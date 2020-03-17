 Skip to content
(Mother Jones)   Not to alarm you but the US is looking at about a million COVID-19 fatalities by June   (motherjones.com) divider line
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
RussianPotato
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A mayor told a family member who told me that they were advised this wasn't going to be done until August.

Have fun!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This number seems to change every second. I don't know who to trust, so I'll put my trust in random submission to fark.com

And into Tom Brady, future QB of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
bullshiat
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That is one of the models that could happen unless we take the proper precautions

Everyone must do their part. Avoid large crowds. Stay at home. Wash your hands and use hand sanitizer. These are common sense actions that we can all take to ensure that these numbers do not come to pass,
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Studies like this (based on an extreme number of unknowns) have a really difficult time explaining why none of that kind of stuff is happening in China, South Korea, etc etc etc.  The US is one of the last places to get hit.  But the places that previously got hit pretty severely falsify this class of claim.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Glad fark.com is advertising N95 masks for sale to the general population when health pros need them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
potterydove
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thee boomers, Thee.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How many of these fatalities would have died from heart disease or say, cancer?

elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Actually the death rate from COVID-19 seems to be around 2.5%.  The USA has 327.2 million people.  2.5% of that number is a little over 8 million...
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'd love to actually have testing kits so we could get a bead on what is actually happening.
 
vatica40
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I could be wrong, as I am a lot of times, but I think a lot people really really want this to be bad simply so they could say they lived in a time when something generationally defining happened.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cman: That is one of the models that could happen unless we take the proper precautions

Everyone must do their part. Avoid large crowds. Stay at home. Wash your hands and use hand sanitizer. These are common sense actions that we can all take to ensure that these numbers do not come to pass,


Common-sense would suggest stopping the greedy farks from forcing employees to work with this obvious threat.

Lol, who am I kidding.

All hail Mamon!
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm thinking this is all overblown and that we should have a mandatory national felching contest.
 
guilt by association
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Qu'ils mangent de la brioche.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vatica40: I could be wrong, as I am a lot of times, but I think a lot people really really want this to be bad simply so they could say they lived in a time when something generationally defining happened.


Regardless of the final toll, we are absolutely living in a time when something generationally defining is happening.

I'm not a young man anymore, and I've never experienced anything like this before.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: Studies like this (based on an extreme number of unknowns) have a really difficult time explaining why none of that kind of stuff is happening in China, South Korea, etc etc etc.  The US is one of the last places to get hit.  But the places that previously got hit pretty severely falsify this class of claim.


You trust China's numbers?

You think South Korea response is at all comparable to ours?

Italy is taking stronger measures and still isn't keeping up.

Someone you know is going to die from this.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

vatica40: I could be wrong, as I am a lot of times, but I think a lot people really really want this to be bad simply so they could say they lived in a time when something generationally defining happened.


They already are.

We didn't close every farking bar in Chicago after 11-Sep-2001, or every theme park in Florida for weeks, and so on and so forth. We certainly didn't close schools in March for the year.
 
p51d007
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
More panic from THE LIBERAL LEFT.  Ain't gonna happen!

Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I'm thinking this is all overblown and that we should have a mandatory national felching contest.


That's your answer for everything.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: How many of these fatalities would have died from heart disease or say, cancer?

About half, statistically
 
anwserman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vatica40: I could be wrong, as I am a lot of times, but I think a lot people really really want this to be bad simply so they could say they lived in a time when something generationally defining happened.


Just as long as it afflicts Trump supporters.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not to alarm you ...

I think that is exactly what you're trying to do.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: gameshowhost: I'm thinking this is all overblown and that we should have a mandatory national felching contest.

That's your answer for everything.


I'm a big shareholder.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: A mayor told a family member who told me that they were advised this wasn't going to be done until August.

Have fun!


Christ, even when you're right, you have to say it in the douchiest way possible.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Remember that time when 19 crazy Muslims flew airplanes into buildings and killed like 3,000 people and the entire country went apeshiat and spent trillions of dollars declaring a few wars (one of which was actually vaguely related to the bad guys in question) and made us take our shoes off to get on airplanes and shait? Just imagine how seriously we'll take this.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fearmongering.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

guilt by association: Qu'ils mangent de la brioche.


Yeah.  Cake of Doom!
 
bucket_pup
‘’ less than a minute ago  

elaw: Actually the death rate from COVID-19 seems to be around 2.5%.  The USA has 327.2 million people.  2.5% of that number is a little over 8 million...


Damn, bad Math much? The numbers may be accurate, but you assume 100% of the population will get the virus.

What's the real numbers?

Sorry....I already looked at your numbers are still crap:

https://www.statnews.com/2020/03/16/l​o​wer-coronavirus-death-rate-estimates/
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

elaw: Actually the death rate from COVID-19 seems to be around 2.5%.  The USA has 327.2 million people.  2.5% of that number is a little over 8 million...


I am about as alarmist as one can get plus somewhat savvy at math but I don't see this happening at all by summer. I figure 50,000 fatalities by November 1.  Maybe less since every hot spot is finally getting aggressive about contianment.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is hard to get a read on.

Italy was late in clamping down. But their population is old, smokers and very social.

China too was late clamping down and they had a lot of smokers. Yet the population of China is huge and they managed to keep the deaths down.

Iran...well who knows.

It's going to be rough for sure. But there's no telling how rough. Hence, stay the fark home and hide the sick and old people.
 
