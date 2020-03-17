 Skip to content
(Daily Star) Rich Kids of Instagram, apparently yearning for the guillotines to come out, swerve coronavirus warnings and flaunt jet-setting lifestyles as pandemic spreads across the world
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You think you would just be sitting on your couch watching Netflix if you had the resources to go somewhere better? Maybe, but not necessarily. If I didn't have to work from home, I'd GTFO during this time.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Countries are going to enact some serious punishments for this kind of behavior.  Spain is already charging a guy for not mentioning he was ill before a rhinoplasty, 12 years potentially.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disgusting! What kind of lowlife drinks Dos Equis?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well bless their hearts.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if they want to travel around and be around people waiting on them hand and foot that's that much more chance of exposure for them. Oh well. :)
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids are 46-year-olds?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares? This just a clickbait article to get people pissed.

My $3.99 cabernet is just fine.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrSplifferton: Countries are going to enact some serious punishments for this kind of behavior. Spain is already charging a guy for not mentioning he was ill before a rhinoplasty, 12 years potentially.


We live in America not China. These people have that right to enjoy their own private property

It's amazing that for three years people have been whining about trump being a dictator and now in the last few weeks everyone has been cheering on total totalitarian control of people's everyday lives
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you could not pay attention to them.
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time I hear about Rich Kids of Instagram I think about Rich Kids on LSD and I remember that Riches to Rags was an amazing album. So it's not all bad, I suppose.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile us poors have it so rough. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eckspat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swigging champers? Using swerve as a transitive verb? These kids are out of control.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'swigging chambers'

Bye
 
cocozilla
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: MrSplifferton: Countries are going to enact some serious punishments for this kind of behavior.  Spain is already charging a guy for not mentioning he was ill before a rhinoplasty, 12 years potentially.

We live in America not China. These people have that right to enjoy their own private property

It's amazing that for three years people have been whining about trump being a dictator and now in the last few weeks everyone has been cheering on total totalitarian control of people's everyday lives


Wow...you are one special little self absorbed nitwit.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
You know what, I tried to correct autocorrect and still failed. You're right though autocorrect
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
What went through my mind -- and this is a hysterical rant if you want to smile

Mark Kermode reviews Entourage
Youtube mfgCZ9lgQ3I
 
payattention
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And, thanks to the internet, we have nice clear pictures and identifiers for most of them. I hope that once this thing is on the downside, we take the time to send some nice FBI folks to ask them about their activities and the reasoning behind their risky behavior. Of course, this is only a fantasy, as the rich rule the world and we should just shut up and deliver their food!

/at least until that Blessed day arrives where people stop believing everything the rich tell them
//don't see that happening any time soon...
///Hopefully I won't have to deal with this shiat much longer
 
Begoggle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cocozilla: Warlordtrooper: MrSplifferton: Countries are going to enact some serious punishments for this kind of behavior.  Spain is already charging a guy for not mentioning he was ill before a rhinoplasty, 12 years potentially.

We live in America not China. These people have that right to enjoy their own private property

It's amazing that for three years people have been whining about trump being a dictator and now in the last few weeks everyone has been cheering on total totalitarian control of people's everyday lives

Wow...you are one special little self absorbed nitwit.


They flooded this site in the last few days.
I wonder why.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: MrSplifferton: Countries are going to enact some serious punishments for this kind of behavior.  Spain is already charging a guy for not mentioning he was ill before a rhinoplasty, 12 years potentially.

We live in America not China. These people have that right to enjoy their own private property

It's amazing that for three years people have been whining about trump being a dictator and now in the last few weeks everyone has been cheering on total totalitarian control of people's everyday lives


Right and there's no difference between then and now
not one single bit of difference
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ahhhh Instagram.

Weren't we having in depth discussions last week about three of these morons offing themselves using dry ice? Caused so much CO2 saturation they suffocated by total accident?

Brilliant examples of humanity.

/got to break out my CO2 fire suppression training from over a decade ago, fun fun
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: Countries are going to enact some serious punishments for this kind of behavior. Spain is already charging a guy for not mentioning he was ill before a rhinoplasty, 12 years potentially.


