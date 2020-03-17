 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Direct from the Old Bailey in London .... Manchester Arena bomber's brother found guilty of mass murder   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about his best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend?
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: What about his best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: What about his best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend?


She was with me, we were having lunch, yeah that's it. Ok, Ok she was having lunch, I was watching her eat lunch
 
average intelligence joe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: What about his best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend?


She wasnt on CCTV helping him scope the place out and delivering/  ordering materials for the bomb.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: TommyDeuce: What about his best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend?

[Fark user image 362x203]


Father's Brother's Nephew's Cousin's Former Roommate.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: What about his best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend?


I guess it's pretty serious.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ariana Grande

Is this the daughter of Large Marge?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to slap on a few more years for that crustache too

*snap
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

average intelligence joe: TommyDeuce: What about his best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend?

She wasnt on CCTV helping him scope the place out and delivering/  ordering materials for the bomb.


Yep. Nothing to do with being the brother, everything to do with being a co-conspirator in mass murder.

Kind of a shame they moved away from drawing and quartering.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow harsh sentencing.  Coronavirus with a side of SARS.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

jaytkay: TommyDeuce: What about his best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend?

I guess it's pretty serious.


Thank you, jaytkay.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When will you pay me?
Say the bells at Old Bailey
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Begoggle: TommyDeuce: What about his best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend?

[Fark user image 362x203]

Father's Brother's Nephew's Cousin's Former Roommate.


Well, what does that make us?
 
genner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Too soon to talk about bomb control?
 
orbister
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My sympathies are with the victims, and especially the fully grown men whom every one now knows went to an Ariana Grande concert. An eternity of embarrassment.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: DarkSoulNoHope: Begoggle: TommyDeuce: What about his best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend?

[Fark user image 362x203]

Father's Brother's Nephew's Cousin's Former Roommate.

Well, what does that make us?


Absolutely nothing!

/Very good, Lonestar. Too bad this isn't the Wide World of Sports!
 
