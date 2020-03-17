 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Farker journal entries from the depths of our covid-19 self-isolation chambers. Let's make it interesting, help out students for whom covid-19 will be just a mundane historical internet research paper topic 50 years from now   (fark.com) divider line
71
    More: Interesting, Cookie, Arthur Laffer, Cascading Style Sheets, Unemployment, Girl Scout cookie, Business, community members, Main  
•       •       •

165 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 17 Mar 2020 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



71 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Day 5:
I'm missing a cat.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No hockey to watch and I have to spend all day with my kids...   It's the worst.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Final entry:
The end comes soon. We hear drums, drums in the deep. They are coming.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1st day working from home. System was overwhelmed with everyone using it. Went to the corner store after lunch, they weren't making alcoholic slushes.
 
Unikitty [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Day...2, I guess? Other than the bare shelves at the store, life hasn't changed much for us at Kitty's house. We've worked from home for the last 7 years and we don't socialize with people at all and when we go to the store, we get in and get out as fast as possible.

In general, I am concerned about domestic violence and suicide rates rising rapidly. Living 24/7 cooped up with your family isn't the norm for most people and I fear it's going to be a real struggle for some. Especially those who have money issues.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Day 2 of isolation. Agency pool vehicles are the only cars besides mine in the otherwise full parking lot. The building is oddly quiet, like a holiday weekend. No smell of coffee as I walk into my department. Yeah, free porn and no pants Tuesday!
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Day 3: I've run out of categories on PornHub, and I've lost feeling beneath my waist
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: Final entry:
The end comes soon. We hear drums, drums in the deep. They are coming.


Is that the last line to Çapek's _War with the Newts_?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: 1st day working from home. System was overwhelmed with everyone using it. Went to the corner store after lunch, they weren't making alcoholic slushes.


Yet.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one to count coins in soda fridge cup. Free Coke!
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heading to Carousel, will post later.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: ifky: 1st day working from home. System was overwhelmed with everyone using it. Went to the corner store after lunch, they weren't making alcoholic slushes.

Yet.


Dear lord I hope you are right.

/they had plenty of beer
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical students: expecting someone else to do their work for them.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or this will wipe out our civilization. What?  Better than a "dog ate my homework" excuse.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump did it.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Heading to Carousel, will post later.


RENEW!
 
Theory Of Null
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just renewed my Amazon prime membership and found out Amazon is suspending shipments of nonessential items. Such is life.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Italian residents hug Chinese people to encourage them in coronavirus fight
Youtube mNMdg4morQs


The Chinese Government was run by horrible people. The Italian Government was
run by morons.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: Final entry:
The end comes soon. We hear drums, drums in the deep. They are coming.


What happens when the drums stop?
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2,055th straight day of working from home.  Today was pretty much like every other day, just fewer emails.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Trump did it.


And then there were Obama's emails people kept thanking him for or something. Historians are not clear on that.
 
mudpants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toilet paper?  School is closed.  I'll go get us some.
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cracked open the neighbors' skulls and feasted on the goo inside.

/what do you mean it's only Day 2?
//might have over-reacted, then
///should've saved some goo for later
////bonus slashie for "it's only a joke, kids"
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For you, the day coronavirus graced your village was the most important day of your life. But for me, as someone who's been living like this for 15 years anyway, it was Tuesday.

s2.n4g.comView Full Size
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First they came for the toilet paper, but I wasn't on the roll ...

Then they came for the bread, but I was poor already ...

Then they came for the bars and fun places, but I didn't have a life ...
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had all of our gigs cancelled till ? I was going to get out of my pajamas today, but it just never happened. But I have wine books whiskey and toilet paper. I had bought toilet paper before we left on the trip and unbeknownst to me my cleaning woman had left me a 12 pack of rolls. I'm rich!
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Dearest Martha,

It is day 3 in isolation and I fear my mind may be slipping. The toilet paper was gone the first day and we have long since used up our ration of flushable wipes. Clarence said the Ramen pack that expired 4 years ago should be ok to eat and his fever and shakes keep us all awake long into the night. If I do not make it to the morning, tell Christina and young William I love them dearly.

