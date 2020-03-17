 Skip to content
"It was a queer, pandemic spring, the spring they cancelled all the orgies, and I didn't know what I was doing in New York." Great first lines of novels rewritten for the coronavirus age. Feel free to add your own
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me Covid.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Far out in the uncharted backwaters of the unfashionable end of the western spiral arm of the Galaxy lies a small unregarded yellow sun. Orbiting this at a distance of roughly ninety-two million miles is an utterly insignificant little blue green planet whose ape-descended life forms are so amazingly primitive that they still think licking toilet seats in the midst of a global pandemic is a pretty good idea.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Actually, A Tale of Two Cities opening paragraph doesn't need much work
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Quarantined families are healthy; every unquarantined family is unhealthy in its own way.
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It was a dark and stormy night. I coughed lightly then smiled.
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A guy in China ate some bat soup, which caused the Kentucky Derby to be cancelled, and exhausted all North American toilet paper supplies.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"It was the best of times," the President tweeted.  "It was the blurst of times," the President tweeted later that day and then claimed that he never tweeted "it was the best of time."  Fake news!  And his ardent followers cried "Malicious left wing media hoax!"  and died behind fortresses of toilet paper and spoiled milk.

And then the Jebus appeared and said "Oh, I'm not here for your souls.  I just need a beer and to get away from You Know Who.  Yap. Yap. Yap."
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It was inevitable. The scent of bitter almonds always reminded Dr. Juvenal Urbino of the fate of unrequited love.
 
starlost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
a tale of two cities is too easy. and i'm too lazy to do it.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In a hole in the ground there lived a Hobbit. And he stayed the fark in that hole because there was a pandemic outside and he had plenty of toilet paper.
 
Bslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The night was moist...
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It was the worst of times. It was the worst of times.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"The day war was declared, a rain of toilet paper fell clattering to the cobblestones from the skies above Novy Petrograd."

Let's see who recognizes the book. . .
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The coughing death had long devastated the country.
 
starlost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Actually, A Tale of Two Cities opening paragraph doesn't need much work


are you my long lost parent or my bastard kid?
 
wiredroach
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Many years later, as he faced the firing squad, Donald Trump was to remember that distant afternoon when his father took him to learn about slum-lording.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It was a bright cold day in March, and the COVIDs were striking nineteen.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I had 26 minutes to get to the gym, only to learn it was closed - and then the murders began...
 
Mukster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In a hole in the ground, there lived a quarantined Hobbit.
 
Mukster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mukster: In a hole in the ground, there lived a quarantined Hobbit.


Sorry, did not read the string closely enough. Many apologies to JammerJim for my late entry.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bill never realized that sex was the cause of it all.
 
gyruss
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Corona, blight of my being, fire of my lungs.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It was the best of times, it was the blurst of times...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My favourite first line:

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a young man in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a wife
machine that goes "ping". Whatever the opinion ....

That's as far as I memorized, but I do love Jane Austin and what better foil can I give Our Jane than Monty Python?

Personally, I am on the side of the young rich singleton for once, but I will definitely not make a habit of it. Flee man, flee beffore it's too late. I'm a bit of a Bennett myself. Elizabeth mostly, but also Jane and the Book worm, Mary I think she was called. And I have a real fond spot in my heart for Mr. B, the longsuffering but witty Father.

Jane Austen with zombies was a good un.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In a hole in the ground, there lived a Hobbiatche was super-rich and the hole in the ground was very comfortably furnished and supplied with all the luxuries and necessities that a bougeois little Hobbit thinks he needs. It was his panic mansion and bolt-hole. His name was Underhill and his family are very well known where I come from.)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hobbit? I can't farking type Hobbit?
 
wndertwin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The orange-faced man fled across the national mall, and COVID-19 followed.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh, wait. Yes, we can. Then why the Hobbitiache? Who does these things? Is the spell checker sentient, as I firmly believe?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wndertwin: The orange-faced man fled across the national mall, and COVID-19 followed.


Don't know that one, but damn, it's good.
 
Mr_Smartypants
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The sky above the port was the colour of television, tuned to Fox News.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Some say the world will end in fire, some say ICE.

My money is on the fascist bastids.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Usually the fact that you are surrounded by morons trapped on spinning ball of rock traveling through an indifferent universe is an abstract concept.  Then the day you wake up and see a neighbor gargling with Clorox toilet bowl cleaner (with bleach) you realize that people are farking stupid.

Unfortunately for Ashelth the day got worse.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr_Smartypants: The sky above the port was the colour of television, tuned to Fox News.


Like my grandparent's old TV, then:  any colour you want provided it is Black and Blue, since the colour went out and Detroit news on the cable came in.

They must have thought it was the end of the world (when their tiny remote Canadian village got a cable dish (in the field next to their house, very convenient although a waste of a good field).

It probably was.

My grandfather was deaf as a Trumper being urged to be reasonable and thoughtful, and it was always blaring so loud that most people couldn't stand to be in the same room. Such is the indignity and sadness of aging.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mukster: Mukster: In a hole in the ground, there lived a quarantined Hobbit.

Sorry, did not read the string closely enough. Many apologies to JammerJim for my late entry.


It's cool. We're not running this like the photoshops contests are we? Honestly, sometimes the threads where people start all riffing on the same thing are the best ones.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now is the winter of incompetence
Made glorious summer by this dunce of New York;
And all the clods of his White House
In the deep bosom of the Cab'net buried.
Now are our lungs wracked with tubercular heaves;
Our bruised arms clutched up with TP rolls;
Our turd alarums, waged with barely needing;
Our dreadful March is but frightful measures.
Dim-visaged twit hath tann'd his wrinkled front;
And now, instead of mounting Barbies, heeds
No advice from fearful adversaries,
He capers dumbly in an echo chamber
To the lascivious pleading of a Newt.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We were somewhere around Barstow on the edge of the desert when the virus began to take hold.
 
Stone Meadow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: It was inevitable. The scent of bitter almonds always reminded Dr. Juvenal Urbino of the fate of unrequited love.


Damn it...late as usual.
 
