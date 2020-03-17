 Skip to content
Check-in thread: what's one thing you did to look after your own emotional health today? Do something small and good for yourselves, friends. This is a marathon, not a sprint
127
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figure this might be helpful to keep people from going insane- the quarantined from lack of contact, and the non-quarantined from worry.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully I'm getting a new cat. I adopted a fellow from a local decide a week ago but he's unsocialized and hates people so I'm trading him in and the rescue will work to either socialize him or adopt him out as a mouser/barncat.

But I do not wanna possibly be sequestered to my house for weeks with a hostile kitty.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm on my 2nd Truly hard seltzer and I'm smoking pot, while listening to Dead Can Dance with my cats.
 
czmilosz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought a 15 year old car.

Drove almost 2K miles last week to buy a 2005 Pontiac GTO with 63K miles on it.

It has a V8 and goes VROOM
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

czmilosz: I bought a 15 year old car.

Drove almost 2K miles last week to buy a 2005 Pontiac GTO with 63K miles on it.

It has a V8 and goes VROOM


Nice.

I've only played around with the bigger V6s on cars I owned (though I did have a couple cars we restored with big 8s- the 351 turbo we dumped in a Willys hot rod made me grin a mile wide). The POS Taurus I had apparently blew out the 3 liter V6 at some point, and a previous owner dropped in the 3.8L V6 from a Mustang with a beefier transmission. Basically made it a stealth Taurus SHO. Fun as hell to drive, even as the body fell apart.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to work and performed two small acts of rebellion.
Went to the grocery and found bread, made small polite talk -at the new social distance distance.
Then I went and voted as if, you know, Autumn 2020 will follow this Spring.

Polling station was equipped with enough hand gel to clean a small kindergarten class and as empty as a poor pocket. Just me and some very young Latina mother-with-stroller who really, really wanted to vote but was not on the list.

She really, really wants to vote Democrat and the poll workers - god love them - were really very keen on helping her do just that "when it really counts"

Duty to family and country done, I seek the next healthy thing. Prolly moisturizer for dried hands.

btw? Do not offer, even in jest, to vote "for" the young woman who was turned away. The nuance was lost on the supervisor who snapped "You only get ONE vote"

no shiat. *eyeroll*
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

czmilosz: I bought a 15 year old car.

Drove almost 2K miles last week to buy a 2005 Pontiac GTO with 63K miles on it.

It has a V8 and goes VROOM


nice!
 
Budweiser Baptist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just canceled all of my plans for my 50th birthday.  Now instead of zip lining through the canopy at Shawnee and visiting my dad and sisters that I haven't seen in years for my milestone birthday on Friday, I'll be at home with my husband and cats and a small, sad cake from Walmart.

So for my mental health I've shared my 'woe is me' story with strangers on an internet site that I've used to keep me sane in the worst of times.  So there's that.

Thanks for listening.  Stay healthy farkers.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
My Congresscritter had a town hall via telephone this morning.  It was helpful to know that we're completely boned for the next 2 or 3 weeks.  I can plan better.

Does anyone need any lentils?  We've been trading them for TP.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Yelled at someone on Fark.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Budweiser Baptist: a small, sad cake from Walmart.


Ooooh, I hate to tell you this, but I just bought them all.  My downstairs is solid cake.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
My normal daily routine is the same because as an overnight baker, Im always offset 8 hours from everyone elses "normal" hours. So i sleep when everyone is out, im working when everyone is sleeping, and im done when everyone is working. So its still video games and movies for me while texting friends at work
 
general tso
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Today at 4pm I'm going to watch the livestream of Dropkick Murphys St Patricks Day concert from Boston.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Gym was closed so I went for a run.

"Ouch" pretty much sums it up.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Budweiser Baptist: I just canceled all of my plans for my 50th birthday.  Now instead of zip lining through the canopy at Shawnee and visiting my dad and sisters that I haven't seen in years for my milestone birthday on Friday, I'll be at home with my husband and cats and a small, sad cake from Walmart.

So for my mental health I've shared my 'woe is me' story with strangers on an internet site that I've used to keep me sane in the worst of times.  So there's that.

Thanks for listening.  Stay healthy farkers.


