 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The World Bank)   Prince George mausoleum is target of breaking and entering, again. He'd have gotten away with it if it hadn't been for you meddling surveillance cameras... on further review, he has gotten away with it so far   (princegeorgecitizen.com) divider line
10
    More: Strange, Law enforcement, Surveillance, Crime prevention, second time, English-language films, Arrest, time police, Mass surveillance  
•       •       •

218 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2020 at 2:03 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EL EM
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I didn't know the little fella died. That's sad.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It really burns me that news sites don't say in their banners what province or state they are in.

As if there is only one Madison in the US, only one Prince George South of 60.

Hell, there's even two Vancouvers, and an Ontario in California, which is really confusing with the CA postal code. I wouldn't be surprised if my mail is going there. I never get any but that could be because it is in SoCal.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As a long time resident of Ottawa, I object strenously to the other three or four Ottawas. Most of them aren't even in Ottawa Indian Territory, I bet. But there are four or five Montreals in France, and that is, if anything worse, because none of them amount to a hill of beans except the real one in Canada. Ditto Vancouver and Ontario.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

EL EM: I didn't know the little fella died. That's sad.


Came here to share my thoughts and prayers. Kate must be devastated. I can't even imagine.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EL EM: I didn't know the little fella died. That's sad.


Meany. You would think of the current Prince George of Cambridge. Mind you, there are several others historically speaking.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But do they have Prince Albert in a can?
 
Hachitori
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Mounties now believe that there were three break-ins beginning with an unsuccessful attempt to gain entry over Friday night. Entry was made on a second attempt early Monday morning, police suspect, with personal items, mainly jewelry, taken from the niches."

Farking grave robber... and so early in the pandemic too.

Does it get any lower than stealing from the dead?
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
nypdecider.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: But do they have Prince Albert in a can?


Not any more..He ran out the door, chasing the refrigerator!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hachitori: "Mounties now believe that there were three break-ins beginning with an unsuccessful attempt to gain entry over Friday night. Entry was made on a second attempt early Monday morning, police suspect, with personal items, mainly jewelry, taken from the niches."

Farking grave robber... and so early in the pandemic too.

Does it get any lower than stealing from the dead?


Yes, stealing from the living who could still use the stuff. The dead don't give a damn that your bedazzled their carcass.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.