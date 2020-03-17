 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Good news for NJ college students who worried about going back to school to gather the possessions they left behind in their dorms when they thought they would be coming back from spring break   (nj.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, New Jersey, PNC Bank Arts Center, Gov. Phil Murphy, United States, New York City, New York, Bergen County, New Jersey, Morning News  
Trocadero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Since I'm incredibly old, I'll make a joke that'll instantly out me as old.

"Wow, that's a lot of copies of Beastie Boys: Check Ya Head."
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was expecting either that they had been robbed blind while they were gone... or the school had condiscated the entire lot since they are not returning.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Since I'm incredibly old, I'll make a joke that'll instantly out me as old.

"Wow, that's a lot of copies of Beastie Boys: Check Ya Head."


Heh... "old"...

Sure you are.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So how does remote learning work for real degrees?  Chemists need labs.  Mechanical engineers needs equipment that is too big to have at home.  Medical students need a real hospital.  I had at least 2 labs every semester.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: So how does remote learning work for real degrees?  Chemists need labs.  Mechanical engineers needs equipment that is too big to have at home.  Medical students need a real hospital.  I had at least 2 labs every semester.


Well, it sounds like there will be a lot of cadavers available soon, so please be patient.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
" The governor said the state is first considering re-opening unused wings at four hospitals to help care for patients and then full hospitals that have been closed. "

Why were the hospital closed if they were full?  Are the patients still there?  Are any of them still alive?  So many questions.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"He also closed all schools starting Wednesday and is "strongly encouraging" people not to travel between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m."

Does he think the virus only spreads at night?
 
