(Fark and Schnitt)   We compare New York City vs Kentucky experiences during Covid times, although Todd's coworkers testing positive while he was on-air takes first prize. Plus Drew goes over some changes coming to Fark as we move to a war footing - have a listen   (podcasts.apple.com) divider line
    Todd Schnitt, The MJ Morning Show, radio broadcaster Todd Schnitt, Drew Curtis, WFLZ-FM  
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Changes coming to Fark?  Huh, I'm sure they'll all be received with good grace and the open acceptance that we're known for.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All pol tab all the time?

\kidding -- we implemented that back in 2016.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfiltered cuss words!
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where change? Need burgers
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Where change? Need burgers
[Fark user image image 422x750]


The change will happen when that photo is taken down.

/because bandwith
 
LucklessWonder
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

toraque: Changes coming to Fark?  Huh, I'm sure they'll all be received with good grace and the open acceptance that we're known for.


You'll get over it.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

toraque: Changes coming to Fark?  Huh, I'm sure they'll all be received with good grace and the open acceptance that we're known for.


Could have been worse .... Hope & Change
 
powhound
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Liters get free TF and TFers pay $5/month for standard access?
 
Big Merl
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

toraque: Changes coming to Fark?  Huh, I'm sure they'll all be received with good grace and the open acceptance that we're known for.


You'll get over it.
 
