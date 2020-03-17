 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Texas Tribune)   "Coronavirus delays Texas execution" What, are they afraid he might catch it?   (texastribune.org) divider line
10
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

144 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2020 at 11:04 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We have to make sure you're healthy before we kill you."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: "We have to make sure you're healthy before we kill you."


At the rate they're testing people in America, he's safe until about 2027.
 
Philip J. Fry
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

felching pen: "We have to make sure you're healthy before we kill you."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They don't want to deal with the usual crowd of 300 Republicans jerking off in close quarters in the witness room
 
Poster1212
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
COVID-19 saves a man from death
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They have to make sure they kill people properly - it's the Christian way. Not like abortions.
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
PRC.
North Korea.
South Africa.
Saudi Arabia.
India.
Afghanistan.
Iran.

The company we keep.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: They don't want to deal with the usual crowd of 300 Republicans jerking off in close quarters in the witness room


Hey, we dont just jerk off, there is also some buggery with an occasional reach around. Stop with the fake news.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
[Hummel's lawyer ] also said the execution procedure, which crowds family members, the media and officials into small viewing rooms, puts vulnerable prisons at risk of exposure.
But Tarrant County officials opposed the request, claiming it was speculative and should not prevent Hummel's execution for the "heinous, brutal, and calculated murders of his family members."

Well there's one group that won't be there to watch
 
Begoggle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: kryptoknightmare: They don't want to deal with the usual crowd of 300 Republicans jerking off in close quarters in the witness room

Hey, we dont just jerk off, there is also some buggery with an occasional reach around. Stop with the fake news.


You also vote to hurt people.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.