I had to cancel my birthday party too. My best friends won't even meet up and watch a movie because one is pregnant and the other has diabetes. We are having a online cocktail party and watching a movie together online.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I bought more beer and cigs.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Blamed Trump.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

general tso: Today at 4pm I'm going to watch the livestream of Dropkick Murphys St Patricks Day concert from Boston.


Me too! I used to be an Irish dancer, and performed with Flogging Molly, and not going out on St. Pats is breaking my heart.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Budweiser Baptist: I just canceled all of my plans for my 50th birthday.


Happy Birthday!

Just celebrate 50 next year - or even the year after that. ;)
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Do not masturbate excessively, for it saps the will to live.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Started licking door knobs and hanging out in crowds while forwarding paranoid emails about 'what the government isn't telling you'. So, you know, doing my part.
 
Chevello
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I sent poetry back and forth with an unknown stranger. It seemed to get my heart rate back down to a more normal range. For a little while anyways.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Budweiser Baptist: I just canceled all of my plans for my 50th birthday.  Now instead of zip lining through the canopy at Shawnee and visiting my dad and sisters that I haven't seen in years for my milestone birthday on Friday, I'll be at home with my husband and cats and a small, sad cake from Walmart.

So for my mental health I've shared my 'woe is me' story with strangers on an internet site that I've used to keep me sane in the worst of times.  So there's that.

Thanks for listening.  Stay healthy farkers.

I had to cancel my birthday party too. My best friends won't even meet up and watch a movie because one is pregnant and the other has diabetes. We are having a online cocktail party and watching a movie together online.


Happy birthday to you both! I was gonna suggest an online party. Smart thinking :)
 
Subtonic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Chevello: I sent poetry back and forth with an unknown stranger. It seemed to get my heart rate back down to a more normal range. For a little while anyways.


Roses are red.
Violets are blue.
I have the plague
and now so do you.
 
gar1013
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: My Congresscritter had a town hall via telephone this morning.  It was helpful to know that we're completely boned for the next 2 or 3 weeks.  I can plan better.

Does anyone need any lentils?  We've been trading them for TP.


I've been trying to trade a copy of Yentl for some TP. We could join forces.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I shared the Museum Coloring Books and Scholastic Home links with people likely to have interest/need.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My son is 31, he has Down syndrome he can't get out nearly as much with all the stuff going on. We are doing a lot of LEGO builds. I read to him every night before bed. We're having afternoon read sessions now too.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Stay well everyone. Everyone!
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Took photos of a cardinal eating from a sunflower in my yard.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Irish Cream in my coffee to celebrate my sons' birthday. Poor guys, this year was going to be their first big friend-party, and it's been postponed indefinitely.
 
Muta [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The weather is nice.  When I am done working, I'm taking my bike out and ride around on the empty roads.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Showered but didn't shave. Made fresh ground coffee.

Mass texted my friends and coworkers some Gaelic greetings for St. Patrick's Day, sent a few non-TP/Coronavirus memes, put an Irish Pub Rock station on my Pandora over the stereo, fed my fish & birbs, spilled part of a bowl of cheeros on my bed, washed the blanket, solved an issue or two for work remotely, and continued to enjoy a near total lack of human contact.

Disclaimer: I'm an Aspie and I would live my entire life this way if I could.
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This was 2 days ago, but I downloaded and installed the Project64 ans snes9x emulators.  Amazon says my USB N64 and SNES controllers should be here today.  Not sure if I'm allowed to post a link but google "Vimm's Lair" for as complete a library of safe/good roms as exists.  The download speeds are a bit slow but it's worth it.  Gonna start with "Link to the Past, then some Mario World and see what I feel like after that.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I gave my cat a belly rub.
 
8 inches
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Happy St. Patrick's day!
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My work is rotating employees through the lab area as we mothball operations, and today was my day to go in to shut stuff down. It feels kind of melancholy.

However, my penchant for videogames and lethargy has not prepared me as sell as I hoped for the beginning of an indefinite period of being told to not go places. A quote from my wife on Friday:

"<sarcastically> ...I'm sorry I'm not more sensitive to your mental state after not even one day of not-quarantine."

It's an adjustment, but I'll be fine. Probably. Maybe. I might even still be on okay terms with the missus after this is over.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: My son is 31, he has Down syndrome he can't get out nearly as much with all the stuff going on. We are doing a lot of LEGO builds. I read to him every night before bed. We're having afternoon read sessions now too.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Stay well everyone. Everyone!


