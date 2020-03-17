 Skip to content
(Muskogee Phoenix)   In related news, Lake Tenkiller in Oklahoma set to be renamed Lake Elevenkiller   (muskogeephoenix.com) divider line
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wynn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, that's one way to keep coronavirus from taking you...
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Inflation?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At least Wilma Mankiller is no longer chief of the Cherokees.  I mean, she was a good leader but tricky to be around.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wanted for questioning?
 
coneyfark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SansNeural: At least Wilma Mankiller is no longer chief of the Cherokees.  I mean, she was a good leader but tricky to be around.


W?! T?!! F?!!!
 
SBinRR
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Muskogee Phoenix.

Well, which one is it?
 
