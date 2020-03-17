 Skip to content
New York Post prints headline that will SURELY keep people calm and rational, especially in their spending habits
    Murica, Death, Demography, worst-case scenario, heart disease, Disease, Senescence, causes of death, next year  
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still farking that 3% number? You are gonna just die for the actual 5.9% that will be "What's for next week?"
 
dead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An asteroid could crash into earth killing us all.
An alien race could invade and kill us all.
A trans-dimensional portal (under the stairs) could open up and unleash the demons of hell.
A plague of locusts could eat all our crops and we'll all starve.

Anything to sell ad-space these days.

*if* a frog had wings, it wouldn't bump it's ass when it hops. If is a BIG word.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hysteria is good for the economy. Panic buying produces bigly profits.
 
DesertCoyote
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Last week, Murdoch media properties still thought it was a "Democrat hoax" this week, they're going for the worst case scenario.
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In 2018, the US had ~2.8M deaths, all causes. I'm curious about the ratio of COVID to ALL, to see how the Grim Reaper is optimizing its job.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, so much for all that toilet paper.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Preliminary
Fark user imageView Full Size

The high and low est. will climb as deaths increase. Assumption is that SK is the best-case scenario and Italy is the worst-case scenario.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Journalist taking a play from Fark submission playbook?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cancer really needs to step its game up.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Well, so much for all that toilet paper.


The print edition of the Post is good for wiping your ass.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So does this mean social security is safe?
 
CBob
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Death to the humans!
 
Bukharin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Approximately 320,000,000 people in the United States.
As of Tuesday morning, 85 deaths in the United States.
That is 0.000000265625 percent of the entire population.
LAST year, 7.5% died in the United States.
 
ghall3
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

p51d007: Approximately 320,000,000 people in the United States.
As of Tuesday morning, 85 deaths in the United States.
That is 0.000000265625 percent of the entire population.
LAST year, 7.5% died in the United States.


I think you need to check your math. If 20M people were dying every year in the US we'd have bigger problems even then this.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

p51d007: Approximately 320,000,000 people in the United States.
As of Tuesday morning, 85 deaths in the United States.
That is 0.000000265625 percent of the entire population.
LAST year, 7.5% died in the United States.


You're comparing 1 cause of death over a few weeks, vs. all deaths total for an entire year??
 
sandbar67
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't call me Shirley
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Everything is shut down here (Southeastern PA).  The kids are home from school.  The booze has stopped flowing.

There's really no reason to continue to pay attention to Big Media on this anymore, giving them ad revenue, clicks, and views.
 
Invincible
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I see current death per population is the latest craze in bad math.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You can spot the Trumpers easily. They're the ones that keep saying it's an overreaction. When they lose a family member they'll check with Fox News to see how they're supposed to mentally accept it.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

king of vegas: You can spot the Trumpers easily. They're the ones that keep saying it's an overreaction. When they lose a family member they'll check with Fox News to see how they're supposed to mentally accept it.


Yes its much better that the entire economy collapses into a great depression than someone lose a grandparent.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ghall3: p51d007: Approximately 320,000,000 people in the United States.
As of Tuesday morning, 85 deaths in the United States.
That is 0.000000265625 percent of the entire population.
LAST year, 7.5% died in the United States.

I think you need to check your math. If 20M people were dying every year in the US we'd have bigger problems even then this.


Yeah, and 85/320M is 0.000026563% - he forgot to multiply by 100.

Also, this is intentionally ignorant of the fact that we're not worried about the numbers today; we're worried about the numbers in a month and beyond.  If it continues to double every 3 days then at 30 days you're at 0.027%, which is 8.7M people.

At this rate, we're just over 63 days from 100% of us being dead.  The math will change, one way or another.  I suggest that we change the rate sooner rather than later.
 
H31N0US
‘’ less than a minute ago  

snocone: Still farking that 3% number? You are gonna just die for the actual 5.9% that will be "What's for next week?"


Oh come on. You know that number is biased by symptom severity. in places where there is proactive testing, the morbidity is a lot lower, because the denominator includes mild cases.
 
