(Buzzfeed News)   Hong Kong: 1, USA: 0   (buzzfeednews.com)
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President Trump: a few people might get sick, but you can still go to work.  And not even 40% of the USA thinks that it is going to get worse.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
After living in Hong Kong, I learned that small acts add up to large protections, and it's the least we can do for those around us.

That sounds like socialism, lady.
 
robertus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well I mean they could have, if BDB wasn't such a biatch
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So is the HK fight for autonomy from China currently on pause?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Throw in a tsunami or two and #45*'s legacy will be complete.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hong Kong is at 168 cases, +13 today.

That's 20.8 cases per million people.

The US, currently with 6439 cases, has 19.5 per million people.

So I think the phrase here is "Spoke too soon."
 
dognose4
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
MASKS!   everyone should wear them in public.  ACT LIKE YOU HAVE IT!
 
GungFu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So is the HK fight for autonomy from China currently on pause?


No. I don't think it will, sadly. Despite there being little press report in the traditional outlets now due to obvious reasons, through Twitter, reports of demonstrations and police intervention and brutality continues almost daily. It's sporadic now, and in pockets of areas dotted all over. There just isn't the demonstrations en mass as there had been previously. However, I do not doubt those will return as the coronavirus subsides.

Such an amazing place but such a shame it has a mother country next door full of backward coonts.
Free Hong Kong!
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Hong Kong is at 168 cases, +13 today.

That's 20.8 cases per million people.

The US, currently with 6439 cases, has 19.5 per million people.

So I think the phrase here is "Spoke too soon."


Give it a few days then completely forget about your post.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
NO.

Now, onto the final round querying the color of the sky!!
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dognose4: MASKS!   everyone should wear them in public.  ACT LIKE YOU HAVE IT!


Sure, but masks are as plentiful as TP right now.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account:  So I think the phrase here is "Spoke too soon."

That you learned after posting the seasonal change humidity are determined?
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, we'll survive. Some of us, that is. We'll sure outnumber them - so I guess.....yay!?
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

rusty typewriter: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Hong Kong is at 168 cases, +13 today.

That's 20.8 cases per million people.

The US, currently with 6439 cases, has 19.5 per million people.

So I think the phrase here is "Spoke too soon."

Give it a few days then completely forget about your post.


I may have misinterpreted your spin.  I expect it to grow in the USA. So here is the challenge in trying to figure out how this will go: Some states or cities are finally  being aggressive about containment. While other regions aren't. There is no national strategy for containment. So what's the model for future growth?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bill the unknowing: Yeah, we'll survive. Some of us, that is. We'll sure outnumber them - so I guess.....yay!?


Quit the farking fear-mongering.

The overwhelming vast majority of us will survive, even in a worst case situation.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Bill the unknowing: Yeah, we'll survive. Some of us, that is. We'll sure outnumber them - so I guess.....yay!?

Quit the farking fear-mongering.

The overwhelming vast majority of us will survive, even in a worst case situation.


Not true.

Each and every one of us is going to die.

\ Eventually.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

robertus: Well I mean they could have, if BDB wasn't such a biatch


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Bill the unknowing: Yeah, we'll survive. Some of us, that is. We'll sure outnumber them - so I guess.....yay!?

Quit the farking fear-mongering.

The overwhelming vast majority of us will survive, even in a worst case situation.


Yeah, I agree. Only 14% over 60 will die if they get it. Who cares, am I right? being sarcastic as hell.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
GungFu:
Such an amazing place but such a shame it has a mother country next door full of backward coonts.
Free Hong Kong!

Free Austin Texas!
 
p51d007
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Let's see...this started in November/December, not January like the communist in China say.
So, they've had about a 3 month start.  Their idea to fix it was to just lock people up, burn
the bodies of the ones that died until it ran its course.
Here, it started in and around February, but we won't be locking people up until they die.
We've already seen they are working on several antiviral treatments that show promise.
By May-June, it will pass.
Then all those with years of TP and sanitizer are going to be trying to sell/give it away.
 
