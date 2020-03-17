 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Yesterday, we lost a good man and longtime Farker, Mudbuggy. Remember - 800-273-8255 is the National Suicide Prevention hotline. Things are hard right now, stand together and be there for each other. It's important. Love to all our Fark Family™   (fark.com) divider line
47
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

307 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2020 at 12:30 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dance Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So sorry to hear that
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you need help, reach out. Please. Hit up one of us, call a counselor, scream into the void. But let someone know.
 
CommieTaoist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
😢
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm so sorry to hear this...  my thoughts and condolences to his friends and family.
 
Barry McCockner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Condolences. There are several TFers who have needed help and, luckily, our weird, smelly, creepy, loving community is always there for each other.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm so sorry. Please, everyone, reach out and let people know if you feel hopeless. Before it's too late.

:(
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Barry McCockner: Condolences. There are several TFers who have needed help and, luckily, our weird, smelly, creepy, loving community is always there for each other.


The best part is that we're such a bizarre enough collection of souls that there is always SOMEONE who is the proverbial hole-for-your-peg. There's a kindred spirit here for everyone.

Need to vent to a country welder/gardener with a background in Latin and Psych? Hit me up.

We're here for each other, just gotta reach out that hand. We'll take it.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

croesius: Barry McCockner: Condolences. There are several TFers who have needed help and, luckily, our weird, smelly, creepy, loving community is always there for each other.

The best part is that we're such a bizarre enough collection of souls that there is always SOMEONE who is the proverbial hole-for-your-peg. There's a kindred spirit here for everyone.

Need to vent to a country welder/gardener with a background in Latin and Psych? Hit me up.

We're here for each other, just gotta reach out that hand. We'll take it.


I swear that Farkers are more my fambly than my real one is.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm very sorry to hear that.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, someone gifts me TF and this is the first link I see. Very sorry for that TFer's friends and family.

There is no shame in asking for help. And at times like these, everyone needs a little help every now and then.

/ hugs estranged TFD family
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

darkhorse23: croesius: Barry McCockner: Condolences. There are several TFers who have needed help and, luckily, our weird, smelly, creepy, loving community is always there for each other.

The best part is that we're such a bizarre enough collection of souls that there is always SOMEONE who is the proverbial hole-for-your-peg. There's a kindred spirit here for everyone.

Need to vent to a country welder/gardener with a background in Latin and Psych? Hit me up.

We're here for each other, just gotta reach out that hand. We'll take it.

I swear that Farkers are more my fambly than my real one is.


No doubt. You don't have to be blood to be kin, in my book. And hell, even beyond family, this site is my entire social life. This is my friend circle.

Uh...due to the virus buckledown, that is. Sure.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think I ever saw him post, but my condolences to all who knew and/or loved him

:(
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

croesius: darkhorse23: croesius: Barry McCockner: Condolences. There are several TFers who have needed help and, luckily, our weird, smelly, creepy, loving community is always there for each other.

The best part is that we're such a bizarre enough collection of souls that there is always SOMEONE who is the proverbial hole-for-your-peg. There's a kindred spirit here for everyone.

Need to vent to a country welder/gardener with a background in Latin and Psych? Hit me up.

We're here for each other, just gotta reach out that hand. We'll take it.

I swear that Farkers are more my fambly than my real one is.

No doubt. You don't have to be blood to be kin, in my book. And hell, even beyond family, this site is my entire social life. This is my friend circle.

Uh...due to the virus buckledown, that is. Sure.


My parents died years ago, otherwise I'd be quarantined up in Belle Meade right now, making sure they were okay. I miss mah hometown.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

darkhorse23: croesius: darkhorse23: croesius: Barry McCockner: Condolences. There are several TFers who have needed help and, luckily, our weird, smelly, creepy, loving community is always there for each other.

The best part is that we're such a bizarre enough collection of souls that there is always SOMEONE who is the proverbial hole-for-your-peg. There's a kindred spirit here for everyone.

Need to vent to a country welder/gardener with a background in Latin and Psych? Hit me up.

