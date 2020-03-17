 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Airlines want a $58B bailout after spending $45B on stock buybacks   (jalopnik.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friend says that without air travel, we would not be in this pandemic shiatstorm.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: My friend says that without air travel, we would not be in this pandemic shiatstorm.


Did we have much international air travel in 1918?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well look, if they'd kept that cash available for emergencies, they wouldn't be able to ask for cash to help them through the emergency, would they.

Makes perfect sense when you look at it from the point of view of a psychopath.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They get $50 billion for more buybacks, we get $50 million for guillotines.

Let's see who wins.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when you give such large tax cuts as they did, and the repatriation of hundreds of billions in overseas profits... responsible legislators would impose restrictions on the money for capital improvements, debt reduction, pensions, wages and hiring...

But, they never do that. No matter how many times they use it for corporate bonuses and stock buybacks...
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Private for profit companies should not get all the profits and make tax payers pay the loses. Maybe it is time the US had a national airline along the lines how the US Post office works.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the 850 billion proposed stimulus package has...
Wait for it!!!!

RHYMES WITH AXE SLUTS!
Yup, tax cuts.
We're farked.
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Private for profit companies should not get all the profits and make tax payers pay the loses. Maybe it is time the US had a national airline along the lines how the US Post office works.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they will get it and you won't do shiat about it.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: snocone: My friend says that without air travel, we would not be in this pandemic shiatstorm.

Did we have much international air travel in 1918?


Well, from France into Belgium, yeah. And Zeppelin service from Germany to London.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good!  More bailouts!
 
Best Princess Celestia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: They get $50 billion for more buybacks, we get $50 million for guillotines.

Let's see who wins.


The guys who have private security forces.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, give these guys a bailout.  But in return, the government should get a non-dilutable share of future profits for the next couple decades.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We really have this bullshiat 20th Century mindset about air travel.

There should be a lot less of it.

And fark bailing those greedy bastards out.  There are bigger priorities, like making sure people don't die of the coronavirus. .
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: snocone: My friend says that without air travel, we would not be in this pandemic shiatstorm.

Did we have much international air travel in 1918?


C'mon, now. If the last few weeks have taught us anything, it's that boats make TERRIBLE incubators for infectious diseases.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was a way for a publicly-traded company to raise capital...
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: Gubbo: snocone: My friend says that without air travel, we would not be in this pandemic shiatstorm.

Did we have much international air travel in 1918?

Well, from France into Belgium, yeah. And Zeppelin service from Germany to London.


We imported American country boys into France for 2 years too, which arguably fueled the fire since it started in Kansas.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: Zeppelin service from Germany to London.


They came from the land of the ice and snow.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why dont they pull themselves by their bootstraps?

I mean, shut down all air traffic and send all your employees home, how much expenses are you gonna have? Oh right, nothing.

So shut the fark up. You made billions in the last few years. Should have kept a bunch of that money just in case uh... but no you didn't. Fark you.
 
Big Merl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only they airlines had something they could sell, like say a share of the company...
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could reissue shares on the market to raise capital.

Or not

/They'll get a check
//Followed by oil, leisure, auto and more
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same airlines that added baggage fees "because high oil prices" and never canceled those fees when oil prices dropped.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS. This is why you buy politicians.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: We really have this bullshiat 20th Century mindset about air travel.

There should be a lot less of it.

And fark bailing those greedy bastards out.  There are bigger priorities, like making sure people don't die of the coronavirus. .


And people go bankrupt. Or small busineses people have built for a decade goes kaboom or is bought for pennies on the dollar by a big corporation.

/but this is murica
//so I expect 70%+ of small businesses to go bankrupt
///and big corporations to get bailouts and buy all their competitors
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: THIS. This is why you buy politicians.


Have we really exhausted all attempts to pay them to leave?
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait are these the same assholes who made 'temporary due to high fuel costs' baggage fees permanent because "fark you that's why?"

Luckily my tiny violin is a carry on.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should go hang themselves with boot straps
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: The same airlines that added baggage fees "because high oil prices" and never canceled those fees when oil prices dropped.


They added baggage fees for two reasons - one, some people just can't manage to make a two week trip without dragging along their entire chifferobe. And two, because people chase the absolute lowest price.

There's no conspiracy. Air travel is expensive, but it's never been cheaper than it is right now. Don't like it, don't farking fly.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's have all the executives kick in a few million first.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if we're in the Second Gilded Age.

