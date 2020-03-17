 Skip to content
(Axios) West Virginia wins March Madness
35
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coal-dust-impregnated lungs are impervious to coronavirus.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnsoninca: Coal-dust-impregnated lungs are impervious to coronavirus.


Also, family trees not forking.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You know why they can't solve any murders in West Virginia?

No dental records and all the DNA's the same.
 
robodog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That just means they're even less effective at testing than the rest of the states, not that there are no cases.
 
derfiticulum
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: johnsoninca: Coal-dust-impregnated lungs are impervious to coronavirus.

Also, family trees not forking.


You mean the family post.
 
dewzke
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hoax...jfc
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Does this mean the only part of America that will remain is a buncha Hillbillies?

/yee
//HAH!
///slashies
 
litespeed74
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We hung in there! (Idaho) But we eventually were surrounded.
Still nothing as of today  up in the panhandle.  Spokane has it...
All we have are nut jobs loading up on ammo and taking all the bread, eggs , bananas and pasta.
(strange combo, it's like a "Chopped" basket)
I see a few pockets of human decency so that helps get through the day.

Stay safe farkers.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

robodog: That just means they're even less effective at testing than the rest of the states, not that there are no cases.


THIS!
 
PunGent
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Doc buddy in Colorado told me the entire state is up to a whopping 160 tests a day.

/so much winning
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
People who live in WV never leave and people who do not live in WV never want to go there.
 
HeadLever [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
nicefrogtees.comView Full Size
 
exqqqme
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rnatalie: You know why they can't solve any murders in West Virginia?

No dental records and all the DNA's the same.


Lol
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rnatalie: You know why they can't solve any murders in West Virginia?

No dental records and all the DNA's the same.


What do West Virginians do on Halloween?

They pump kin.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

robodog: That just means they're even less effective at testing than the rest of the states, not that there are no cases.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No international airports probably helps. (Unless I'm wrong about that)
 
exqqqme
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

robodog: That just means they're even less effective at testing than the rest of the states, not that there are no cases.


Greenbrier Hotel is in WV (it famously was the dark site if Congress ever had to go to ground in a nuclear event.). Lots of DC big wigs still go up there for golf.  It'll be ground zero for sure.
 
hackalope [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ok, haha, insert WV joke here - but the article suggests that they aren't just ignoring it. Gov declared a state for emergency, and they've done some testing. Yeah it's 84 tests with no positives, but those were likely the most at risk cases.

I buy that nobody want's to go to WV and because of that, they have lower vectors than a lot of places, and the low population density helps. They're probably not actually at zero, but we all have a problem with getting tests and it's not like they're doing nothing.
 
Pick13
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
All deaths in WV are ruled opioid OD by default. No need to test the dead
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Raining Blood, Country Roads - A Slayer/John Denver Mashup
Youtube IGdrRD4Dq6M
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hackalope: Ok, haha, insert WV joke here - but the article suggests that they aren't just ignoring it. Gov declared a state for emergency, and they've done some testing. Yeah it's 84 tests with no positives, but those were likely the most at risk cases.

I buy that nobody want's to go to WV and because of that, they have lower vectors than a lot of places, and the low population density helps. They're probably not actually at zero, but we all have a problem with getting tests and it's not like they're doing nothing.


It might be 84 tests fo far with no positives, but I know of several people I work with who live in WVA who know numerous people who are exhibiting symptoms for COVID-19 and are being told they can't be tested and to stay home.

/Its the Testing
//There are for damn sure cases.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sdd2000: robodog: That just means they're even less effective at testing than the rest of the states, not that there are no cases.

[Fark user image 500x213] [View Full Size image _x_]


Probably not when the environment can be a protective factor. Put three small mountains between you and your neighbor, and that's West Virginia. Something about extreme Isolation or extreme segregation. There's a proper term for it, I just don't know it.  Little exposure to outside their own hollar.
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe the virus doesn't like Banjos.
 
rich_mitch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not even Coronavirus wants to go to W. Virginia, damn.
(I kid, I'm sure it's a beautiful place)
 
DonaldJDrumpf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you don't test no ones infected !!!

Beside betus got them first
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrs. Snipes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
School's are having online classes, spring break is next week for most of them, I think.
Local restaurants are doing curbside service and delivery only. A few restaurants have closed indefinitely.
I work at an engineering company with not too many people in the office anyway. We have a couple of environmental field people who've been in and out of the woods last week and this week, not populous areas. One of our engineers is working from home as of last Wednesday, as she has a wacky immune system.

My husband is driving to SC this weekend to see his 72-year-old father who is in the hospital. Someone he (hubs) works with said, "You'll get stuck in SC because they're closing the state borders this weekend."

Thanks, Cleetus, but how the hell would that work and do you have an actual answer and not a Facebook answer/
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

robodog: That just means they're even less effective at testing than the rest of the states, not that there are no cases.


They're the north Korea of the US.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HeadLever: [nicefrogtees.com image 850x850]


But back then it was to get away from the slave state of Virginia
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rich_mitch: Not even Coronavirus wants to go to W. Virginia, damn.
(I kid, I'm sure it's a beautiful place)


It's the most beautiful state i have ever visited and I will be happy to retire in the mountains of West Virginia.

John Denver - Take Me Home, Country Roads (Audio)
Youtube 1vrEljMfXYo
 
cgraves67
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

robodog: That just means they're even less effective at testing than the rest of the states, not that there are no cases.


Or nobody has bothered to go to, or return to WV in the last 3 months. Because why would anyone?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm already working on a spec script where meth acts as a vaccine, and we find out the Bible was mistranslated and should have said "the meth shall inherit the earth", so everyone back off.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 1 minute ago  
scontent.fymq2-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ less than a minute ago  

robodog: That just means they're even less effective at testing than the rest of the states, not that there are no cases.


Yep.  As the headline says "West Virginia only state with no reported cases".
 
