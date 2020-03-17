 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Globe and Mail)   Not okay, boomer: some seniors resist social distancing   (theglobeandmail.com) divider line
94
    More: Dumbass, Pacific, Cruise ship, Ship, Holland America Line, Ms. Wilson's father, Princess Cruises, Need to know, novel coronavirus  
•       •       •

1324 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2020 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



94 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh no! "Generational Strife!" Grab the social media maul and pound that wedge in. Harder - harder I say!! Don't you know there's an election coming up?!?
 
bobtheme [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They can either be 6 feet away from people in a horizontal or vertical direction.  Their choice.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen more Millennials out running around than old people this week.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are determined to ruin society one way or another
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them die.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this about senior swingers?
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: I've seen more Millennials out running around than old people this week.


Just check out some of the Florida beaches.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: I've seen more Millennials out running around than old people this week.


This

.

Article is targeted bullshiat.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, all those octogenarians that were thronging to that beach in Florida.    A huge crowd of oldsters in their bikinis and speedos.

What's that?   They weren't?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: They can either be 6 feet away from people in a horizontal or vertical direction.  Their choice.


I think the older they are, the closer they are to their mortality. 6' across is also 6' under. My boss has this attitude (he can retire any day he wants at this point) and my elderly in-laws have this attitude - they went over unannounced to another family member's house, knowing this particular uncle of mine is a nurse who is currently self-quarantined because he was exposed.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shiat they don't listen.
I got two out of retirement part timers working here hacking their lungs out in the back right now. The third will be in tomorrow.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wall Street Journal blames those millenials and their spring breaking for the spread of the virus.
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: I've seen more Millennials out running around than old people this week.


No kidding.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Villages is about to have an outbreak of STDs like they've never seen before.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrKillPatient: darkhorse23: I've seen more Millennials out running around than old people this week.

Just check out some of the Florida beaches.


This close....

I was wondering what the usual "Spring Break" college crowds will get up to....
 
madgonad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Predictable.

We shut down everything to protect these entitle pricks and they waste it because it might inconvenience them.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we just have a thread regarding idiot millennials in Florida not practicing "safe-distancing" too?

Ah yes....

https://m.fark.com/comments/10746456/​n​ew?from_page=main#new
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: I've seen more Millennials out running around than old people this week.


Well it's nice to be able to go in public and not hear people demanding to speak to managers
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: I've seen more Millennials out running around than old people this week.


Yeah but "millenial" is just anybody under your age, which is 55.
That's a large group.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: I've seen more Millennials out running around than old people this week.


Wasn't it Millenials and Zoomers refusing to stay home that got all the bars and restaurants shut down?

I'm having trouble keeping track of which generation I'm supposed to be hating on. Out of an abundance of caution, I'm going to hate everyone.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: darkhorse23: I've seen more Millennials out running around than old people this week.

Well it's nice to be able to go in public and not hear people demanding to speak to managers


Those Karens of THE Haircut are not senior citizens.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could think of less unpleasant ways to kill yourself.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister and I are considering making humane mouse traps large enough to catch my mom and dad if they try to leave their house. We're going to call the device a "parent trap."
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Karma Chameleon: darkhorse23: I've seen more Millennials out running around than old people this week.

Well it's nice to be able to go in public and not hear people demanding to speak to managers

Those Karens of THE Haircut are not senior citizens.


Fine. It's nice to be able to go to the grocery store and not get stuck behind people writing checks.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
do whatever you want, it's your funeral
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Karma Chameleon: darkhorse23: I've seen more Millennials out running around than old people this week.

Well it's nice to be able to go in public and not hear people demanding to speak to managers

Those Karens of THE Haircut are not senior citizens.


Boomers are the original Karens. Where do you think the Karens learned all that entitlement and paranoia?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Self correcting problem.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrKillPatient: darkhorse23: I've seen more Millennials out running around than old people this week.

Just check out some of the Florida beaches.


I'm in an RV resort where the majority are seniors. The resort shut down all public areas and 3 out of 4 bath houses. No karaoke, no bingo - every thing shut down.

Biatching began immediately. They have a small maint crew in here who could not keep up with the cleaning directives from corporate. Un-doable task without doubling the crew, which they are not going to do.
Stating the obvious when one of the old farks starts yelling at clouds; "You have your RV. It has a toilet and shower. STFU and deal"!  Nope, they still biatching about their rights being infringed upon...
/so morans
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Dewey Fidalgo: Karma Chameleon: darkhorse23: I've seen more Millennials out running around than old people this week.

Well it's nice to be able to go in public and not hear people demanding to speak to managers

Those Karens of THE Haircut are not senior citizens.

Fine. It's nice to be able to go to the grocery store and not get stuck behind people writing checks.


LOL....but hopefully you'll get stuck behind one of those coupon freaks.   The ones who carry a farking binder of coupons.   Again, not oldies.

If having to wait a little more because someone is writing a check, that is just about as first world problems as it gets.   Dewey doesn't write checks, btw.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mother. I've tried talking to her, but nothing. "If I die, I die." So I'm social distancing from her.
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm having something of this problem with my wife--things which are common for her she doesn't see as risky.  She cut out the exercise classes, but she can't see that delivered groceries would be safer than going to the store to buy them.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


But if they leave the house, who will keep the kids off the lawn?
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't remember where I read this, so paraphrasing:

Your fathers and grandfathers strapped on boots and helmets and went to war to save lives, you're being asked to sit on a couch. You can do this.
 