Can I be your son too?
 
ComaToast
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Binge watch standup comedians on YouTube. Today's list so far : Bill Hicks, Chris Rock, Ron White, Mitch Hedberg, Dave Chappelle ...

I always wondered what people who telecommute do most of the day. You lucky bastards!
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Also: I plan on making fresh, gluten-free Kummelweck rolls for my wife so we can have some Beef on 'Weck with our whiskey tonight.

Anyone else annoyed by Pandora thinking that Scottish music on the Irish channel is okay for St. Patrick's Day?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Budweiser Baptist: I just canceled all of my plans for my 50th birthday.  Now instead of zip lining through the canopy at Shawnee and visiting my dad and sisters that I haven't seen in years for my milestone birthday on Friday, I'll be at home with my husband and cats and a small, sad cake from Walmart.

So for my mental health I've shared my 'woe is me' story with strangers on an internet site that I've used to keep me sane in the worst of times.  So there's that.

Thanks for listening.  Stay healthy farkers.


The only thing a date on a calendar matters for is government documents

If you missed how things go, almost no one actually has their party the day of, its always either early or late. Who cares if you add a few months to it, its the people and their intent that matters more than a number on a piece of paper
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've been getting outside as I've had spring fever for awhile now anyway.  Not the easiest thing because March is a moody month but it's warming up this week.  Tilling and other prep for the biggest garden we've ever attempted, burning cardboard, even just tidying up the yard.  Spring is coming, virus or not and that's always a big psychological boost for me.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I read a few pages of Mythos, by Stephen Fry.  Heracles just finished his final task, and terrified his asshole taskmaster cousin Eurystheus one last time by bringing Cerberus, the terrifying three headed hound of hell, back on a leash.

"Get rid of it!"
"Are you sure?  I trained him to roll over..."
"Get rid of it!"
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Volgun SCP videos

https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCcmEL8​J​oDBE25gvCFkrqhcw
 
undernova
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was 4 songs into a afternoon 4 hour shift with a band of strangers when the manager came up and told us the bar was closing. We split our cumulative $15 in tips, got our base pay, and walked out to gray skies and no work in the foreseeable future. But now the planning stages have started.

Check in on the social media of the local and regional artists that you like. Lots of us are putting on concerts with virtual tip jugs. The bars might be shuttered, but you can booze it up at home and watch us play and sing your old favorites. I've got 3 different shows with 3 different artists planned between now and Tuesday.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I shared my hand sanitizer in the parking lot of Meijer this morning.
 
tmyk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GalFisk: I gave my cat a belly rub.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Started licking door knobs and hanging out in crowds while forwarding paranoid emails about 'what the government isn't telling you'. So, you know, doing my part.


newshub.co.nzView Full Size


Time to level up
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gar1013: Marcus Aurelius: My Congresscritter had a town hall via telephone this morning.  It was helpful to know that we're completely boned for the next 2 or 3 weeks.  I can plan better.

Does anyone need any lentils?  We've been trading them for TP.

I've been trying to trade a copy of Yentl for some TP. We could join forces.


I assume it's on VHS, because with the paperback copy you'd already be set in that department.

/DVD works like a single sea shell
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I sing. Loudly. With a monotone, off-key voice.

My wife's either deaf or a saint.

Here's today's favorite:

Jimmy Rushing sings Mr. Five by Five

Trust me. You'll soon be joining in. It'll be a really hip kumbaya moment for all of us. Plus, if you've never heard off Jimmy Rushing, you'll have a new favorite singer.

Mister Five by Five
He's five feet tall and he's five feet wide
He don't measure no more from head to toe
Than he do from side to side
Mister Five by Five
Got fifteen chins and a line of jive
He's a mellow old cat, a real hep fat
He's Mister Five by Five

That man can really jump it for a fat man
The only trouble is there's no way of knowin'
Whether he's comin' or goin'

etc.

Allow me to be serious here. This is happy music without being sappy music. Plus, it has no other designs on you than to make you happy. The lyrics aren't opaque or cryptic or "poetic" but they are smart and funny.
 
dwlah
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ordered some motorcycle parts and sent an email off about getting some carb work done 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
