(NBC News) Iranian Zealots about holy sites quarantines: "Hold my rug and watch this" (nbcnews.com)
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow, a real shiitestorm.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If this virus ends up taking out the fundamentalists of all religions, it might have been worth it.
 
Two16
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
outtatowner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: If this virus ends up taking out the fundamentalists of all religions, it might have been worth it.


Check Florida beaches. Idiocy isn't based on location; plenty Superior White Folk (tm) doing the same. Hopefully they will all be pandemic-sorted-out.

Idiots everywhere. As far as satellites can see.
 
PunGent
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: If this virus ends up taking out the fundamentalists of all religions, it might have been worth it.


Yep.

Islam USED to be a beacon for humanity...now we get this crap.

/Christian antivaxxers...don't look so farking smug
 
Ashelth
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: If this virus ends up taking out the fundamentalists of all religions, it might have been worth it.


I have a savings account specifically to buy a church and turn it into a bar
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No worries. Allah will protect them.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The church ruled the Dark Ages for a reason.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The military industrial complex must be very sad to see so many brownish people dying without the benefit of being subjected to the ordinance which they so eagerly supply.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

outtatowner: GardenWeasel: If this virus ends up taking out the fundamentalists of all religions, it might have been worth it.

Check Florida beaches. Idiocy isn't based on location; plenty Superior White Folk (tm) doing the same. Hopefully they will all be pandemic-sorted-out.

Idiots everywhere. As far as satellites can see.


Applies for  both scenarios.

Please, proceed.

/can someone petition Trump to start holding rallies again?
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sounds like self solving problem.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If they pray hard enough they have nothing to worry about.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wouldn't expect this kind of irrational behavior from whack-o fundamentalist muslims.
 
Two16
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PunGent: GardenWeasel: Islam USED to be a beacon for humanity...now we get this crap.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thanks, Osama!
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: If this virus ends up taking out the fundamentalists of all religions, it might have been worth it.


Unfortunately the virus doesn't know the difference.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sort of a tangential point.  I wonder how pissed off the typical Iranian would get by having the name of a 2000 year old jewish sect applied to them
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The military industrial complex must be very sad to see so many brownish people dying without the benefit of being subjected to the ordinance which they so eagerly supply.


*ordnance

/they're subjected to a whole lot of ordinances
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PunGent: Islam USED to be a beacon for humanity...now we get this crap.


When was that now, Charles?
 
JAYoung
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I thought only the Sunnis were that wack-a-doodle.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A) God will protect me.
B) God will save me.
C) It is God's plan for me to finally meet him.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Better to quarantine the priceless ruins and artifacts of civilization than to blow them all up like Palmyra or those Afghan Buddhas. Iconoclasm. The Jews have a lot to answer for, although the Christians and the Muslims are two of the worst.

Civilization pushed out from the Middle East, but even today, the Middle East keeps pushing it back in.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: If this virus ends up taking out the fundamentalists of all religions, it might have been worth it.


Sadly, at best it shaves a few percentage points off the top of that demographic. But since the aholes generally don't believe in birth control, they'll get their numbers up soon enough.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Wow, a real shiitestorm.


They must feel the government is trying to mecca bigger deal out of it.
 
adj_m
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Riche: No worries. Allah will protect them.


Allah and Jesus left to get gay married at the galaxy core decades ago. Prophet out front shoulda told ya.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Sort of a tangential point.  I wonder how pissed off the typical Iranian would get by having the name of a 2000 year old jewish sect applied to them


This people still have Zoroastrians and worshipper of the Peacock throne among them. It does make a decent argument for Second Amendment types, but shush! We don't need any more of those Barbarians.

In India, the Pharsees are identified with the Pharisees of Judea. This may be historically correct or maybe it's just a pun.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: Farking Clown Shoes: Wow, a real shiitestorm.

They must feel the government is trying to mecca bigger deal out of it.


Ponzholio: Farking Clown Shoes: Wow, a real shiitestorm.

They must feel the government is trying to mecca bigger deal out of it.


Qom on, Iran so far hasn't been able to shiite about the Syrias problem
 
buravirgil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: The church ruled the Dark Ages for a reason.


They copied out and wrote down stuff-- there's an extant record of their goings on. Their permanence was more a function of trade routes than planning and their dominion wasn't over a majority of settlements and congregation. Just past the "Dark Ages" (that, dude, isn't academically supported as a current designation) there is a smart comedy The Little Hours (2017) that treats a range of stereotypes too often attributed to the church's business.

But, definintely, there's a lot of what-aboutism a virus is making valid across the faithful, middle-east and west.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: PunGent: Islam USED to be a beacon for humanity...now we get this crap.

When was that now, Charles?


I always wonder if this is a serious question. Was your education so lacking that you never learned about the several centuries when Muslim scholars were hundreds of years ahead of their European counterparts in everything from medicine to astronomy to general ideas of tolerance. Then it was gone in a cloud of superstition and bigotry.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: Farking Clown Shoes: Wow, a real shiitestorm.

They must feel the government is trying to mecca bigger deal out of it.


Blasphemer! Stone him (or her if she has a beard) like you would Stone the Devil Himself. I don't usually demand the death penalty for puns, but sometimes I indulge myself! What the Hell? I am not a Birther, a Lifer or a fetus hugger, but some people can die withouit too much fuss from me. Just kidding. Bad puns are traditional and allowed, even mildy encouraged, on Fark.com.

It's like sex. A hanging offence for some, but you can't get around some unless you are a Manichean and very devout. That's another thing they still have in the Middle or Near East.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
These guys know what's up, this is a Dummycrat hoax.
 
Mouser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Once again, it's a self-correcting problem.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Qom is a pretty name, though. Too bad it is full of Iranians.

On the other hand, too bad Paris is full of Parisians and New York is full of Nyawkahs.

New York. Rhymes with Majorca, which is the worst, as it is full of British tourist louts.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mouser: Once again, it's a self-correcting problem.


For some reason, I feel like quoting Oscar Wilde about the unspeakable in pursuit of the uneatable instead of landing my usual line of business retail and wholesale.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mouser: Once again, it's a self-correcting problem.


Let's hope so.


'Worship is essential': North Texas churches to continue holding services despite coronavirus concerns
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: fragMasterFlash: The military industrial complex must be very sad to see so many brownish people dying without the benefit of being subjected to the ordinance which they so eagerly supply.

*ordnance

/they're subjected to a whole lot of ordinances


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: you never learned about the several centuries when Muslim scholars were hundreds of years ahead of their European counterparts


Oh ok, so you mean centuries ago. Gotcha.
I feel like they may have fallen off a bit recently with the airplane mishaps and the cutting off of the heads and the executing gays and the whatnot.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It fits! as the Tart said to the Bishop!

I am letting the poor Vicar off the hook today.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: gameshowhost: fragMasterFlash: The military industrial complex must be very sad to see so many brownish people dying without the benefit of being subjected to the ordinance which they so eagerly supply.

*ordnance

/they're subjected to a whole lot of ordinances

[Fark user image 324x275]


#teamsanka
 
knbwhite
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

outtatowner: GardenWeasel: If this virus ends up taking out the fundamentalists of all religions, it might have been worth it.

Check Florida beaches. Idiocy isn't based on location; plenty Superior White Folk (tm) doing the same. Hopefully they will all be pandemic-sorted-out.

Idiots everywhere. As far as satellites can see.


Are you are talking about people going to the beach and keeping reasonable distance from others, or spring breakers coming together from all different areas of the country to jump in a big drunken pile of flesh.  Are these superior white folk also the ones who are going to the Vive Latino concert in Mexico City?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.