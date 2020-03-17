 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Dow ↓20,000   (cnbc.com) divider line
137
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, no.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buying opportunity.
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EAT IT, RICH PEOPLE
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the dow is down 20,000!?!?!?!!?  That's more than 200 10s!  (I know, I know)
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I certainly know whose fault this isn't.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We couldn't have done it without trump's leadership.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: We Wouldn't have done it without trump's leadership.


Ooops... FTFM...
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has the time yet come to crack open our neighbors' skulls and feast on the goo inside?
 
madgonad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And just like that, every bit of gain during the Trump presidency is gone.

/no, we can't get our tax cut back
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, let's inject TRILLIONS so that the billionaires can get out of the market, and for the rest of the country... all 330 million of you...  Go FARK YOURSELVES...  no seriously, we are shutting down the country but you still must pay all your bills..      This will end well..
 
KamikazeCraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any American taking glee in this is a moron. It's like cheering for cancer in your own toe.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Has the time yet come to crack open our neighbors' skulls and feast on the goo inside?


I would say yes, Xan.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: Buying opportunity.


Yes, but when....?

Also, I can't wait to see the reaction when it drops below 17888.28
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weren't the futures up limit last night?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it took him all four years, but Yrump has completely ruined America, even by his definition.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These numbers are so far removed from reality they are almost arbitrary. What does below 20,000 even mean for people who have to choose between paying Bill's or buying medicine. Most people have a lot more to worry about than stocks. The fact the market is so temperamental is insane and a testament to what a bullshiat house of cards our economy is built on.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: Buying opportunity.


Not yet
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FREE MARKET ↓
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the stock market gets to pretend the last three years never happened, the rest of society should be able to as well.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: Buying opportunity.


Cool story, Bro.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah'mean: Well, I certainly know whose fault this isn't.


Yeah, the goddam heathen chinee!
Fark user imageView Full Size

🤦🏻 We are so screwed...
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KamikazeCraig: Any American taking glee in this is a moron. It's like cheering for cancer in your own toe.


Listen darling, we all didn't want Trump to ruin the  world- but a great deal of us thought he might which is why the majority of people didn't vote for him. And while we aren't happy he ruined the world, saying "I told you so" does hold a certain satisfaction.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Has the time yet come to crack open our neighbors' skulls and feast on the goo inside?


That's not good social distancing.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has I'm Eric chimed in yet?
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone asked Larry Kudlow if we should be buying stocks right now?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: AngryDragon: Buying opportunity.

Yes, but when....?

Also, I can't wait to see the reaction when it drops below 17888.28


Fark user imageView Full Size


dis gonna be good
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: These numbers are so far removed from reality they are almost arbitrary. What does below 20,000 even mean for people who have to choose between paying Bill's or buying medicine. Most people have a lot more to worry about than stocks. The fact the market is so temperamental is insane and a testament to what a bullshiat house of cards our economy is built on.


Well, Trump's hot air "economy"  was used to justify putting kids in cages.
So it's got that going for it, at least.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Has the time yet come to crack open our neighbors' skulls and feast on the goo inside?


I'm going to start with the University library. Should be some good pickins in there.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]


I've been wondering if any wise-asses are putting on the old hats.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brainsick: Nah'mean: Well, I certainly know whose fault this isn't.

Yeah, the goddam heathen chinee!
[Fark user image image 425x238]
🤦🏻 We are so screwed...


I have to admit, gave a dark chuckle when I found out the Daily Wire had decided that Wuhan Flu wasn't scaremongering enough and was trying out Chop Fluey instead.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: xanadian: Has the time yet come to crack open our neighbors' skulls and feast on the goo inside?

I'm going to start with the University library. Should be some good pickins in there.


Library's closed. Armed guard out front ...
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
f4.bcbits.comView Full Size
 
BusinessPenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he hurting the people he's "supposed to" be hurting yet? Lawl
 
sid244
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Seems to be going well for some...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Well, let's see. The airline, hotel and resort industries are set to collapse, leaving millions without work. Bars, restaurants and nightclubs can't open, so their people aren't working, and they'll go bankrupt soon. Car manufactures have started to shut down plants because nobody is buying a car.  Those workers are now not earning money. They stop buying stuff as well.

The markets cratered because they can clearly see demand cratering. Companies that can't sell things don't make money. This leads them to layoffs. That's more demand gone. More stuff not being bought. More layoffs.

We're on the edge of a deflationary spiral.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Nope.  Now he declares U S bankruptcy, sits back, blames everyone else and in 7 years, we'll be running again this time on a smaller deficit.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

ace in your face: KamikazeCraig: Any American taking glee in this is a moron. It's like cheering for cancer in your own toe.

Listen darling, we all didn't want Trump to ruin the  world- but a great deal of us thought he might which is why the majority of people didn't vote for him. And while we aren't happy he ruined the world, saying "I told you so" does hold a certain satisfaction.


Also, I pulled my work savings into a safe fund last year so if it could go down some more that'd be great for my family for the future. I'm waiting longer before I buy again. Meanwhile - my wife is a very small business owner and my boner is awkward. She's losing a lot of business. I'll be doing gov't assistance research today. I heard a new bill is going to pass, but she doesn't "need" a loan because that's a liability. She needs cash.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ace in your face: KamikazeCraig: Any American taking glee in this is a moron. It's like cheering for cancer in your own toe.

Listen darling, we all didn't want Trump to ruin the  world- but a great deal of us thought he might which is why the majority of people didn't vote for him. And while we aren't happy he ruined the world, saying "I told you so" does hold a certain satisfaction.


Well said.  I reckon what looks like "cheering" here is gallows humor and distress turned sarcasm.  What else you gonna do... cash out your 401(k) (again)?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 700x525]


Trump Towers
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
For the last farking time: THIS IS NOT A LIQUIDITY PROBLEM.

Throwing more money at the market is not going to save it.

This is the result of the hospitality, entertainment, travel, tourism and shipping industries all shutting down worldwide. There's nothing we can do except ride it out and wait.

So stop panic selling.
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: These numbers are so far removed from reality they are almost arbitrary. What does below 20,000 even mean for people who have to choose between paying Bill's or buying medicine. Most people have a lot more to worry about than stocks. The fact the market is so temperamental is insane and a testament to what a bullshiat house of cards our economy is built on.


I think it means Trump's ultimate boss's will be quite angry with him.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Someone should make Donnie watch Cuomo giving his press conference on what is happening and what needs to be done. If trump was capable of doing the same the market could find bottom.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So another tiny dead cat bounce, he'll jump on that to take a victory lap and it'll tank again...rinse and repeat,
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ishkur: For the last farking time: THIS IS NOT A LIQUIDITY PROBLEM.

Throwing more money at the market is not going to save it.

This is the result of the hospitality, entertainment, travel, tourism and shipping industries all shutting down worldwide. There's nothing we can do except ride it out and wait.

So stop panic selling.


You can't saddle me with a loser stock. If it's not making me money, it's a liability. Buy high sell low. That's my motto, because greed is good!
 
