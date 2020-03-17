 Skip to content
(Las Vegas Sun)   Man spraying things while wearing hazmat suit in Las Vegas Walmart was seeking internet fame. Is now an enfluider   (lasvegassun.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Boy, packed store, young man, Police, Aldo Gonzalez, Man, Hazmat suit, The Juvenile  
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude, that's not the best way of going viral.
 
mononymous
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wearing a hazmat suit in Walmart and spraying random unidentified fluids is no way to go through life, son.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama's Tan Suit, this all your fault.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That site doesn't like my adblocker.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
oukewldave
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds like they're lucky they didn't spray the wrong person.  "The suspect was transported by ambulance..." would have been in the story had it been me.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mononymous: Wearing a hazmat suit in Walmart and spraying random unidentified fluids is no way to go through life, son.


That's what his mother said.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This reminds me of some assholes who decided that it would be a good idea to video the shooting of random people with a pantball gun. I was surprised there was no video of actual gunfire being returned.
 
bigfire
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

oukewldave: Sounds like they're lucky they didn't spray the wrong person.  "The suspect was transported by ambulance..." would have been in the story had it been me.


Would have been interesting in a "stand-yer-ground" state.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
as Red Forman would say: Dumb ass!!
 
apathy2673
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
cbs17.comView Full Size

Guys in hazmat suits. Never around when you need 'em.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What, was tasering a rat just too tame for him?
 
Flakeloaf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
IT LOOKS LIKE YOU'RE USING AN AD BLOCKER!

Yup hold on I forgot to block scripts too, sorry what were you saying?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WTP 2: [bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 400x500]


You gonna get raped. I wouldn't usually reference that vile meme, but hey, he is sort of gormless and it is probably true enough.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: This reminds me of some assholes who decided that it would be a good idea to video the shooting of random people with a pantball gun. I was surprised there was no video of actual gunfire being returned.


One shot. It's all I would ask. A few drops of blood on one ear and the stupid bastid rolling around shouting "I'm hit! I'm hit! Call the medics!"

Don't forget to shoot the first responders. It's American tradition!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I assume he was in the produce aisle and that every single piece of food will have to be thrown away, perhaps disposed of by a haz mat crew and incinerate at ruinous expense.

As if Trump's policies were iniquitous and vile enough!
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mononymous: Wearing a hazmat suit in Walmart and spraying random unidentified fluids is no way to go through life, son.


Dont yuck my yum
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Internet fame......AS A DOUCHEBAG!!!

Ya happy now, punk?
 