All my love,
Reginald
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Day 2: Found a bar on Instagram that is calling it "brave" and "bold" to come to their St. Patrick's Day gathering tonight. Wrote a comment that said if it's brave and bold to go out, then there is danger and I hope nobody goes.

Also had two beers.
 
godxam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With all of these people home, together all day - contemplating the beginning the next baby-boomer generation.
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Day 1: We're sick, but, just like regular sick because the snow is melting and releasing shiat, happens every spring.  Allergy and Sudafed sick.  However, if you're working in a medical facility, one quickly learns to pass a cough off as anything other than a cough.  You don't want The Look.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rorschach's journal: 
Governor closed all bars this morning. The streets are extended gutters and the gutters are full of the tears of regulars.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I looked forward to the "Price is Right", but the showcase showdown was preempted by a CBS news special report.  It was our wise and handsome leader to tell us about what an awesome job he was doing.  Then a series of his underlings told us what an awesome job he was doing.  Only one case of beer remains.

Yet my spirits remain high.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone does it, my coworkers said. But not me. In the depths of all those weeks off in the slow months, I never once requested unemployment. Until today. I finally threw out my pride, and for the first time in my life, I'm applying for unemployment. It's a truly humbling experience; I didn't even do it when I WAS unemployed for a year.

No one will have us in their stores right now - which makes sense, if you think about it. Before you even get into the whole "social distancing" thing, which is valid and all, any store carrying paper products, or rubbing alcohol, or disinfectant cleaner, all have barren shelves. Half the supermarkets are beyond low, and if we were to count in the ones that are keeping up we'd only be in the way. We don't even have regular stores, like Staples or beauty supply places. The only thing I have on my schedule right now (and my schedule goes through April 3rd) is the annual Preservation Society of Newport County week. It's always my favorite week, because (a) they love us there, (b) it's easy and cool stuff to count, and (c) you get to hang out in a bunch of mansions in Newport, and when you're done you can just go to the beach and take in the ocean view. Now it's my life raft, my only connection to work in the near future.

Who knows what'll happen in three weeks; we might cancel anything we get on the schedule when we get it Saturday morning. And i know at some point, when all this clears, we'll have work. All those pharmacies and markets will probably ALL want an inventory after this, and i assume we'll have them all in spades when it's time. But right now, it hurts. What's worse is knowing all the ways I can't take advantage of this time off now, and all the things that will be much harder to do when the time comes that we're all able to do stuff again. Instead I'm sitting in my chair in my cold room, staring at a computer screen, dreading every email notification on my phone.

I took walks the last four days in relatively isolated places; none today since it's raining out. I'm tempted to go out this week to either Ocean Drive in Newport or the Cape Cod Canal walkway and walk out there in the wide open spaces those are. I'm trying to avoid the big trails in town because they're all tight, and it's hard to avoid people on them, especially given how popular the two biggest are. I know even the ones I'm choosing are risky, but it's literally the only thing keeping me sane right now.

I don't want to go to any fast food places because I am well aware of how their hours are, no matter how much I'm craving a sub or a taco or a burger - ANYTHING different. Honestly, I doubt I'm gonna lose any weight from all this time off anyway, all the sitting and snacking I'm doing isn't any good, even if I am getting up and trying to do something productive with my time.

All just ramblings in my head, my very, very stressed out head.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has been nearly a week since I've been able to watch sports.  Last night I cut a little hockey stick out of cardboard and used it to shoot coins across the kitchen floor.  But my stick bent, and broke my will to continue on.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother is a transplant recipient, so he has to take immunosuppressants. His job involves mingling with the public. Yesterday he checked into the hospital with respiratory problems and more. They quickly diagnosed pneumonia, but coronavirus test kits are being doled out stingily. In a giant teaching hospital, they couldn't spare a kit. I spent the last 24 hours planning my confinement at home.

He said everyone entering the room was covered head to toe and they disposed all the gear on leaving the room. The staff said gloves, masks, everything was being carefully issued through central supply, instead of having boxes of stuff in every room as usual.