Anton LaVey's Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my Florida-residing parents :|
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh boo hoo a buncha dead boomers.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My nephew who is 20 told his mom that he didn't want to infect her.  Of course the media talking about it all the time probably does place a little concern in his thoughts.  Personally I think that is an excuse to hang out with the new girlfriend.   Probably a combo of both.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some seniors... like how many? 12?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find their resolve to reduce Medicare costs patriotic and reassuring.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's tough for us. We're social," she said. "It's kind of cramped our style."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no_tan_lines: DrKillPatient: darkhorse23: I've seen more Millennials out running around than old people this week.

Just check out some of the Florida beaches.

I'm in an RV resort where the majority are seniors. The resort shut down all public areas and 3 out of 4 bath houses. No karaoke, no bingo - every thing shut down.

Biatching began immediately. They have a small maint crew in here who could not keep up with the cleaning directives from corporate. Un-doable task without doubling the crew, which they are not going to do.
Stating the obvious when one of the old farks starts yelling at clouds; "You have your RV. It has a toilet and shower. STFU and deal"!  Nope, they still biatching about their rights being infringed upon...
/so morans



I'm 60, wife is 57. we are both working from home (fortunately for us, we both can). Frankly, I am having no problem with this.

Everybody here had the FLU a few weeks ago (was the FLU). So I haven't left the house now in about 3 weeks, except once to go to Supermarket.  Which I will do again on Thursday morning. In NJ, Stop&Shop has started a thing for Seniors 60+ between 6:00 and 7:30 AM.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: I've seen more Millennials out running around than old people this week.


Yeah this. This issue is more of a human nature thing than a generational thing. Some people just can't farking stand being told to do something because it's for their own good.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
self correcting problem.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrKillPatient: no_tan_lines: DrKillPatient: darkhorse23: I've seen more Millennials out running around than old people this week.

Just check out some of the Florida beaches.

I'm in an RV resort where the majority are seniors. The resort shut down all public areas and 3 out of 4 bath houses. No karaoke, no bingo - every thing shut down.

Biatching began immediately. They have a small maint crew in here who could not keep up with the cleaning directives from corporate. Un-doable task without doubling the crew, which they are not going to do.
Stating the obvious when one of the old farks starts yelling at clouds; "You have your RV. It has a toilet and shower. STFU and deal"!  Nope, they still biatching about their rights being infringed upon...
/so morans


I'm 60, wife is 57. we are both working from home (fortunately for us, we both can). Frankly, I am having no problem with this.

Everybody here had the FLU a few weeks ago (was the FLU). So I haven't left the house now in about 3 weeks, except once to go to Supermarket.  Which I will do again on Thursday morning. In NJ, Stop&Shop has started a thing for Seniors 60+ between 6:00 and 7:30 AM.


Since they shut down the community hall, the poker playing crowd cornered the maint manager asking if he could please unlock the door so they can still gather there. Um, NO?  They decided since he would not relent, they gathered at someones RV lot.  This past Saturday, they removed half the furniture at the pool, put up signage advising that they were trying to eliminate crowds, please do not gather.  Idiots went back to their sites and brought their own chairs to the pool. I have lived here for 5 years and that pool was never as full as this past weekend. They are morans...
/Bridgewater / Flemington girl :)
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: Predictable.

We shut down everything to protect these entitle pricks and they waste it because it might inconvenience them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda feels like a problem that will solve itself.
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cloudofdust: darkhorse23: I've seen more Millennials out running around than old people this week.

Wasn't it Millenials and Zoomers refusing to stay home that got all the bars and restaurants shut down?

I'm having trouble keeping track of which generation I'm supposed to be hating on. Out of an abundance of caution, I'm going to hate everyone.


THere's a bar/restraunt next to my apartment building. When I'm walking past it to go to the grocery only the boomers are still hanging out there. Although they seem to have noticed that everyone  else stopped going, as that is starting to dwindle.

There have been younger people I've communicated with (mostly Gen-X or Y, that question the need for this. The common factor between them and the boomers? All white Fox "news" viewers.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: I've seen more Millennials out running around than old people this week.


Yes, because millennials have to work, unlike those lazy freeloading seniors...
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no_tan_lines: DrKillPatient: darkhorse23: I've seen more Millennials out running around than old people this week.

Just check out some of the Florida beaches.

I'm in an RV resort where the majority are seniors. The resort shut down all public areas and 3 out of 4 bath houses. No karaoke, no bingo - every thing shut down.

Biatching began immediately. They have a small maint crew in here who could not keep up with the cleaning directives from corporate. Un-doable task without doubling the crew, which they are not going to do.
Stating the obvious when one of the old farks starts yelling at clouds; "You have your RV. It has a toilet and shower. STFU and deal"!  Nope, they still biatching about their rights being infringed upon...
/so morans


you are overlooking that a retired persons life can slowly become focused and very small things can take on great meaning. the world becomes very small. so any trespass is an offense. that's your reward for working your life away. "get the hell off my lawn!"
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Yeah, all those octogenarians that were thronging to that beach in Florida.    A huge crowd of oldsters in their bikinis and speedos.

What's that?   They weren't?



Because that beach in Florida is the representative sample of the entire US.  I've seen a lot of older people out and my coworker said at church this past weekend it was almost exclusively old people there.
 
Displayed 50 of 94 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.