We're here for each other, just gotta reach out that hand. We'll take it.

I swear that Farkers are more my fambly than my real one is.

No doubt. You don't have to be blood to be kin, in my book. And hell, even beyond family, this site is my entire social life. This is my friend circle.

Uh...due to the virus buckledown, that is. Sure.

My parents died years ago, otherwise I'd be quarantined up in Belle Meade right now, making sure they were okay. I miss mah hometown.


Once of those large estates would be prime ground for a seclusion! And if you haven't been home in a while, it's a drastically different city now. Barely recognize the skyline, and I'm helping build it!
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This time he wasn't a FB buddy, but he had a few zingers on mutual friends' posts.

RIP
 
Anne.Uumellmahaye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so sorry
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Condolences to his family.
 
arkansized [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rest in peace, Mud, and my condolences to his family and friends.

Damn shame.
 
dark side of the moon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My condolences to his family and loved ones.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: scream into the void.


This is what I do.

Sometimes it screams back.

It can become quite the shouting match.  The cops have been involved a few times due to noise complaints.

But seriously.  I don't know who submitted this or your relationship to mudbuggy, but my sincere condolences.
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry to hear that. My condolences to the family.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My deepest sympathies to Mudbuggy's family and friends.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Please people, talk to someone if you're feeling low. I'm always available and am willing to listen.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Im so sorry 😢
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark 2020 so much. Every year gets worse. May his family, friends and fellow farkers find Slack.

/ Since 2016 just misery.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So sorry to hear that.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This sucks
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
oooohhhhhHHHHHH WHAT THE EFF

:(

quit dying you guys :(
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When you're feeling that low, it's hard to remember people care.

We do. Talk to someone.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Very sorry to read this.  My heart goes out to those closest to him.

If you need help, please reach out.

We may be a bunch of misfits but we are always here for each other.

Especially in these extremely trying times.

Again, condolences and very sorry to hear (._. )
 
Coincidentally_Ironic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I just scream rage holes into my pillows.

It's been awful seeing folks shed their mortal coils here over the years..

/anyone got any spare pillows?
 
meerclarschild [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fair winds and following seas, sir. I'm not sure I've run across you, but blessings of peace, Mudbuggy, and comfort for your loved ones.
 
neapoi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
General PSA to all those out there: calling the suicide hotline or texting 741741 is ok to do!  They are there to listen to you and help you. Please reach out...
 
Andric
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
shiat. :(
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did not know him, but of course very sad to hear this.

Given all that's going on in our communities and in the world as a whole, this is of course a very challenging time, particularly for those with depression or similar issues. The social isolation that circumstances have forced upon us all can certainly exacerbate these issues. I hope we can all resolve to look out for each other in our communities and try to make allowances to help each other through this very odd and difficult period in our lives.
 
Unikitty [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oof. Not what I expected to come back to, so sorry to hear this.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
https://postsecret.com/

Letting secrets out with no one judging can help.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sad to see this

In his profile there is a link to what kind of English do you speak

To honor his memory I suggest we all do it and post the results in this thread

50% General American English

30% Yankee

15% Dixie

5% Upper Midwestern

0% Midwestern
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I really have nothing to add to the above good advice except to throw my hat into the "give a damn" category.Maybe FARK should have a list of people available if you need someone to talk to right next to the suicide hotline numbers.And mudbuggy: darn it.  I'll try to hit up his recommendations around NOLA. :/
 
Best Princess Celestia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
o7
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

2wolves: https://postsecret.com/

Letting secrets out with no one judging can help.


AnonDIT will be missed
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
EIP ... I only play an A-hole on the internet.  Trained in crisis intervention and always willing to lend an ear.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So sorry to hear this. I hope the family find some comfort.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm sorry to hear this. As someone who fights the desire daily...I understand.

Thankfully, you can reach out for support on all of Fark's tabs except politics. Expect no empathy or help there.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Condolences to his entire family.
Heartbreaking...
 
mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Love to all our Fark Family™

Lol, except the conservative and christian farkers...amirite?
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.