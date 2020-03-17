 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   In other news, Nickelback thrilled to relinquish the title of Worst Kroger   (twitter.com) divider line
35
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

1365 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 17 Mar 2020 at 12:16 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Twitter is worse than this farking virus.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The union will work something out.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah.....actually they are, and giving every one of their workers 25 bucks in free food

But hey, lies give you more twitter views right
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And a 1-year subscription to the Jelly-of-the-Month club.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Ruler Foods I went to yesterday looked like it was picked over by ravaging locust.  Good luck finding $25 worth of anything.

Ruler guy rolled a pallet out with 3 loaves of bread.  Didn't make it to the bread aisle.  There's a Jebus joke in there somewhere.
 
Bowen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mercator_psi: And a 1-year subscription to the Jelly-of-the-Month club.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bowen: [Fark user image image 425x585]


We worship capitalism so we pay CEO's thousands of times what we pay the people that create that capital.

This is not news.

Until this changes our society isn't really going to progress further.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"We just sold out most of our stores 2x over or more, but we're having some cash flow issues... Couple bucks is all I can spare, sorry."

Classy
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They give you PTO if you're under quarantine, and if you need longer, some additional time may be available through a short-term disability benefit (that I admittedly know little about). The $25 is an extra.

/I work for Kroger.
//WE ARE TRYING TO SUPPLY YOUR FOOD!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: The union will work something out.


Funny, hilarious story there, bro.  I worked at National Foods which bought up all the Krogers in the St. Louis area in the 80's.  Normal competition.  In 93, Schnucks offered to buy up National and we got a letter with out bennies listed.  They sounded seriously good.  All you had to do was stay until the doors locked.

We were in the computer room discussing this and one of the programmers said "Yep.  National did this to us when they bought us up.  It's not on company letterhead.  Wait until it comes out on company letterhead."  True to his word, a week before they locked the doors, the real one came out on National Letter head.  Basically, "Thanks for everything.  You get nothing."

Channel 2, when it was ABC, had a video of me trying to get in to the corporate offices to work one afternoon.  I was a second shift computer operator.  ES9000.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yep. We got ours. The store management has also given free meals and other small thank yous to my wife and the rest of the staff for putting up with panic.

Most of the Kroger system is unionized, so the leave has to be be done according to the local contracts. Not sure what happens if you work at Corporate, though.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The Ruler Foods I went to yesterday looked like it was picked over by ravaging locust.  Good luck finding $25 worth of anything.

Ruler guy rolled a pallet out with 3 loaves of bread.  Didn't make it to the bread aisle.  There's a Jebus joke in there somewhere.


its really easy when you work there and shop before the doors open

Being a dick about it to the line of people waiting to get in the store is optional (but hilarious)
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Yeah.....actually they are, and giving every one of their workers 25 bucks in free food

But hey, lies give you more twitter views right


The 2 weeks of sick leave is only available to employees who have tested positive for the virus. In a country that doesn't have enough tests. For a disease that requires 2 weeks isolation after recovering. Better than nothing, but people are going to die unnecessarily. Especially for a company that's been doing pretty well in the recession.
 
orezona
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Yeah.....actually they are, and giving every one of their workers 25 bucks in free food

But hey, lies give you more twitter views right


Even if you only buy Kroger brand that's not even a week's worth of food. Maybe a nice lunch.

But yeah, this tweet is completely false:

"Kroger has more than 460,000 employees. It operates 2,757 stores in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

Kroger also is enacting the emergency leave guidelines policy for employees who are either diagnosed with coronavirus or who are placed under mandatory quarantine by their medical provider or a public health authority.

Eligible employees will continue to get their standard pay for two weeks. If they can't return within two weeks, they might be able to get additional paid time off through the company's short-term disability benefit.
Kroger is making more resources available to employees who experience financial hardships because of an unexpected or emergency situation through Kroger's Helping Hands fund.

The company told employees that managers will work with them on a case-by-case basis regarding general attendance. Some employees can work from home. And the company has suspended commercial air and certain business travel through April 15."
https://www.bizjournals.com/cincinnat​i​/news/2020/03/15/two-kroger-employees-​test-positive-for-coronavirus.html
 
gar1013
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bowen: [Fark user image image 425x585]


https://amp.usatoday.com/amp/50612620​0​2?__twitter_impression=true

They are providing sick leave.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: They give you PTO if you're under quarantine, and if you need longer, some additional time may be available through a short-term disability benefit (that I admittedly know little about). The $25 is an extra.

/I work for Kroger.
//WE ARE TRYING TO SUPPLY YOUR FOOD!


Another Government Employee: Yep. We got ours. The store management has also given free meals and other small thank yous to my wife and the rest of the staff for putting up with panic.

Most of the Kroger system is unionized, so the leave has to be be done according to the local contracts. Not sure what happens if you work at Corporate, though.


But this twitter tells me I'm supposed to be mad.  Are you telling me there might be more to this than the twitter is letting on?
 
havocmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
still better than publix
 
Ubisoft is ISIS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've never seem a better time for a general strike in my life. They could finally get the wages and benefits they deserve if they Krogers all over were forced to close until they conceded to basic demands
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's not even a Costco membership.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Harry Freakstorm: The Ruler Foods I went to yesterday looked like it was picked over by ravaging locust.  Good luck finding $25 worth of anything.