/oh wait poor people have refrigerators n/m that changes everything
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they'll get it too! US small businesses on the other hand, sorry nothing for you!
 
tobcc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you run your company in such a way that you go belly up when you get a slow down for 4-6 weeks, maybe you need to rethink the way you do business.

Lots of restaurants and service industries are shutting down, and may go belly up do they get some of the gov't cheese?
 
R. Paulson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blessed be the shareholders, may they not want.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and think about it... they were SO SMART, what was the price of that stock they bought back compared to now?  They just destroyed money!  DESTROYED IT.

fark these guys.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BretMavrik: If only there was a way for a publicly-traded company to raise capital...


THIS! What kind of capitalism is this nonsense? Answer me Con Farkers! We see them constantly come out in support of their 'free market' but when the whole thing collapses suddenly they're screaming for more welfare in one big bonus than any poor Americans ever got in the history of the nation. Fark them! Use your Capitalism powers! I've read a bit -- sell preferred stonks. Cut executives bonuses, wages, perks. Seriously cut from the top down for once. What, no one will buy those stonks right now? Don't bet on that -- some will. They can do a myriad of things w/o another bailout from Americans, many of whom will be financially ruined without ever a chance for a bailout.

/ We will be seeing MANY new homeless in a few months. Many.
 
OptimisticCynicism
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: They could reissue shares on the market to raise capital.


I mean we could make that part of the bailout. Take their market cap today. Create $58 billion of new shares at that valuation and the government gets them and divests over time.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that Warren Buffet is about to buy himself an airline.  The question is: which one??
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinjiin: Sure, give these guys a bailout.  But in return, the government should get a non-dilutable share of future profits for the next couple decades.


How about we go off the board, chuck.

All the airlines get a bailout.  But they nominate two sacrifices.  Each sacrifice must be one of the CEOs today March 17.  One sacrifice is eaten alive by all the other airline CEOs, including the two replacements for the sacrifices.  And the other by all the senators and Congress people.  Alive.  No utensils.  And streamed on YouTube in 4k.  With a warning that this is how industry bailouts will be given from now on.  Oh, and no puking.  They have to keep the meal down, or re-eat it.  The feast is only complete when the sacrifices are passed through a bowel movement.
 
aukie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pacified: and think about it... they were SO SMART, what was the price of that stock they bought back compared to now?  They just destroyed money!  DESTROYED IT.

fark these guys.


Right on. I say: Let em crash.

I don't see any FDR types stepping up here and the working class better be bailed out this time around.

Time indeed for all these rich/corporate assholes to be up against the wall.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: snocone: My friend says that without air travel, we would not be in this pandemic shiatstorm.

Did we have much international air travel in 1918?


Nope, but we had a lot of trans-oceanic passenger liners and the whole immigration influx was going on around then, so...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omnivorous: I think that Warren Buffet is about to buy himself an airline.  The question is: which one??


I'll give 'em $5 if they'll let me fly anywhere I want to go, whenever, first class, for free...
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
They could issue bonds or stock if they need cash
 
OddLlama
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
And they just got it.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

aukie: pacified: and think about it... they were SO SMART, what was the price of that stock they bought back compared to now?  They just destroyed money!  DESTROYED IT.

fark these guys.

Right on. I say: Let em crash.

I don't see any FDR types stepping up here and the working class better be bailed out this time around.

Time indeed for all these rich/corporate assholes to be up against the wall.


Devil's advocate:

What is happening with the airlines isnt their fault. Unlike in 2008 when the banks shot themselves in the foot, the airlines arent in trouble because of something that they did; they are in trouble because of external factors. Stock buyback or no, this isnt their doing.

/Let them fail
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No bailouts for any big business unless at least 3 conditions met.
1. CEO must kick in yearly salary amount from 2018-2019 year
2. Must prove that ALL money goes towards still paying employees and keeping company solvent
3. No dividends paid out for rest of fiscal year, which ends in the summer
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Airlines can go bankrupt and the feds can purchase them for pennies on the dollar.

Support the employees who get treated like shiat.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Airlines: We squandered all the money and bailouts you gave us. We'll do things right next time.
Democrats: The fark you will!

Private Health Insurance: We squandered our chances at playing nice and spat in Obama's face over Obamacare. Give us another shot!
Democrats: Well gee I guess switching to fully nationalized healthcare would be too harsh on you fellas. Maybe next generation.
 
fishmeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gubbo: snocone: My friend says that without air travel, we would not be in this pandemic shiatstorm.

Did we have much international air travel in 1918?


Well no but we were move lots of young men around by ship (soldiers for WW I)
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
GFY
 
