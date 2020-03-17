 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CarBuzz)   Breaking: Volkswagen Factories Are Shutting Down   (carbuzz.com) divider line
12
    More: News  
•       •       •

208 clicks; posted to Business » and Main » on 17 Mar 2020 at 9:33 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Their factory emissions were found to be higher except when you checked them within predefined test parameters.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Braking?
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
..But who will "Unpimp ze auto"?
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shutting the bug down.
 
chewd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
... and nothing of value was lost.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm sure this is all about public safety, not the huge dip in sales & excess stock they'll have on hand

& For their luxury brands their clients will just have to wait that much longer
 
Drew [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
oops meant to put this on the business tab
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The automotive industry is heading into a transition anyway.
 
Lurky McLurkerton [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

flamark: Shutting the bug down.


You submitted this with a funnier headline.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Drew: oops meant to put this on the business tab


Heh, leave it.  I'm sure people will aggressively dodge and weave through thick comments.  Not because they care, but because they don't, and happen to drive a VW.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Drew: oops meant to put this on the business tab


Start cross posting for the lulz. It will keep everyone busy.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.