her home.

She has adjusted really well. She's really bonded with my fiance.

nice! And a cute doggie!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: Bathia_Mapes: Dr.Fey: Going to weather out the quarantine with a new puppy obtained on Saturday.  Perfect time for a new house-member (though our other dog disagrees).  Below with a St. Patty's Day card for mom.

What's this cutiepie's name? ♥♥

"Loki"


Very nice! :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Pavia_Resistance: This is Yumi. Her previous mom just had a baby and decided to rehome her. We made a 400+ mile round trip last Thursday to meet her and bring her home.

She has adjusted really well. She's really bonded with my fiance.

Awwwwww! ♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Seriously, Salem? I know cats like high places, but he got a loveseat, two soft comfy beds, not to mention my bed too, and here he is on top of the damned microwave.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powerful katrinka [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Seriously, Salem? I know cats like high places, but he got a loveseat, two soft comfy beds, not to mention my bed too, and here he is on top of the damned microwave.

And he is possibly checking out the cupboard so he can get up higher.
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Seriously, Salem? I know cats like high places, but he got a loveseat, two soft comfy beds, not to mention my bed too, and here he is on top of the damned microwave.


powerful katrinka: Bathia_Mapes: Seriously, Salem? I know cats like high places, but he got a loveseat, two soft comfy beds, not to mention my bed too, and here he is on top of the damned microwave.


And he is possibly checking out the cupboard so he can get up higher.


You can see it, he's doing the maths right now.  You'll find him up there some day.

/Desi would be there now
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
The dogs are all very happy we are stuck home.
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

BadReligion: The dogs are all very happy we are stuck home.
They sure look like it, and cute as always!
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: BadReligion: The dogs are all very happy we are stuck home.
They sure look like it, and cute as always!


Thanks.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

BadReligion: Fark that Pixel: BadReligion: The dogs are all very happy we are stuck home.
They sure look like it, and cute as always!

Thanks.


:-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Snuffybud: Bathia_Mapes: Seriously, Salem? I know cats like high places, but he got a loveseat, two soft comfy beds, not to mention my bed too, and here he is on top of the damned microwave.

powerful katrinka: Bathia_Mapes: Seriously, Salem? I know cats like high places, but he got a loveseat, two soft comfy beds, not to mention my bed too, and here he is on top of the damned microwave.


And he is possibly checking out the cupboard so he can get up higher.

You can see it, he's doing the maths right now.  You'll find him up there some day.

/Desi would be there now


*shifts large storage tub onto dish cupboard*

Yeah, that free-standing cupboard is where I keep most of my dishes & all of my glasses & mugs because 1) I don't have that much cupboard space in my tiny kitchen, and 2) Most of the cupboards are too tall for me to reach.
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: The first dog I got as an adult, had been in a shelter for three years.  The rescue lady was flat out insane, tried to raise the price, was convinced I wanted to adopt to feed the dog to pitbulls, initially advertised the dog as two years old.

Baby Chewbacca?

Where does the head and butt start?
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Pavia_Resistance: This is Yumi. Her previous mom just had a baby and decided to rehome her. We made a 400+ mile round trip last Thursday to meet her and bring her home.

She has adjusted really well. She's really bonded with my fiance.

nice! And a cute doggie!


Thanks!
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
More Mischief, Moxie and Mayhem.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
RUFF!
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
This thread needs more Larry.

DAMMIT, TROMPIE! I told you to wait in the car!

Here's Larry.

As you can see, Larry is a good boy. YES HE IS.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!


BARK!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

a particular individual: This thread needs more Larry.

DAMMIT, TROMPIE! I told you to wait in the car!

Here's Larry.

As you can see, Larry is a good boy. YES HE IS.


good boy Larry!
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

I don't know about your dogs, but mine speak proper Queen's English.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

I don't know about your dogs, but mine speak proper Queen's English.


Please don't be too hard on the poor thing. He was raised by cats.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
  4. Click here to submit a link.