Ruler guy rolled a pallet out with 3 loaves of bread.  Didn't make it to the bread aisle.  There's a Jebus joke in there somewhere.

its really easy when you work there and shop before the doors open

Being a dick about it to the line of people waiting to get in the store is optional (but hilarious)


I worked at an IGA in high school where the butcher would save certain cuts "for the ladies".  They were the ones that came in to the store dressed to the nines, waved to the butcher, got their groceries put in their car and then drove around back 'to get the meat'.  No hawt butcher sex then but maybe a home delivery?

While I was in the Army, he killed himself supposedly with a double barrelled shotgun that removed his head.
 
abbarach
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: lifeslammer: Yeah.....actually they are, and giving every one of their workers 25 bucks in free food

But hey, lies give you more twitter views right

The 2 weeks of sick leave is only available to employees who have tested positive for the virus. In a country that doesn't have enough tests. For a disease that requires 2 weeks isolation after recovering. Better than nothing, but people are going to die unnecessarily. Especially for a company that's been doing pretty well in the recession.


Couple things wrong in your statement:
1) Policy is anyone advised to quarantine by a medical professional.  In Kentucky, you can call the hotline if you have symptoms.  They'll tell you to go get tested (if you're high risk or need to be hospitalized), or just quarantine.  By policy, sounds like that quarantine qualifies you to draw on the 2 additional weeks PTO.

2) It's quarantine for 2 weeks post-contact with an infected individual.  Unless CDC guidance has changed today (which is possible, I've not had time to follow it), you're recovered enough to not be contagious 24 hours after you stop having a fever, without taking fever-reducing medications like Tylenol/ibuprofen
 
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Twitter is worse than this farking virus.


Ok Boomer
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: lifeslammer: Harry Freakstorm: The Ruler Foods I went to yesterday looked like it was picked over by ravaging locust.  Good luck finding $25 worth of anything.

Ruler guy rolled a pallet out with 3 loaves of bread.  Didn't make it to the bread aisle.  There's a Jebus joke in there somewhere.

its really easy when you work there and shop before the doors open

Being a dick about it to the line of people waiting to get in the store is optional (but hilarious)

I worked at an IGA in high school where the butcher would save certain cuts "for the ladies".  They were the ones that came in to the store dressed to the nines, waved to the butcher, got their groceries put in their car and then drove around back 'to get the meat'.  No hawt butcher sex then but maybe a home delivery?

While I was in the Army, he killed himself supposedly with a double barrelled shotgun that removed his head.


That porno took a turn...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: While I was in the Army, he killed himself supposedly with a double barrelled shotgun that removed his head.


What did they do with the choice cuts of meat afterward?
 
Big Merl
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I used to work for the company that provides Krogers short term disability for both union and corporate employees. Unless the contracts have changed recently I believe they will be taken care of very nicely when you add in that two weeks extra PTO.  

In the world of retail Kroger is one of the better companies.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's been a good year for them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Best Princess Celestia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Your blog sucks
 
1funguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bowen: [Fark user image image 425x585]


Break a Union
Win Prizes!
 
xalres
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gar1013: Bowen: [Fark user image image 425x585]

https://amp.usatoday.com/amp/506126200​2?__twitter_impression=true

They are providing sick leave.


...if you test positive. Which, since you can spread it while you're asymptomatic, is pretty much farking useless.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jesterling: mercator_psi: And a 1-year subscription to the Jelly-of-the-Month club.


That's the gift that keeps on giving the whole year.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ubisoft is ISIS: I've never seem a better time for a general strike in my life. They could finally get the wages and benefits they deserve if they Krogers all over were forced to close until they conceded to basic demands


Striking during a pandemic?  That wouldn't go well in the court of public opinion... The average person apparently cares more about their ability to buy toilet paper than the plight of workers like themselves at other places at the moment.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 minute ago  

abbarach: UltimaCS: lifeslammer: Yeah.....actually they are, and giving every one of their workers 25 bucks in free food

But hey, lies give you more twitter views right

The 2 weeks of sick leave is only available to employees who have tested positive for the virus. In a country that doesn't have enough tests. For a disease that requires 2 weeks isolation after recovering. Better than nothing, but people are going to die unnecessarily. Especially for a company that's been doing pretty well in the recession.

Couple things wrong in your statement:
1) Policy is anyone advised to quarantine by a medical professional.  In Kentucky, you can call the hotline if you have symptoms.  They'll tell you to go get tested (if you're high risk or need to be hospitalized), or just quarantine.  By policy, sounds like that quarantine qualifies you to draw on the 2 additional weeks PTO.

2) It's quarantine for 2 weeks post-contact with an infected individual.  Unless CDC guidance has changed today (which is possible, I've not had time to follow it), you're recovered enough to not be contagious 24 hours after you stop having a fever, without taking fever-reducing medications like Tylenol/ibuprofen


Correct. I must have accidentally skipped over the phone call quarantine requirement. Here's hoping that Kroger's doesn't put up a wall of paperwork as proof. Still a bit lame that they're limiting it to coronavirus and not any other illnesses. Also, the CDC guidelines from a few days ago are recommending 72 hours after overcoming fever symptoms. You're still more correct than I was. Thanks.
 
Cerebral Infarktion
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If one good thing comes from this, it will be the realization that we don't need CEOs.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.