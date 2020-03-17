 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Netflix and chill with your friends while in self-isolation using an extension that allows you to watch shows and chat at the same time   (businessinsider.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chaturbate sues for patent violation...
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure if subby understands the implication of "Netflix and chill".
 
Juc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
the and chill is a euphemism for sex. sorta not quite the same.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Try it in Oculus Quest, it's very cool.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Silly kids and their modern euphemisms.

In my day we just said "let's go to the drive-in" and it was implied that you were getting in the back seat and ignoring the movie.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is it called "having an Android phone"? Because my phone automatically let's me watch a video from most streaming services while using another app.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Finally, we're only one step away from crowdsourced MST3K.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Called "Netflix Party," the extension - which is only available for Google Chrome browsers...

I'm out.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh look, a world-wide disaster.    Let's sell something!  They're reallya captive audience now, and they'll buy anything.

and fark will help you sell it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Because what we want to replicate with an online gathering is people who can't shut up and watch the farking movie.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Juc: the and chill is a euphemism for sex. sorta not quite the same.


Wanna cyber?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Oh look, a world-wide disaster.    Let's sell something!  They're reallya captive audience now, and they'll buy anything.

and fark will help you sell it.


You make it sound like Netflix is hoarding the market on TP.
Netflix is indeed ending up with an audience because people choose to use it at this time and they are publicizing an already existing extension that people can choose to use or not.

/I've underlined the key word
//for people living alone, especially extroverts this might be a literal sanity/life saver
///for people used to regular human interaction, and now facing loss of income (or worse) this can help with depression
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Juc: the and chill is a euphemism for sex. sorta not quite the same.

Wanna cyber?


you didn't ask A/S/L first
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is it called a telephone?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
the reason the 20 somethings are the largest threat vector is many can not be alone.  they are wired to be social.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

eagles95: Arkanaut: Juc: the and chill is a euphemism for sex. sorta not quite the same.

Wanna cyber?

you didn't ask A/S/L first


I mean, do you really want to know?
 
M-G
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How about actually watching something without having to talk about it?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It used to be free.

To sit in a movie theater behind a couple, and eat raw onions with your friends from Mr. Latimore's fifth grade class.

Now you'll have to pay to get that kind of experience.
 
Wile_E_Canuck
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

eagles95: Arkanaut: Juc: the and chill is a euphemism for sex. sorta not quite the same.

Wanna cyber?

you didn't ask A/S/L first


A chat window is a chat window.
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Juc: the and chill is a euphemism for sex. sorta not quite the same.

Wanna cyber?


Fark user imageView Full Size

This isn't doing it for me. Got anything with more side quests, head-to-head team matchups and league championships?
 
