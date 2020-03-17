 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Please stop criming   (thehill.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Crime, police departments, Police, Salt Lake City Police Department, Criminal justice, Puyallup Police Department, social media posts, Logan County Sheriff's Office  
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
austerity101
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
GFY, pigs.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Look around. It's Christmas. You could steal City Hall.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
AND THAT'S AN ORDER, CITIZEN!
 
LavenderWolf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm saving up my criming for later. If shiat continues hitting the fan, and it comes time to bash open our neighbours' heads and feast on the goo inside, I want to be ready.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just impose martial law, and execute criminals on the street.  Problem solved.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What's the harm? There are undoubtedly some percentage who will respond favorably. That's better than 0.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

