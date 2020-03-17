 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   What exactly is the US military's role during the pandemic? You know, besides digging huge holes and plowing under the dead   (apnews.com) divider line
56
    More: Interesting, Health care, United States Department of Defense, Posse Comitatus Act, Medicine, military faces limits, U.S. Air Force, Health care provider, National Guard  
•       •       •

1259 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 17 Mar 2020 at 12:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



56 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait for it.
Country Joe McDonald Hold on it's coming
Youtube 4XynqSMiSrQ
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shooting the poors, browns and blacks under the guise of "keeping order"?
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take yer guns!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't they have a bunch of tents and MRE's? Fill a truck up and I'll go to a field in West Virginia and wait it out.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Murica in june
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hello, I need to pick up some medicine, so can I just pass through this che..."
"OPEN FIRE!"
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image image 850x454]

Murica in june


We're gonna have snow in June?
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Army Corps of Engineers should have already been deployed to building field hospitals in the hardest hit areas and near major metro centers a week ago. An overreaction there is EXACTLY what we should have been doing.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have to be forced to house civilians.

There isn't anything in the Constitution that prevents that!
 
stevenboof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enforcing triage, which everyone seems to be afraid to come out and say is going to be needed.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/old, checks out
//... I MEANT THE MEME
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: lolmao500: [Fark user image image 850x454]

Murica in june

We're gonna have snow in June?


That is phosphorous. To help it burn.
 
smeag0l
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jade Helm! Jade Helm! Jade Helm! Jade Helm!
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US Military should be working with FEMA to ensure all Americans are tested for the virus.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: lolmao500: [Fark user image image 850x454]

Murica in june

We're gonna have snow in June?


Yeah cause of all the dead bodies burned which created a small ice age
 
nucular_option
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: MattytheMouse: lolmao500: [Fark user image image 850x454]

Murica in june

We're gonna have snow in June?

That is phosphorous. To help it burn.


It's lime to aid decay and keep the stench down.

Later they'll build an apartment complex on it and open a polling office.  Dead gotta vote too!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fema Camps are being built.
In the desert.
They already have thousands of Mexican housekeepers out there.
Way ahead of the curve, people.

Study it out.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nucular_option: We Ate the Necco Wafers: MattytheMouse: lolmao500: [Fark user image image 850x454]

Murica in june

We're gonna have snow in June?

That is phosphorous. To help it burn.

It's lime to aid decay and keep the stench down.

Later they'll build an apartment complex on it and open a polling office.  Dead gotta vote too!


What's wrong with the dead voting? My ghost girlfriend has a right to vote too.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh God, here we go.

If the dang ol' gubmint' decides to take peoples guns and put them in "quarantine" camps the rednecks will go without a fight. They are all talk.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, digging holes is going to be pretty useful.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: Take yer guns!


https://triblive.com/local/pittsburgh​-​allegheny/as-applications-jump-alleghe​ny-county-sheriff-closes-gun-permit-of​fice-amid-coronavirus-concerns/
Gun and ammunition sales soar; permits issued more than double in Western Pa.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: lolmao500: [Fark user image image 850x454]

Murica in june

We're gonna have snow in June?


THE WORLD IS ON FIRE!
 
etoof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What exactly is the US military's role during the pandemic?

Isn't it obvious?

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is the new conspiracy theory that idiots are spreading on FB
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Military faces limitations

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shooting looters on site, and to offer assistance to scavengers.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HairBolus: AngryDragon: Take yer guns!

https://triblive.com/local/pittsburgh-​allegheny/as-applications-jump-alleghe​ny-county-sheriff-closes-gun-permit-of​fice-amid-coronavirus-concerns/
Gun and ammunition sales soar; permits issued more than double in Western Pa.


Fools. They should have been at the Wine and Spirit Shops.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure I don't want to know what Trump is going to use the military for during this fustercluck.
 
etoof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: lolmao500: [Fark user image image 850x454]

Murica in june

We're gonna have snow in June?


No, extreme gardening
 
non-racer X
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HairBolus: AngryDragon: Take yer guns!

https://triblive.com/local/pittsburgh-​allegheny/as-applications-jump-alleghe​ny-county-sheriff-closes-gun-permit-of​fice-amid-coronavirus-concerns/
Gun and ammunition sales soar; permits issued more than double in Western Pa.


Then they announced the liquor stores would close and there was a run there.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russ1642:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Quick & dirty
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

etoof: MattytheMouse: lolmao500: [Fark user image image 850x454]

Murica in june

We're gonna have snow in June?

No, extreme gardening


Eh we could make a new reality tv show.... who can burry the bodies of his grandparents the fastest without a shovel?

/sick i know
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xalres: Pretty sure I don't want to know what Trump is going to use the military for during this fustercluck.


Prevent voter fraud, AKA "Voting for a Democrat".

MattytheMouse: What's wrong with the dead voting? My ghost girlfriend has a right to vote too.


Isn't she from Canada?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd hope they'd start building huge temporary field hospitals like they did in China

/No, let wait and just hope it'll all go away
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: who can burry the bodies of his grandparents the fastest without a shovel?


I win. Mine are already buried.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my old NG medical units is on notice for deployment (be ready to come in within 24 hours). They are a field hospital and ambulance company.