They finally got a test kit today. No flu and no coronavirus.

The End.

/ For now
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should be doing my graduate class work, but am wasting my time on Fark and Simpsons episodes.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Day 1: Dad gave me and my twin brother early birthday presents. Each if us got a drone with a camera. Maiden voyage: Flew up and over the shed, landed its side, broke the plastic prop guard. Dad glued the guard back together. He Ordered spare parts. Will try again sometime.

/true story of last Sunday evening. Menards was selling them at half price. We have an acre now in the middle of nowhere. Thought they'd get a kick. Sigh.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: My brother is a transplant recipient, so he has to take immunosuppressants. His job involves mingling with the public. Yesterday he checked into the hospital with respiratory problems and more. They quickly diagnosed pneumonia, but coronavirus test kits are being doled out stingily. In a giant teaching hospital, they couldn't spare a kit. I spent the last 24 hours planning my confinement at home.

He said everyone entering the room was covered head to toe and they disposed all the gear on leaving the room. The staff said gloves, masks, everything was being carefully issued through central supply, instead of having boxes of stuff in every room as usual.

They finally got a test kit today. No flu and no coronavirus.

The End.

/ For now


Best of luck to him. I really hope he gets better quickly.
 
hershy799
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world grinds to a halt, yet there is a fire hose of new information blasting us.
I hear construction sounds from the 62+ co-op being built down the street. All units have been sold out; I wonder how many will be occupied once the pandemic has subsided.
Fiscal conservatives are calling for major government intervention in markets of all kinds.
The world is turned upside-down, but if you look up at the sky everything looks perfectly normal.

/Deep thoughts, bro
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Day 10: Buy an extra plunger before you need an extra plunger
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Lochsteppe: Final entry:
The end comes soon. We hear drums, drums in the deep. They are coming.

What happens when the drums stop?


Bad, very bad.
 
RedHeadLover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Day 1: Eh, it's just another cold.  No big deal.  Not sure why the panic.  Just going to Netflix and chill.

Day ???: I found the journal of this human from who know how far in the past.  From the evidence, I believe his wisdom must walk hand and hand with his idiocy. His emotions must rule his brain. He must be a warlike creature who gives battle to everything around him, even himself.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Day 2

8:23 AM: Masturbated
8:25 AM: Masturbated
8:26 AM: Masturbated
8:28 AM: Masturbated
8:32 AM: Started conference call with remote team
8:34 AM: Masturbated
8:37 AM: Masturbated
8:38 AM: Realized camera was on, which explained the strange looks on everyone's faces
8:39 AM: Masturbated
8:42 AM: Shut off camera
 
yougotcheetosinmyPOTUS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Day 11. The girl one has started furtively glancing about the room, avoiding direct eye contact with the cats. The boy one huddles under the blankets in the corner, I dare not inquire further. The cats, long accustomed to uninterrupted slumber during the day, are showing signs of insomnia and madness. The plan to keep them all fat and slow is showing signs of cracking under the strain of too many canned raviolis. Perhaps their tolerance has become too high. The initial Starbucks withdrawals have faded, though I fear what may replace those appetites. Many close calls occurring, harder each day to maintain the sole knowledge of the Chili-Cheese Fritos refuge. FSM help us when the Pop Tarts are gone!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty much a hermit anyway, so today is the same as yesterday, the same as last week, and last month, and last year.. last decade too really.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Members of my team have always intermittently worked from home and we'be been productive. But now that our whole office is working from home our management is freaking out, demanding all our cell phone numbers even though we are ALL on Slack, Quip, email, and Zoom as needed.
 
We're beginning to see some signs of progress
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hand sanitizer is a lousy lubricant and I'm all out of Jerkins. I mean Jergens.
 
Mad Morf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just spent the past two days driving across the deceased hellscape that is Mid-America, just so I can lock myself into the underground lair that that I call home.

/sleep in my own bed tonight
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Things are pretty good. I'm making some dumplings. We had to grind up the maid, but at least she'll be tender.
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.