They should just cut his nose off.  Surgically of course.  And give him antibiotics to stop infection.  But in a time of crisis, why waste resources on him?  And then for the next 12 years.  Make his punishment be he looks like Michael Jackson without the prosthesis for the rest of his life.  Of course, he should be legally barred from getting a prosthetic or another nose job.  Then send him out into public as a warning to all others.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

beezeltown: You think you would just be sitting on your couch watching Netflix if you had the resources to go somewhere better? Maybe, but not necessarily. If I didn't have to work from home, I'd GTFO during this time.


But would you take selfies and brag about it online, so that all the proles can envy your awesome life?
 
DittoToo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: MrSplifferton: Countries are going to enact some serious punishments for this kind of behavior.  Spain is already charging a guy for not mentioning he was ill before a rhinoplasty, 12 years potentially.

We live in America not China. These people have that right to enjoy their own private property

It's amazing that for three years people have been whining about trump being a dictator and now in the last few weeks everyone has been cheering on total totalitarian control of people's everyday lives


Are you the same guy who keeps trying this line or are there more of you?
 
70Ford [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

"Baby Got Back:" Sir Mix-A-Lot with the Seattle Symphony
Youtube w59e20ijOpE
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DittoToo: Warlordtrooper: MrSplifferton: Countries are going to enact some serious punishments for this kind of behavior.  Spain is already charging a guy for not mentioning he was ill before a rhinoplasty, 12 years potentially.

We live in America not China. These people have that right to enjoy their own private property

It's amazing that for three years people have been whining about trump being a dictator and now in the last few weeks everyone has been cheering on total totalitarian control of people's everyday lives

Are you the same guy who keeps trying this line or are there more of you?


Username sorta checks out.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: DittoToo: Warlordtrooper: MrSplifferton: Countries are going to enact some serious punishments for this kind of behavior.  Spain is already charging a guy for not mentioning he was ill before a rhinoplasty, 12 years potentially.

We live in America not China. These people have that right to enjoy their own private property

It's amazing that for three years people have been whining about trump being a dictator and now in the last few weeks everyone has been cheering on total totalitarian control of people's everyday lives

Are you the same guy who keeps trying this line or are there more of you?

Username sorta checks out.


Hah!
 
neongoats
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DittoToo: Warlordtrooper: MrSplifferton: Countries are going to enact some serious punishments for this kind of behavior.  Spain is already charging a guy for not mentioning he was ill before a rhinoplasty, 12 years potentially.

We live in America not China. These people have that right to enjoy their own private property

It's amazing that for three years people have been whining about trump being a dictator and now in the last few weeks everyone has been cheering on total totalitarian control of people's everyday lives

Are you the same guy who keeps trying this line or are there more of you?


these plague rats all get their talking points from the same place
 
Puffy McBooze [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: MrSplifferton: Countries are going to enact some serious punishments for this kind of behavior.  Spain is already charging a guy for not mentioning he was ill before a rhinoplasty, 12 years potentially.

We live in America not China. These people have that right to enjoy their own private property

It's amazing that for three years people have been whining about trump being a dictator and now in the last few weeks everyone has been cheering on total totalitarian control of people's everyday lives


LOL, Warlord here thinks rhinoplasty is personal property.  It is a an elective surgery, therefore a service.  This service will almost certainly expose the people working on him.  The example (no idea if it is true) given is that he knew he was affected and didn't say anything, possibly even denied it, or indicated "none of the above".  I don't know the details, or the veracity of this example, but this is not private property.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah yeah we all know you rich pricks like to brag about how good you have it but it might not be a good idea to rub people's faces in it right now.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: MrSplifferton: Countries are going to enact some serious punishments for this kind of behavior.  Spain is already charging a guy for not mentioning he was ill before a rhinoplasty, 12 years potentially.

We live in America not China. These people have that right to enjoy their own private property

It's amazing that for three years people have been whining about trump being a dictator and now in the last few weeks everyone has been cheering on total totalitarian control of people's everyday lives


Fark off with your bs rich perso sympathy, plague rat.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Rich Kids are spoiled assholes. We knew that already.
 
Ant
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Who the fark follows these people?
 
khatores
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size



Who cares about these losers? These kids (whether they're young or old kids) are for the most part just heirs to large amounts of money. AFAIC, "heir to a large fortune" basically means "no incentive to accomplish anything in life".

If people would stop paying them the attention that they so desperately crave, then the situation would fix itself.
 
