(Lehigh Valley Live)   News: Man steals drugs from pharmacy, recognized by cops from video. Fark: Ends up ODing on drugs and is arrested in hospital. Fark-19: Due to Covid-19 fears he is arraigned via cell phone app   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swipe right for guilty, swipe left for not guilty
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Aristocrats?
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've been in that CVS.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The on-call district judges in the county now carry a court-ordered cellphone to communicate with the media about arraignments outside business hours, after they reportedly had concerns about giving out their personal numbers.

He was arraigned before District Judge Richard Yetter III via a cellphone app from Easton Hospital, the judge confirmed.

So, Skype.

Also, this has nothing to do with Covid-19.  It's SOP for that county.  We have enough C-19 headlines.  Please stop making sh*t up.
 
