 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   "I'm not going to lie, it's cocaine. Now if you'll excuse me, I have a debit card to eat"   (clickorlando.com) divider line
5
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

694 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2020 at 4:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, I appreciate your honesty. Not, you know, a lot, but...
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How'd he get the PIN?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When I read the headline, I was expecting him to eat his own credit card to evade Civil Asset Forfeiture.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: How'd he get the PIN?


Most debit cards can be used as a pinless transaction by choosing the credit option.

/If the victim was old the pin was probably 1234 anyway.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.