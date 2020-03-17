 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Laugh until you cough up a lung - the internet is full of coronavirus memes (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Followup, Toilet, Pornography, Telecommuting, Toilet paper, awful lot of people, 28 Days Later, Anxiety, coronavirus outbreak  
•       •       •

412 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2020 at 2:19 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i1.pinside.comView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FiftyTonsOfFlax
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media.discordapp.netView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The coronavirus is very photogenic, but E. coli is even more vicious, sneaky and universal. You can't safely eat fresh fallen snow in Greenland or at either Pole.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 750x421]


Somebody has to get the coffee now that Himself can't hire anybody with an IQ above shoe leather.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alizeran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alizeran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.