Other than that stuff is pretty normal minus people like this showing up to regularly scheduled training and yelling at soldiers for setting up a communication site.

(The tank mentioned is a static display that has sat outside the base for the last 20 years)

NSFW Language (not sure if that applies for people working from home)

Man confronts Military outside of Las Vegas
Youtube 0-84P2qtQxk
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: I'd hope they'd start building huge temporary field hospitals like they did in China


That is what Cuomo proposed yesterday. It's a good idea.

I believe state/commonwealth governments can mobilize their local Guard and Reserve units for such purposes, but those groups probably won't have the labor and materiel that the Army Corps of Engineers can bring.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuking the planet from orbit.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: etoof: MattytheMouse: lolmao500: [Fark user image image 850x454]

Murica in june

We're gonna have snow in June?

No, extreme gardening

Eh we could make a new reality tv show.... who can burry the bodies of his grandparents the fastest without a shovel?

/sick i know


I win!  Five in the ground already.

/no, not a typo
 
etoof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: lolmao500: etoof: MattytheMouse: lolmao500: [Fark user image image 850x454]

Murica in june

We're gonna have snow in June?

No, extreme gardening

Eh we could make a new reality tv show.... who can burry the bodies of his grandparents the fastest without a shovel?

/sick i know

I win!  Five in the ground already.

/no, not a typo


Are you from a "Sister Wives" family?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jayphat: The Army Corps of Engineers should have already been deployed to building field hospitals in the hardest hit areas and near major metro centers a week ago. An overreaction there is EXACTLY what we should have been doing.


Well, at least working to take hotels and converting them into medical facilities.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: lolmao500: who can burry the bodies of his grandparents the fastest without a shovel?

I win. Mine are already buried.


Does it count if you just have to scatter the ashes?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

etoof: PunGent: lolmao500: etoof: MattytheMouse: lolmao500: [Fark user image image 850x454]

Murica in june

We're gonna have snow in June?

No, extreme gardening

Eh we could make a new reality tv show.... who can burry the bodies of his grandparents the fastest without a shovel?

/sick i know

I win!  Five in the ground already.

/no, not a typo

Are you from a "Sister Wives" family?


Mormons: doing open marriages/polyamory before it was cool.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

etoof: What exactly is the US military's role during the pandemic?

Isn't it obvious?

[Fark user image 719x719]

This is the new conspiracy theory that idiots are spreading on FB


That's an obvious photoshop. There is no way that that big red circle is real.

/but seriously, it's nice of them to prominently label their conspiracy
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: This text is now purple: lolmao500: who can burry the bodies of his grandparents the fastest without a shovel?

I win. Mine are already buried.

Does it count if you just have to scatter the ashes?


No.
 
etoof
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Kit Fister: This text is now purple: lolmao500: who can burry the bodies of his grandparents the fastest without a shovel?

I win. Mine are already buried.

Does it count if you just have to scatter the ashes?

No.


Drop the whole urn into the water. It will sink to the bottom in no time flat.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They knew all along. They. knew.
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Vlad_the_Inaner: I'd hope they'd start building huge temporary field hospitals like they did in China

That is what Cuomo proposed yesterday. It's a good idea.

I believe state/commonwealth governments can mobilize their local Guard and Reserve units for such purposes, but those groups probably won't have the labor and materiel that the Army Corps of Engineers can bring.


1. You don't know where you should put them yet. They take time and resources to set up, you can't just set it up and go, "lets go build one somewhere else and forget about this one now" and expect it to be ready to go when you get back.

2. We have plenty of places to stick people that aren't hospital environments already. Schools, convention centers, etc. Sure, not ideal, but also better than hastily constructed facilities.

3. Your biggest problem is making them into a hospital, meaning, having the right equipment and people there. That is where the ultimate shortage will be if you have a big spike. Again, we don't know what those are yet.

So what SHOULD be being done? Well, i'd say that you should be determining what those overflow places may be and are best suited to be, and then have plans ready to convert them if you need them. Then the military can serve as the logistics arm to get the things and people you need in them rapidly from areas where they aren't needed as urgently, to where they are needed, and be positioned in a way where they can rapidly move stuff around. Planes and pilots won't be in short supply for a while, so maybe you look at what you need to do to take what is available in the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and get it prepped to do so.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

snoopy2zero: One of my old NG medical units is on notice for deployment (be ready to come in within 24 hours). They are a field hospital and ambulance company.


Wouldn't though there be an argument that activating those people would be a disruption in itself, since i imagine many people who did military time in the medical field would have civilian jobs related to it?

Obviously there is logistics and what have you that is valuable, but if i activate a doctor or nurse who is in the guard\reserve, i'm now pulling them away from their current practice, where they are probably more  valuable.
 
Fissile
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

etoof: What exactly is the US military's role during the pandemic?

Isn't it obvious?

[Fark user image 719x719]

This is the new conspiracy theory that idiots are spreading on FB


My Trumpster neighbor refused to alter his daily routine.  According to him this is nothing more than the ordinary flu, and it's being used by the 'radical left' as an excuse to overthrow the Trump presidency and the Republican party.   I suspect there are 10s of millions who absolutely believe some variation of this 'logic'.
 
pacified
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Where the sick people at already
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.