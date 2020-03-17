 Skip to content
(Reuters) The Church of England suspends public worship over coronavirus. Where is your God now, UK? No, seriously (reuters.com)
11
    Church of England, Bishop, Archbishop of York, Archbishop of Canterbury, public worship, Archbishops of Canterbury, England, spread of the coronavirus  
BKITU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll still run out of cake long before this is all over.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Private worship still OK?
Good thing I set up a Prayer War Room in my closet.
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sex Pistols - God Save the Queen
Youtube RvMxqcgBhWQ
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There was an old joke that there wasn't any live church in the UK because they were inoculated with a dead one as a child.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Liquor may be quicker, but the vicar is sicker.

/got nuthin'
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A Church specifically created to allow a king to get a divorce. Yup super holy
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Some keep the Sabbath by going to church
I keep it by staying at home
With a bobolink for a chorister
And an orchard for a dome.


Emily Dickenson (American poet)
 
EL EM
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure in England it's been more of a social thing for a long time. They're not handling snakes and drinking strychnine.
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
God died already, subby.  Either on December 28, 2015, or January 10, 2016, depending on your faith.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Who the fark does the Church of England think they are, trying to thwart God's will?!
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Uhh, I think they'll get enough Old Testament
It's real life now...tons of old school lessons
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.